Sarawut Phumkrajang

Simple Autobot AI

Sarawut Phumkrajang
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
53 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 34%
ICMarkets-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
156
Profit Trade:
108 (69.23%)
Loss Trade:
48 (30.77%)
Best Trade:
398.54 USD
Worst Trade:
-223.28 USD
Profitto lordo:
7 333.93 USD (29 316 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 300.30 USD (13 031 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (582.45 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
810.88 USD (12)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.36
Attività di trading:
30.71%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.84%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
9.43
Long Trade:
60 (38.46%)
Short Trade:
96 (61.54%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.22
Profitto previsto:
25.86 USD
Profitto medio:
67.91 USD
Perdita media:
-68.76 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-359.05 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-427.82 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
3.14%
Previsione annuale:
38.09%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2.43 USD
Massimale:
427.82 USD (4.68%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.31% (431.64 USD)
Per equità:
21.62% (3 915.52 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDNZD 66
AUDCAD 49
NZDCAD 41
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDNZD 1.1K
AUDCAD 1.4K
NZDCAD 1.5K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDNZD 4.2K
AUDCAD 5.6K
NZDCAD 6.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +398.54 USD
Worst Trade: -223 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 12
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +582.45 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -359.05 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarkets-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.12 × 49
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.71 × 226
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.33 × 404
Exness-MT5Real7
1.83 × 6
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
2.42 × 19
TitanFX-MT5-01
3.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
3.51 × 57
Exness-MT5Real5
4.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real
4.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
4.67 × 9
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
4.85 × 34
FusionMarkets-Live
6.07 × 15
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
6.33 × 3
itexsys-Platform
8.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
9.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
9.42 × 12
RoboForex-Pro
9.93 × 41
FlowBank-Live
10.63 × 40
GemTradeCo-Live
12.00 × 16
Exness-MT5Real4
17.16 × 25
XMGlobal-MT5 8
17.67 × 3
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
18.83 × 29
Exness-MT5Real6
21.50 × 2
Welcome to Simple Autobot AI Signals.

Our signal service specializes in identifying highly sensitive reversal points in three currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. The minimum deposit is just $500.

This strategy employs small trading positions to distribute risk and enhance efficiency. It does not rely on fixed numbers for martingale or grid spacing; instead,

it adapts to supply/demand and volatility. The EA closes positions based on Fibonacci retracement levels.

My signals are not executed on a daily basis. Trading activity may vary, with 2-3 trades per week during periods of market volatility

Expected Monthly Profit and Risk

Profit 3-5%/month & 20% MDD,


Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. External factors, market conditions,

and unforeseen variables may significantly affect outcomes, and no specific results can be guaranteed.


