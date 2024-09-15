SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / The Machine by New Capital
New Capital B.V.

The Machine by New Capital

New Capital B.V.
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
54 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 990 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 52%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
590
Profit Trade:
487 (82.54%)
Loss Trade:
103 (17.46%)
Best Trade:
63.37 EUR
Worst Trade:
-26.74 EUR
Profitto lordo:
1 134.13 EUR (72 883 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-615.19 EUR (41 594 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
32 (44.95 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
80.61 EUR (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.16
Attività di trading:
91.02%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.27%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
8.43
Long Trade:
283 (47.97%)
Short Trade:
307 (52.03%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.84
Profitto previsto:
0.88 EUR
Profitto medio:
2.33 EUR
Perdita media:
-5.97 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-54.39 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-61.40 EUR (3)
Crescita mensile:
1.80%
Previsione annuale:
22.81%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.14 EUR
Massimale:
61.54 EUR (4.38%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.18% (55.71 EUR)
Per equità:
18.97% (194.81 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NZDCAD 228
AUDCAD 222
AUDNZD 140
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NZDCAD 214
AUDCAD 273
AUDNZD 106
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NZDCAD 7.5K
AUDCAD 18K
AUDNZD 5.6K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +63.37 EUR
Worst Trade: -27 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +44.95 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -54.39 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Forex.com-Live 536
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 29
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.67 × 6
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.50 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.50 × 14
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.63 × 8
itexsys-Platform
1.73 × 30
FPMarkets-Live
1.93 × 224
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.23 × 124
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.47 × 689
Darwinex-Live
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.59 × 4356
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.83 × 1112
Tickmill-Live
3.13 × 68
FBS-Real
3.31 × 13
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.76 × 37
Exness-MT5Real8
3.79 × 57
Exness-MT5Real15
3.90 × 10
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
4.24 × 96
VantageInternational-Live
4.27 × 251
ICTrading-MT5-4
4.30 × 20
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
4.83 × 12
XMTrading-MT5 3
4.92 × 24
TitanFX-MT5-01
5.00 × 1
33 più
Introducing our latest trading bot, designed by Max, to create a consistently profitable system tailored for funding accounts. This bot is ideal for traders seeking reliable monthly returns through a mean reversion strategy.

Feel free to reach out with any questions or for further information: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/newcapital

Key Features:

  • Trend Overextension Selling: Capitalizes on market pullbacks by selling against overextended trends.
  • Low-Risk Settings: Optimized for minimal drawdown, making it perfect for both personal and funding accounts.
  • High Strike Rate: With a profit factor of 1.77 and over 2700 trades, the bot consistently delivers strong results.
  • Versatile Currency Pairs: Primarily operates on AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD, and NZD/CAD pairs.
  • Detailed Backtesting: Extensive backtests to ensure robust performance across different market conditions.
  • Comprehensive Package: Available as X4 file, X5 file, backtest files, and set files for easy setup and operation.

Performance Insights:

  • Stable Returns: Achieves consistent monthly gains, even under low-risk settings.
  • Portfolio Balance: Effectively manages floating drawdowns to protect your funding account.
  • User-Friendly: Suitable for both new and experienced traders.

This system is currently available for a limited time. Act now to secure your copy and start generating consistent profits.

Feel free to reach out with any questions or for further information: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/newcapital

Let's thrive together!

Disclaimer

This trading system uses the Martingale strategy, which is not suited for building a long-term track record. Due to the inherent risks and potential for significant drawdowns, we do not maintain or provide a live track record. The bot's focus is on short-term gains and experimental use, not long-term growth. We emphasize transparency and do not pretend otherwise. Trade responsibly.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.06.10 07:19
No swaps are charged
2025.06.10 07:19
No swaps are charged
2025.06.03 21:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.11.22 17:16
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.10.09 07:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.09.20 18:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.09.15 10:44
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2024.09.15 10:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2024.09.15 10:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
