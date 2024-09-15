Welcome to Simple Autobot AI Signals.

Our signal service specializes in identifying highly sensitive reversal points in three currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. The minimum deposit is just $500.

This strategy employs small trading positions to distribute risk and enhance efficiency. It does not rely on fixed numbers for martingale or grid spacing; instead,

it adapts to supply/demand and volatility. The EA closes positions based on Fibonacci retracement levels.

My signals are not executed on a daily basis. Trading activity may vary, with 2-3 trades per week during periods of market volatility

Expected Monthly Profit and Risk

Profit 3-5%/month & 20% MDD,





Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. External factors, market conditions,

and unforeseen variables may significantly affect outcomes, and no specific results can be guaranteed.



