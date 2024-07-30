I am thankful for your interest in the "Muti Strategy Trend Trader EA".





I have been actively learning and experimenting with trading since 2013, but it was recently about a year ago that I invested myself fully into automated trading. This was a mindset shifter for me as I had the ability to really get deep into exploring strategies, learning what works and what not. This allowed me to develop 4 very good strategies for 4 different assets, specifically XAUUSD, AUDUSD, US500 and BTCUSD.





All the strategies are deeply connected with concepts like trend trading and momentum identification. I believe the most powerful concept I have discovered through the years is significant high/low breaks, and this is because there is where the major players leave clues of where the market is going. Liquidity in the market is the key to adding fuel to trades and the strategies I developed use this as an advantage. I use dynamic take profit and stoploss for all my trades and I do not trail stops, it either hit the target or the stop. This multi strategy system operates only on the 1h timeframe.





This EA is fully tested on the IC Markets broker on a raw spread account, although I have tested on other raw accounts and it seems to work just as good, so take this into account.





Every single trade has a maximum risk of 1% of the account and it has a win rate of around 35%.





Be mindful of not investing money you can not afford to lose, this is a profitable system, but not all days/months are profitable, so keep that in mind. Trading is a game of patience and discipline.





Other than what is already said, I hope to see you onboard and that it brings you the success that it has already given me.