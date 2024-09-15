SinyallerBölümler
The Machine by New Capital
New Capital B.V.

The Machine by New Capital

New Capital B.V.
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
54 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 990 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 52%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
590
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
487 (82.54%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
103 (17.46%)
En iyi işlem:
63.37 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-26.74 EUR
Brüt kâr:
1 134.13 EUR (72 883 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-615.19 EUR (41 594 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
32 (44.95 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
80.61 EUR (15)
Sharpe oranı:
0.16
Alım-satım etkinliği:
91.02%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
5.27%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
7
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
8.43
Alış işlemleri:
283 (47.97%)
Satış işlemleri:
307 (52.03%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.84
Beklenen getiri:
0.88 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
2.33 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-5.97 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-54.39 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-61.40 EUR (3)
Aylık büyüme:
1.71%
Yıllık tahmin:
22.81%
Algo alım-satım:
98%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.14 EUR
Maksimum:
61.54 EUR (4.38%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
5.18% (55.71 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
18.97% (194.81 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
NZDCAD 228
AUDCAD 222
AUDNZD 140
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
NZDCAD 214
AUDCAD 273
AUDNZD 106
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
NZDCAD 7.5K
AUDCAD 18K
AUDNZD 5.6K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +63.37 EUR
En kötü işlem: -27 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 15
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +44.95 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -54.39 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Forex.com-Live 536
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 29
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.67 × 6
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.50 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.50 × 14
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.63 × 8
itexsys-Platform
1.73 × 30
FPMarkets-Live
1.93 × 224
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.23 × 124
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.47 × 689
Darwinex-Live
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.59 × 4356
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.83 × 1112
Tickmill-Live
3.13 × 68
FBS-Real
3.31 × 13
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.76 × 37
Exness-MT5Real8
3.79 × 57
Exness-MT5Real15
3.90 × 10
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
4.24 × 96
VantageInternational-Live
4.27 × 251
ICTrading-MT5-4
4.30 × 20
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
4.83 × 12
XMTrading-MT5 3
4.92 × 24
TitanFX-MT5-01
5.00 × 1
33 daha fazla...
Introducing our latest trading bot, designed by Max, to create a consistently profitable system tailored for funding accounts. This bot is ideal for traders seeking reliable monthly returns through a mean reversion strategy.

Feel free to reach out with any questions or for further information: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/newcapital

Key Features:

  • Trend Overextension Selling: Capitalizes on market pullbacks by selling against overextended trends.
  • Low-Risk Settings: Optimized for minimal drawdown, making it perfect for both personal and funding accounts.
  • High Strike Rate: With a profit factor of 1.77 and over 2700 trades, the bot consistently delivers strong results.
  • Versatile Currency Pairs: Primarily operates on AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD, and NZD/CAD pairs.
  • Detailed Backtesting: Extensive backtests to ensure robust performance across different market conditions.
  • Comprehensive Package: Available as X4 file, X5 file, backtest files, and set files for easy setup and operation.

Performance Insights:

  • Stable Returns: Achieves consistent monthly gains, even under low-risk settings.
  • Portfolio Balance: Effectively manages floating drawdowns to protect your funding account.
  • User-Friendly: Suitable for both new and experienced traders.

This system is currently available for a limited time. Act now to secure your copy and start generating consistent profits.

Feel free to reach out with any questions or for further information: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/newcapital

Let's thrive together!

Disclaimer

This trading system uses the Martingale strategy, which is not suited for building a long-term track record. Due to the inherent risks and potential for significant drawdowns, we do not maintain or provide a live track record. The bot's focus is on short-term gains and experimental use, not long-term growth. We emphasize transparency and do not pretend otherwise. Trade responsibly.


İnceleme yok
2025.06.10 07:19
No swaps are charged
2025.06.10 07:19
No swaps are charged
2025.06.03 21:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.11.22 17:16
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.10.09 07:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.09.20 18:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.09.15 10:44
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2024.09.15 10:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2024.09.15 10:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
The Machine by New Capital
Ayda 990 USD
52%
0
0
USD
1.5K
EUR
54
98%
590
82%
91%
1.84
0.88
EUR
19%
1:500
Kopyala

