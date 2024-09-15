- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|66
|AUDCAD
|49
|NZDCAD
|41
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|AUDNZD
|1.1K
|AUDCAD
|1.4K
|NZDCAD
|1.5K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|AUDNZD
|4.2K
|AUDCAD
|5.6K
|NZDCAD
|6.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarkets-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.12 × 49
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.71 × 226
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.33 × 404
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.83 × 6
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|2.42 × 19
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|3.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|3.51 × 57
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|4.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real
|4.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|4.67 × 9
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|4.85 × 34
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|6.07 × 15
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|6.33 × 3
|
itexsys-Platform
|8.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|9.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|9.42 × 12
|
RoboForex-Pro
|9.93 × 41
|
FlowBank-Live
|10.63 × 40
|
GemTradeCo-Live
|12.00 × 16
|
Exness-MT5Real4
|17.16 × 25
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|17.67 × 3
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|18.83 × 29
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|21.50 × 2
Welcome to Simple Autobot AI Signals.
Our signal service specializes in identifying highly sensitive reversal points in three currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. The minimum deposit is just $500.
This strategy employs small trading positions to distribute risk and enhance efficiency. It does not rely on fixed numbers for martingale or grid spacing; instead,
it adapts to supply/demand and volatility. The EA closes positions based on Fibonacci retracement levels.
My signals are not executed on a daily basis. Trading activity may vary, with 2-3 trades per week during periods of market volatility
Expected Monthly Profit and Risk
Profit 3-5%/month & 20% MDD,
Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. External factors, market conditions,
and unforeseen variables may significantly affect outcomes, and no specific results can be guaranteed.
