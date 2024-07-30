SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Momentum Trader EA
Daniel Agustin Dalo De La Oliva

Momentum Trader EA

Daniel Agustin Dalo De La Oliva
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
61 hafta
1 / 3.6K USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 54%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 037
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
482 (46.48%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
555 (53.52%)
En iyi işlem:
108.72 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-54.25 EUR
Brüt kâr:
10 942.34 EUR (31 409 774 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-9 700.37 EUR (28 700 667 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (185.43 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
415.80 EUR (9)
Sharpe oranı:
0.05
Alım-satım etkinliği:
48.88%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
12.21%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
12
Ort. tutma süresi:
7 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.96
Alış işlemleri:
549 (52.94%)
Satış işlemleri:
488 (47.06%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.13
Beklenen getiri:
1.20 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
22.70 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-17.48 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
13 (-254.74 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-257.74 EUR (10)
Aylık büyüme:
31.47%
Yıllık tahmin:
381.86%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
9.84 EUR
Maksimum:
633.39 EUR (36.45%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
18.42% (633.36 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
3.08% (87.34 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
BTCUSD 620
XAUUSD 281
US500 101
USDJPY 21
EURUSD 12
AUDUSD 2
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
BTCUSD -53
XAUUSD 2.1K
US500 -480
USDJPY -206
EURUSD 112
AUDUSD -31
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
BTCUSD 2.6M
XAUUSD 91K
US500 -21K
USDJPY -1.6K
EURUSD 1.1K
AUDUSD -212
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +108.72 EUR
En kötü işlem: -54 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 10
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +185.43 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -254.74 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.15 × 661
FPMarkets-Live
0.31 × 113
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.57 × 7
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
Exness-MT5Real3
0.89 × 54
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.95 × 19
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real2
1.18 × 11
Exness-MT5Real8
1.30 × 476
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.43 × 157
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.43 × 8627
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
105 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
I am thankful for your interest in the "Muti Strategy Trend Trader EA".

I have been actively learning and experimenting with trading since 2013, but it was recently about a year ago that I invested myself fully into automated trading. This was a mindset shifter for me as I had the ability to really get deep into exploring strategies, learning what works and what not. This allowed me to develop 4 very good strategies for 4 different assets, specifically XAUUSD, AUDUSD, US500 and BTCUSD.

All the strategies are deeply connected with concepts like trend trading and momentum identification. I believe the most powerful concept I have discovered through the years is significant high/low breaks, and this is because there is where the major players leave clues of where the market is going. Liquidity in the market is the key to adding fuel to trades and the strategies I developed use this as an advantage. I use dynamic take profit and stoploss for all my trades and I do not trail stops, it either hit the target or the stop. This multi strategy system operates only on the 1h timeframe.

This EA is fully tested on the IC Markets broker on a raw spread account, although I have tested on other raw accounts and it seems to work just as good, so take this into account.

Every single trade has a maximum risk of 1% of the account and it has a win rate of around 35%.

Be mindful of not investing money you can not afford to lose, this is a profitable system, but not all days/months are profitable, so keep that in mind. Trading is a game of patience and discipline.

Other than what is already said, I hope to see you onboard and that it brings you the success that it has already given me.
İnceleme yok
2024.10.08 20:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.09.23 03:18
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.09.19 19:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.09.18 21:13
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.92% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.09.13 18:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.09.11 17:18
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.09.11 15:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.09.07 17:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.21 23:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.08.02 00:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.08.01 22:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.07.31 06:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.07.30 21:17
Share of trading days is too low
2024.07.30 21:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.07.30 21:17
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.07.30 19:52
Share of trading days is too low
2024.07.30 19:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.07.30 19:52
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.07.30 00:28
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.07.30 00:28
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Momentum Trader EA
Ayda 30 USD
54%
1
3.6K
USD
4K
EUR
61
100%
1 037
46%
49%
1.12
1.20
EUR
18%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.