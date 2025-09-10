- Crescita
USDJPY Stability Pro Growth è un segnale di trading completamente automatizzato, progettato specificamente per il mercato USDJPY. Combina una solida configurazione tecnica con una gestione del rischio disciplinata, puntando a una crescita stabile con drawdown limitato.
⚙️ Caratteristiche Tecniche:
-
Ingressi e uscite precisi basati su movimenti di breve termine
-
Durata media delle operazioni: circa 6 ore
-
Nessun martingala, nessun grid – ogni trade è indipendente
-
Strategia automatizzata con controllo rigoroso del rischio e della dimensione delle posizioni
📊 Panoramica della Strategia:
-
Trading mirato su USDJPY con elevata efficienza
-
Oltre l’85% di operazioni vincenti
-
Profit factor: 1.65 – Sharpe ratio: 0.21
-
Logica SL/TP chiara per ogni setup
-
Crescita mensile stimata tra il 6 e l’8%
💼 Requisiti Consigliati:
-
Capitale: da 200 USD
-
Leva: consigliata 1:500
⚠️ Nota:
Il segnale opera in fasi di trading controllate e regolari – con occasionali picchi di profitto. Ideale per investitori che cercano risultati costanti senza rischi inutili.
➡️ Abbonati ora e segui un segnale professionale e stabile!
We're currently in a phase where no suitable trade setups have appeared. Still, we're fully committed to the strategy and won’t interfere manually. Consistent profits only come by following the strategy 100%. So for now, we wait patiently for the next high-quality entry.
欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu
The signal does exactly what you see in the history. For every loss you do need 4 wins to break even. Not a bad signal, I just have better ones I am using.
Profit factor of 0.63 after 1 month. So doesn't even cover the cost.
risk to reward ratios are wrong. Avoid.
hey man I didnt recieved any of your trades, could you tell me what the problem could be?
I've been using the signal for a while now and I'm very satisfied with the results. It generates stable profits consistently. However, it's important to keep in mind that there are additional costs, such as the subscription fee and a VPS, which should be factored into your overall plan. This means you need a certain amount of capital to make it worthwhile. Aside from that, I'm very happy with the support provided by Pitt and the overall performance of the signal.
Acertividad muy alta pero la frecuencia o cantidad de operaciones es muy baja casi 1 por día, ojalá aumenten
good !