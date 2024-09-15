- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|228
|AUDCAD
|222
|AUDNZD
|140
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|NZDCAD
|214
|AUDCAD
|273
|AUDNZD
|106
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|NZDCAD
|7.5K
|AUDCAD
|18K
|AUDNZD
|5.6K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.38 × 29
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.50 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.50 × 14
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.63 × 8
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.73 × 30
|
FPMarkets-Live
|1.93 × 224
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.23 × 124
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|2.47 × 689
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.59 × 4356
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.83 × 1112
|
Tickmill-Live
|3.13 × 68
|
FBS-Real
|3.31 × 13
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|3.76 × 37
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|3.79 × 57
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|3.90 × 10
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|4.24 × 96
|
VantageInternational-Live
|4.27 × 251
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|4.30 × 20
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|4.83 × 12
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|4.92 × 24
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|5.00 × 1
Introducing our latest trading bot, designed by Max, to create a consistently profitable system tailored for funding accounts. This bot is ideal for traders seeking reliable monthly returns through a mean reversion strategy.
Key Features:
- Trend Overextension Selling: Capitalizes on market pullbacks by selling against overextended trends.
- Low-Risk Settings: Optimized for minimal drawdown, making it perfect for both personal and funding accounts.
- High Strike Rate: With a profit factor of 1.77 and over 2700 trades, the bot consistently delivers strong results.
- Versatile Currency Pairs: Primarily operates on AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD, and NZD/CAD pairs.
- Detailed Backtesting: Extensive backtests to ensure robust performance across different market conditions.
- Comprehensive Package: Available as X4 file, X5 file, backtest files, and set files for easy setup and operation.
Performance Insights:
- Stable Returns: Achieves consistent monthly gains, even under low-risk settings.
- Portfolio Balance: Effectively manages floating drawdowns to protect your funding account.
- User-Friendly: Suitable for both new and experienced traders.
This system is currently available for a limited time. Act now to secure your copy and start generating consistent profits.
Feel free to reach out with any questions or for further information: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/newcapital
Let's thrive together!
Disclaimer
This trading system uses the Martingale strategy, which is not suited for building a long-term track record. Due to the inherent risks and potential for significant drawdowns, we do not maintain or provide a live track record. The bot's focus is on short-term gains and experimental use, not long-term growth. We emphasize transparency and do not pretend otherwise. Trade responsibly.
