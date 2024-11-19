- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1941
|.US30Cash
|768
|.USTECHCash
|617
|.DE40Cash
|473
|.JP225Cash
|257
|GBPUSD
|151
|.US500Cash
|5
|USDCHF
|4
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.6K
|.US30Cash
|133
|.USTECHCash
|71
|.DE40Cash
|158
|.JP225Cash
|129
|GBPUSD
|91
|.US500Cash
|1
|USDCHF
|2
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.8M
|.US30Cash
|232K
|.USTECHCash
|107K
|.DE40Cash
|158K
|.JP225Cash
|258K
|GBPUSD
|8K
|.US500Cash
|1.3K
|USDCHF
|203
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-Pro" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
xChief-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 5
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 5
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|0.00 × 28
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 14
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 84
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 399
|
STMarket-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|0.00 × 4
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
SCFMLimited-Live2
|0.00 × 23
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 10
|
CDGGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 21
|
GerchikCo-MT5
|0.00 × 38
|
BeirmanCapital-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 8
|
FocusMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 36
|
Deriv-Server-02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 514
Mimimum capital 1,000
My strict rules are :
- 0.5% per day (means $5 ) which means 10% per month at least
- no residual DD as often as possible in the evening
- 20 MAXI positions open simultaneously - If pos opened on gold so 3 pos. maximum
- non systematic SL on each position but I put SL when I feel as needed on certain positions
The signal is reset to 1,000 after each zero DD .
_________________________________________________________________
A RoboForex account is required to copy the signal correctly : MT5-Pro account - Hedge Yes - Leverage 1:500
You will be welcome there. Thank you.
Week 39: Another bad week. The residual DD has almost doubled (1,128 vs. 635). We only earned €6 and the net balance is down to €1,910. The overall is +476% and we are only at +5% for this month. The main objective remains to erase this chronic DD, but it takes time with the GOLD which continues to break records. Let's not lose patience or confidence and have a good weekend everyone.
Week 38: Bad week. The residual DD is still present and has increased significantly (-635 vs. -355). We only earned €36 and the net balance reached €2,397. The total is +475% and we are only at +5% for this month. The main objective remains to erase this chronic DD but it is taking a long time. Let's not lose patience or confidence and have a good weekend everyone.
Week 37: Another good week. The residual DD is still present every evening, unfortunately stronger this week due to the GOLD now being the majority in the portfolio (-365 against -180). We have 6 additional positions in the portfolio. We gained almost €53 this week and the net balance reached €2,630. The overall percentage is +468% and for the start of the month, we are at more than 4%. The main objective remains to erase this chronic DD and recover the excess funds by making a withdrawal, which is unfortunately taking much longer than expected. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone.
Week 35: Good week. The residual DD is still present every evening, but significantly reduced (-112 against -317). We earned nearly €89 this week, notably thanks to the rebound of XAU, and the net balance reached €2,762. The overall percentage is +428%, and for the whole month, the objective has been reached, as we are at +11% and have earned +€298 in August. The main objective remains to clear this residual DD and recover the excess funds by making a withdrawal. We hope that September will allow this. Have a good week and a good weekend, everyone.
Week 34: Good week. The residual DD is still present every evening, but much reduced with 2 fewer positions on XAU (-317 against -504). We earned almost €43 this week and the net balance reached €2,469. The overall percentage is +428% and for the whole month we are at almost 8%. The main objective remains to erase this chronic DD and recover the excess funds by making a withdrawal. Good week and good weekend to all.
Week 33: Another good week. The residual DD is still present every evening, of course, unfortunately stronger this week because of the GOLD which is now the majority in the portfolio (-504 vs -201). We gained almost €39 this week and the net balance reached €2,238. The overall percentage is +420% and for the beginning of this month, we are at more than 6%. The main objective remains to erase this chronic DD and recover the excess funds by making a withdrawal. Good week and good weekend to all.
Week 32: Another good week. The residual DD is still present every night, of course, but it has reduced significantly this week (-201 vs. -321). We earned €90 this week and the net balance reached €2,503. The overall is +412% and for the start of the month we are at almost +5%. The main objective remains to erase this chronic DD and bring the signal back to 1,000 by withdrawing the accumulated profits. Good week and weekend to all.
Week 31: A good last week of July. The residual DD is still present every night, of course, but it is reduced again this week (-321 against -386) in particular because I liquidated a loss-making DE40 position thanks to the small gains of Friday, August 1st. We gained €81 over the week and the net balance reached €2,293. The total is almost +15% for the month (+14.81%) for July. The main objective remains ALWAYS to erase this chronic DD – we went from 7 to 6 positions – and to bring the signal back to 1,000 by withdrawing the accumulated profits which are now substantial. Good week and good weekend to all.
Week 30 : A good but short week. For reasons unknown to me, I was unable to place any trades on Thursday and Friday because the market was really weird and without a trend that I felt I could take advantage of. The residual DD is still present every night, of course, but it remains contained this week (-387 vs. -382). We gained €51 over these first three days of this week and the net balance reached €2,140. The total is +380% and for July, we are at +12%. The main objective remains to erase this chronic DD - we went from 13 to 7 positions - and to bring the signal back to 1,000 by withdrawing the accumulated profits. Good week and weekend to all.
Week 29: Another good week. The residual DD is still there every night of course, but it remains contained this week (-382 against -315). We earned €82 this week and the NET balance reached €2,094. The total is +370% and by mid-July we are at +10%. Still the main objective is to erase this chronic DD and bring the signal back to 1,000 by withdrawing accumulated profits. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone.
Week 28 : A good week again. The residual DD is still there every night of course but it is down again this week (-315 against -425). We earned €118 this week and the net balance reached €2,234. The overall is +360% and July is almost at +8%. I can't wait to wipe out this DD which has lasted too long though I withdrawed €125. Have a good week and a good weekend everyone.
Week 27: Another good week. The residual DD is still there every night, but it's down again this week (-425 vs. -772). 9 positions instead of 15. We earned almost €100 this week and the net balance is back up to over €2,000. The total is +329% and we ended June at +25%. I can't wait to wipe out this DD that has lasted too long in order to withdraw the funds earned and reset the signal to 1,000. It will come sooner or later. Have a good week and weekend everyone.