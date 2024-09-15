SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / The Machine by New Capital
New Capital B.V.

The Machine by New Capital

New Capital B.V.
0 avis
Fiabilité
54 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 990 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 52%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
590
Bénéfice trades:
487 (82.54%)
Perte trades:
103 (17.46%)
Meilleure transaction:
63.37 EUR
Pire transaction:
-26.74 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
1 134.13 EUR (72 883 pips)
Perte brute:
-615.19 EUR (41 594 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
32 (44.95 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
80.61 EUR (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.16
Activité de trading:
91.02%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
5.27%
Dernier trade:
21 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
7
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
8.43
Longs trades:
283 (47.97%)
Courts trades:
307 (52.03%)
Facteur de profit:
1.84
Rendement attendu:
0.88 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
2.33 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-5.97 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-54.39 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-61.40 EUR (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.88%
Prévision annuelle:
22.81%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.14 EUR
Maximal:
61.54 EUR (4.38%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
5.18% (55.71 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
18.97% (194.81 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NZDCAD 228
AUDCAD 222
AUDNZD 140
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 214
AUDCAD 273
AUDNZD 106
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 7.5K
AUDCAD 18K
AUDNZD 5.6K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +63.37 EUR
Pire transaction: -27 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 15
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +44.95 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -54.39 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Forex.com-Live 536
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 29
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.67 × 6
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.50 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.50 × 14
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.63 × 8
itexsys-Platform
1.73 × 30
FPMarkets-Live
1.93 × 224
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.23 × 124
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.47 × 689
Darwinex-Live
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.59 × 4356
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.83 × 1112
Tickmill-Live
3.13 × 68
FBS-Real
3.31 × 13
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.76 × 37
Exness-MT5Real8
3.79 × 57
Exness-MT5Real15
3.90 × 10
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
4.24 × 96
VantageInternational-Live
4.27 × 251
ICTrading-MT5-4
4.30 × 20
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
4.83 × 12
XMTrading-MT5 3
4.92 × 24
TitanFX-MT5-01
5.00 × 1
33 plus...
Introducing our latest trading bot, designed by Max, to create a consistently profitable system tailored for funding accounts. This bot is ideal for traders seeking reliable monthly returns through a mean reversion strategy.

Feel free to reach out with any questions or for further information: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/newcapital

Key Features:

  • Trend Overextension Selling: Capitalizes on market pullbacks by selling against overextended trends.
  • Low-Risk Settings: Optimized for minimal drawdown, making it perfect for both personal and funding accounts.
  • High Strike Rate: With a profit factor of 1.77 and over 2700 trades, the bot consistently delivers strong results.
  • Versatile Currency Pairs: Primarily operates on AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD, and NZD/CAD pairs.
  • Detailed Backtesting: Extensive backtests to ensure robust performance across different market conditions.
  • Comprehensive Package: Available as X4 file, X5 file, backtest files, and set files for easy setup and operation.

Performance Insights:

  • Stable Returns: Achieves consistent monthly gains, even under low-risk settings.
  • Portfolio Balance: Effectively manages floating drawdowns to protect your funding account.
  • User-Friendly: Suitable for both new and experienced traders.

This system is currently available for a limited time. Act now to secure your copy and start generating consistent profits.

Feel free to reach out with any questions or for further information: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/newcapital

Let's thrive together!

Disclaimer

This trading system uses the Martingale strategy, which is not suited for building a long-term track record. Due to the inherent risks and potential for significant drawdowns, we do not maintain or provide a live track record. The bot's focus is on short-term gains and experimental use, not long-term growth. We emphasize transparency and do not pretend otherwise. Trade responsibly.


Aucun avis
2025.06.10 07:19
No swaps are charged
2025.06.10 07:19
No swaps are charged
2025.06.03 21:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.11.22 17:16
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.10.09 07:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.09.20 18:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.09.15 10:44
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2024.09.15 10:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2024.09.15 10:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
The Machine by New Capital
990 USD par mois
52%
0
0
USD
1.5K
EUR
54
98%
590
82%
91%
1.84
0.88
EUR
19%
1:500
Copier

