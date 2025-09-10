- Büyüme
USDJPY Stability Pro Growth, USDJPY piyasası için özel olarak tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir ticaret sinyalidir. Sağlam bir teknik yapı ile disiplinli risk yönetimini birleştirerek, sınırlı bir çekilme ile istikrarlı büyümeyi hedefler.
⚙️ Teknik Özellikler:
-
Kısa vadeli fiyat hareketlerine dayalı hassas giriş ve çıkışlar
-
Ortalama pozisyon süresi: işlem başına yaklaşık 6 saat
-
Martingale veya grid yok – her işlem bağımsızdır
-
Risk ve pozisyon boyutunu sıkı kontrol eden otomatik strateji
📊 Strateji Genel Bakış:
-
Yüksek verimlilikle USDJPY'ye odaklı ticaret
-
Başlangıçtan bu yana %85'in üzerinde kazançlı işlemler
-
Kar faktörü: 1.65 – Sharpe oranı: 0.21
-
Her kurulum için net SL/TP mantığı
-
Aylık büyüme oranı: %6–8 aralığında
💼 Önerilen Gereksinimler:
-
Sermaye: 200 USD'den itibaren
-
Kaldıraç: 1:500 önerilir
⚠️ Not:
Bu sinyal, sakin ve kontrollü ticaret aşamalarıyla çalışır ve karın çoğunu sağlayan ara sıra zirve dönemleri yaşar. Gereksiz risklerden kaçınarak tutarlı sonuçlar arayan yatırımcılar için idealdir.
➡️ Şimdi abone olun ve profesyonelce yönetilen, istikrarlı bir ticaret sinyalini takip edin!
We're currently in a phase where no suitable trade setups have appeared. Still, we're fully committed to the strategy and won’t interfere manually. Consistent profits only come by following the strategy 100%. So for now, we wait patiently for the next high-quality entry.
欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu
The signal does exactly what you see in the history. For every loss you do need 4 wins to break even. Not a bad signal, I just have better ones I am using.
Profit factor of 0.63 after 1 month. So doesn't even cover the cost.
risk to reward ratios are wrong. Avoid.
hey man I didnt recieved any of your trades, could you tell me what the problem could be?
I've been using the signal for a while now and I'm very satisfied with the results. It generates stable profits consistently. However, it's important to keep in mind that there are additional costs, such as the subscription fee and a VPS, which should be factored into your overall plan. This means you need a certain amount of capital to make it worthwhile. Aside from that, I'm very happy with the support provided by Pitt and the overall performance of the signal.
Acertividad muy alta pero la frecuencia o cantidad de operaciones es muy baja casi 1 por día, ojalá aumenten
good !