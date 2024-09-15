- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|228
|AUDCAD
|222
|AUDNZD
|140
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|214
|AUDCAD
|273
|AUDNZD
|106
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|7.5K
|AUDCAD
|18K
|AUDNZD
|5.6K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.38 × 29
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.50 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.50 × 14
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.63 × 8
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.73 × 30
|
FPMarkets-Live
|1.93 × 224
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.23 × 124
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|2.47 × 689
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.59 × 4356
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.83 × 1112
|
Tickmill-Live
|3.13 × 68
|
FBS-Real
|3.31 × 13
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|3.76 × 37
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|3.79 × 57
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|3.90 × 10
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|4.24 × 96
|
VantageInternational-Live
|4.27 × 251
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|4.30 × 20
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|4.83 × 12
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|4.92 × 24
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|5.00 × 1
Introducing our latest trading bot, designed by Max, to create a consistently profitable system tailored for funding accounts. This bot is ideal for traders seeking reliable monthly returns through a mean reversion strategy.
Key Features:
- Trend Overextension Selling: Capitalizes on market pullbacks by selling against overextended trends.
- Low-Risk Settings: Optimized for minimal drawdown, making it perfect for both personal and funding accounts.
- High Strike Rate: With a profit factor of 1.77 and over 2700 trades, the bot consistently delivers strong results.
- Versatile Currency Pairs: Primarily operates on AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD, and NZD/CAD pairs.
- Detailed Backtesting: Extensive backtests to ensure robust performance across different market conditions.
- Comprehensive Package: Available as X4 file, X5 file, backtest files, and set files for easy setup and operation.
Performance Insights:
- Stable Returns: Achieves consistent monthly gains, even under low-risk settings.
- Portfolio Balance: Effectively manages floating drawdowns to protect your funding account.
- User-Friendly: Suitable for both new and experienced traders.
This system is currently available for a limited time. Act now to secure your copy and start generating consistent profits.
Feel free to reach out with any questions or for further information: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/newcapital
Let's thrive together!
Disclaimer
This trading system uses the Martingale strategy, which is not suited for building a long-term track record. Due to the inherent risks and potential for significant drawdowns, we do not maintain or provide a live track record. The bot's focus is on short-term gains and experimental use, not long-term growth. We emphasize transparency and do not pretend otherwise. Trade responsibly.
