USDJPY Stability Pro Growth
Pitt Petruschke

USDJPY Stability Pro Growth

Pitt Petruschke
7 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
49 hafta
25 / 22K USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 141%
RoboForex-Pro
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
166
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
141 (84.93%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
25 (15.06%)
En iyi işlem:
40.48 USD
En kötü işlem:
-43.63 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 120.90 USD (28 621 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-745.49 USD (21 170 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
19 (116.86 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
165.98 USD (16)
Sharpe oranı:
0.20
Alım-satım etkinliği:
16.94%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
4.67%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
4
Ort. tutma süresi:
8 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
4.07
Alış işlemleri:
88 (53.01%)
Satış işlemleri:
78 (46.99%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.50
Beklenen getiri:
2.26 USD
Ortalama kâr:
7.95 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-29.82 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-80.22 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-80.22 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
-3.01%
Yıllık tahmin:
-36.51%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
92.31 USD (14.25%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
22.17% (67.86 USD)
Varlığa göre:
8.96% (26.28 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDJPY 163
.USTECHCash 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDJPY 379
.USTECHCash -3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDJPY 11K
.USTECHCash -3.1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +40.48 USD
En kötü işlem: -44 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 16
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +116.86 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -80.22 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-Pro" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 5
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 5
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 3
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 57
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 6
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 6
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 16
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real23
0.00 × 10
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 20
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 13
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.00 × 6
97 daha fazla...
USDJPY Stability Pro Growth, USDJPY piyasası için özel olarak tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir ticaret sinyalidir. Sağlam bir teknik yapı ile disiplinli risk yönetimini birleştirerek, sınırlı bir çekilme ile istikrarlı büyümeyi hedefler.

⚙️ Teknik Özellikler:

  • Kısa vadeli fiyat hareketlerine dayalı hassas giriş ve çıkışlar

  • Ortalama pozisyon süresi: işlem başına yaklaşık 6 saat

  • Martingale veya grid yok – her işlem bağımsızdır

  • Risk ve pozisyon boyutunu sıkı kontrol eden otomatik strateji

📊 Strateji Genel Bakış:

  • Yüksek verimlilikle USDJPY'ye odaklı ticaret

  • Başlangıçtan bu yana %85'in üzerinde kazançlı işlemler

  • Kar faktörü: 1.65 – Sharpe oranı: 0.21

  • Her kurulum için net SL/TP mantığı

  • Aylık büyüme oranı: %6–8 aralığında

💼 Önerilen Gereksinimler:

  • Sermaye: 200 USD'den itibaren

  • Kaldıraç: 1:500 önerilir

⚠️ Not:
Bu sinyal, sakin ve kontrollü ticaret aşamalarıyla çalışır ve karın çoğunu sağlayan ara sıra zirve dönemleri yaşar. Gereksiz risklerden kaçınarak tutarlı sonuçlar arayan yatırımcılar için idealdir.

➡️ Şimdi abone olun ve profesyonelce yönetilen, istikrarlı bir ticaret sinyalini takip edin!


Ortalama derecelendirme:
Yao Zou
1450
Yao Zou 2025.09.10 01:18 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

jmeldrum
462
jmeldrum 2025.08.28 17:39 
 

The signal does exactly what you see in the history. For every loss you do need 4 wins to break even. Not a bad signal, I just have better ones I am using.

pauldodman
54
pauldodman 2025.08.28 10:31 
 

Profit factor of 0.63 after 1 month. So doesn't even cover the cost.

risk to reward ratios are wrong. Avoid.

soroosh_no13
29
soroosh_no13 2025.08.26 07:37 
 

hey man I didnt recieved any of your trades, could you tell me what the problem could be?

Yassine Mouhssine
427
Yassine Mouhssine 2025.07.25 08:52  (2025.07.25 10:22 değiştirildi) 
 

I've been using the signal for a while now and I'm very satisfied with the results. It generates stable profits consistently. However, it's important to keep in mind that there are additional costs, such as the subscription fee and a VPS, which should be factored into your overall plan. This means you need a certain amount of capital to make it worthwhile. Aside from that, I'm very happy with the support provided by Pitt and the overall performance of the signal.

AdelRobled
31
AdelRobled 2025.07.16 12:20 
 

Acertividad muy alta pero la frecuencia o cantidad de operaciones es muy baja casi 1 por día, ojalá aumenten

Nhut Anh Phan
1356
Nhut Anh Phan 2025.05.12 10:39 
 

good !

2025.08.12 16:37
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 4.73% of days out of 296 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.12 01:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.11 20:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.10 19:59
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.08 09:51
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 4.79% of days out of 292 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.07 07:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.06 19:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 13:29 2025.08.06 13:29:48  

We're currently in a phase where no suitable trade setups have appeared. Still, we're fully committed to the strategy and won’t interfere manually. Consistent profits only come by following the strategy 100%. So for now, we wait patiently for the next high-quality entry.

2025.07.31 14:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.24 02:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.21 18:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.23 04:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.19 11:33
80% of growth achieved within 12 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 242 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.15 22:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.13 05:30
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.66% of days out of 236 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.11 12:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.02 07:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.29 16:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.06 23:17
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.02% of days out of 199 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.06 12:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.