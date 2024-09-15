SinyallerBölümler
Sarawut Phumkrajang

Simple Autobot AI

Sarawut Phumkrajang
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
53 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 34%
ICMarkets-MT5-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
156
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
108 (69.23%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
48 (30.77%)
En iyi işlem:
398.54 USD
En kötü işlem:
-223.28 USD
Brüt kâr:
7 333.93 USD (29 316 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-3 300.30 USD (13 031 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
13 (582.45 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
810.88 USD (12)
Sharpe oranı:
0.36
Alım-satım etkinliği:
30.71%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
6.84%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
6
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
9.43
Alış işlemleri:
60 (38.46%)
Satış işlemleri:
96 (61.54%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.22
Beklenen getiri:
25.86 USD
Ortalama kâr:
67.91 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-68.76 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-359.05 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-427.82 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
3.14%
Yıllık tahmin:
38.09%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
2.43 USD
Maksimum:
427.82 USD (4.68%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
2.31% (431.64 USD)
Varlığa göre:
21.62% (3 915.52 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDNZD 66
AUDCAD 49
NZDCAD 41
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDNZD 1.1K
AUDCAD 1.4K
NZDCAD 1.5K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDNZD 4.2K
AUDCAD 5.6K
NZDCAD 6.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +398.54 USD
En kötü işlem: -223 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 12
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +582.45 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -359.05 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarkets-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.12 × 49
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.71 × 226
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.33 × 404
Exness-MT5Real7
1.83 × 6
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
2.42 × 19
TitanFX-MT5-01
3.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
3.51 × 57
Exness-MT5Real5
4.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real
4.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
4.67 × 9
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
4.85 × 34
FusionMarkets-Live
6.07 × 15
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
6.33 × 3
itexsys-Platform
8.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
9.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
9.42 × 12
RoboForex-Pro
9.93 × 41
FlowBank-Live
10.63 × 40
GemTradeCo-Live
12.00 × 16
Exness-MT5Real4
17.16 × 25
XMGlobal-MT5 8
17.67 × 3
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
18.83 × 29
Exness-MT5Real6
21.50 × 2
Welcome to Simple Autobot AI Signals.

Our signal service specializes in identifying highly sensitive reversal points in three currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. The minimum deposit is just $500.

This strategy employs small trading positions to distribute risk and enhance efficiency. It does not rely on fixed numbers for martingale or grid spacing; instead,

it adapts to supply/demand and volatility. The EA closes positions based on Fibonacci retracement levels.

My signals are not executed on a daily basis. Trading activity may vary, with 2-3 trades per week during periods of market volatility

Expected Monthly Profit and Risk

Profit 3-5%/month & 20% MDD,


Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. External factors, market conditions,

and unforeseen variables may significantly affect outcomes, and no specific results can be guaranteed.


İnceleme yok
2025.08.29 06:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.17 20:21
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.13 10:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.03 11:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.24 06:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.24 01:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.17 07:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.07 12:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.13 02:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.12 13:01
No swaps are charged
2025.06.12 13:01
No swaps are charged
2025.06.11 20:16
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.03 08:55
No swaps are charged
2025.06.03 08:55
No swaps are charged
2025.06.03 08:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.20 09:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.14 02:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.12 11:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.28 23:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.28 19:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
