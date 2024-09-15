Introducing our latest trading bot, designed by Max, to create a consistently profitable system tailored for funding accounts. This bot is ideal for traders seeking reliable monthly returns through a mean reversion strategy.

Feel free to reach out with any questions or for further information: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/newcapital

Key Features:

Trend Overextension Selling: Capitalizes on market pullbacks by selling against overextended trends.

Low-Risk Settings: Optimized for minimal drawdown, making it perfect for both personal and funding accounts.

High Strike Rate: With a profit factor of 1.77 and over 2700 trades, the bot consistently delivers strong results.

Versatile Currency Pairs: Primarily operates on AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD, and NZD/CAD pairs.

Detailed Backtesting: Extensive backtests to ensure robust performance across different market conditions.

Comprehensive Package: Available as X4 file, X5 file, backtest files, and set files for easy setup and operation.

Performance Insights:

Stable Returns: Achieves consistent monthly gains, even under low-risk settings.

Portfolio Balance: Effectively manages floating drawdowns to protect your funding account.

User-Friendly: Suitable for both new and experienced traders.

This system is currently available for a limited time. Act now to secure your copy and start generating consistent profits.

Let's thrive together!





Disclaimer

This trading system uses the Martingale strategy, which is not suited for building a long-term track record. Due to the inherent risks and potential for significant drawdowns, we do not maintain or provide a live track record. The bot's focus is on short-term gains and experimental use, not long-term growth. We emphasize transparency and do not pretend otherwise. Trade responsibly.



