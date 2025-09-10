SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / USDJPY Stability Pro Growth
Pitt Petruschke

USDJPY Stability Pro Growth

Pitt Petruschke
7 recensioni
Affidabilità
49 settimane
23 / 21K USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 141%
RoboForex-Pro
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
166
Profit Trade:
141 (84.93%)
Loss Trade:
25 (15.06%)
Best Trade:
40.48 USD
Worst Trade:
-43.63 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 120.90 USD (28 621 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-745.49 USD (21 170 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
19 (116.86 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
165.98 USD (16)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.20
Attività di trading:
16.94%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.67%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 ore
Fattore di recupero:
4.07
Long Trade:
88 (53.01%)
Short Trade:
78 (46.99%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.50
Profitto previsto:
2.26 USD
Profitto medio:
7.95 USD
Perdita media:
-29.82 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-80.22 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-80.22 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
-1.94%
Previsione annuale:
-23.55%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
92.31 USD (14.25%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
22.17% (67.86 USD)
Per equità:
8.96% (26.28 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY 163
.USTECHCash 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY 379
.USTECHCash -3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY 11K
.USTECHCash -3.1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +40.48 USD
Worst Trade: -44 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 16
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +116.86 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -80.22 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-Pro" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 5
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 5
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 3
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 57
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 6
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 6
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 16
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real23
0.00 × 10
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 20
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 13
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.00 × 6
97 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

USDJPY Stability Pro Growth è un segnale di trading completamente automatizzato, progettato specificamente per il mercato USDJPY. Combina una solida configurazione tecnica con una gestione del rischio disciplinata, puntando a una crescita stabile con drawdown limitato.

⚙️ Caratteristiche Tecniche:

  • Ingressi e uscite precisi basati su movimenti di breve termine

  • Durata media delle operazioni: circa 6 ore

  • Nessun martingala, nessun grid – ogni trade è indipendente

  • Strategia automatizzata con controllo rigoroso del rischio e della dimensione delle posizioni

📊 Panoramica della Strategia:

  • Trading mirato su USDJPY con elevata efficienza

  • Oltre l’85% di operazioni vincenti

  • Profit factor: 1.65 – Sharpe ratio: 0.21

  • Logica SL/TP chiara per ogni setup

  • Crescita mensile stimata tra il 6 e l’8%

💼 Requisiti Consigliati:

  • Capitale: da 200 USD

  • Leva: consigliata 1:500

⚠️ Nota:
Il segnale opera in fasi di trading controllate e regolari – con occasionali picchi di profitto. Ideale per investitori che cercano risultati costanti senza rischi inutili.

➡️ Abbonati ora e segui un segnale professionale e stabile!


Valutazione media:
Yao Zou
1450
Yao Zou 2025.09.10 01:18 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

jmeldrum
462
jmeldrum 2025.08.28 17:39 
 

The signal does exactly what you see in the history. For every loss you do need 4 wins to break even. Not a bad signal, I just have better ones I am using.

pauldodman
54
pauldodman 2025.08.28 10:31 
 

Profit factor of 0.63 after 1 month. So doesn't even cover the cost.

risk to reward ratios are wrong. Avoid.

soroosh_no13
29
soroosh_no13 2025.08.26 07:37 
 

hey man I didnt recieved any of your trades, could you tell me what the problem could be?

Yassine Mouhssine
427
Yassine Mouhssine 2025.07.25 08:52  (modificato 2025.07.25 10:22) 
 

I've been using the signal for a while now and I'm very satisfied with the results. It generates stable profits consistently. However, it's important to keep in mind that there are additional costs, such as the subscription fee and a VPS, which should be factored into your overall plan. This means you need a certain amount of capital to make it worthwhile. Aside from that, I'm very happy with the support provided by Pitt and the overall performance of the signal.

AdelRobled
31
AdelRobled 2025.07.16 12:20 
 

Acertividad muy alta pero la frecuencia o cantidad de operaciones es muy baja casi 1 por día, ojalá aumenten

Nhut Anh Phan
1356
Nhut Anh Phan 2025.05.12 10:39 
 

good !

2025.08.12 16:37
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 4.73% of days out of 296 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.12 01:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.11 20:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.10 19:59
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.08 09:51
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 4.79% of days out of 292 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.07 07:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.06 19:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 13:29 2025.08.06 13:29:48  

We're currently in a phase where no suitable trade setups have appeared. Still, we're fully committed to the strategy and won’t interfere manually. Consistent profits only come by following the strategy 100%. So for now, we wait patiently for the next high-quality entry.

2025.07.31 14:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.24 02:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.21 18:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.23 04:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.19 11:33
80% of growth achieved within 12 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 242 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.15 22:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.13 05:30
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.66% of days out of 236 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.11 12:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.02 07:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.29 16:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.06 23:17
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.02% of days out of 199 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.06 12:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
USDJPY Stability Pro Growth
30USD al mese
141%
23
21K
USD
892
USD
49
100%
166
84%
17%
1.50
2.26
USD
22%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.