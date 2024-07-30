- Crescita
Trade:
1 037
Profit Trade:
482 (46.48%)
Loss Trade:
555 (53.52%)
Best Trade:
108.72 EUR
Worst Trade:
-54.25 EUR
Profitto lordo:
10 942.34 EUR (31 409 774 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-9 700.37 EUR (28 700 667 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (185.43 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
415.80 EUR (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
48.88%
Massimo carico di deposito:
12.21%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.96
Long Trade:
549 (52.94%)
Short Trade:
488 (47.06%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.13
Profitto previsto:
1.20 EUR
Profitto medio:
22.70 EUR
Perdita media:
-17.48 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-254.74 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-257.74 EUR (10)
Crescita mensile:
31.47%
Previsione annuale:
381.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
9.84 EUR
Massimale:
633.39 EUR (36.45%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
18.42% (633.36 EUR)
Per equità:
3.08% (87.34 EUR)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|620
|XAUUSD
|281
|US500
|101
|USDJPY
|21
|EURUSD
|12
|AUDUSD
|2
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|BTCUSD
|-53
|XAUUSD
|2.1K
|US500
|-480
|USDJPY
|-206
|EURUSD
|112
|AUDUSD
|-31
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|BTCUSD
|2.6M
|XAUUSD
|91K
|US500
|-21K
|USDJPY
|-1.6K
|EURUSD
|1.1K
|AUDUSD
|-212
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +108.72 EUR
Worst Trade: -54 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +185.43 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -254.74 EUR
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 4
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.15 × 661
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 113
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.57 × 7
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.89 × 54
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.95 × 19
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.18 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.30 × 476
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.43 × 157
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.43 × 8627
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.43 × 28
I am thankful for your interest in the "Muti Strategy Trend Trader EA".
I have been actively learning and experimenting with trading since 2013, but it was recently about a year ago that I invested myself fully into automated trading. This was a mindset shifter for me as I had the ability to really get deep into exploring strategies, learning what works and what not. This allowed me to develop 4 very good strategies for 4 different assets, specifically XAUUSD, AUDUSD, US500 and BTCUSD.
All the strategies are deeply connected with concepts like trend trading and momentum identification. I believe the most powerful concept I have discovered through the years is significant high/low breaks, and this is because there is where the major players leave clues of where the market is going. Liquidity in the market is the key to adding fuel to trades and the strategies I developed use this as an advantage. I use dynamic take profit and stoploss for all my trades and I do not trail stops, it either hit the target or the stop. This multi strategy system operates only on the 1h timeframe.
This EA is fully tested on the IC Markets broker on a raw spread account, although I have tested on other raw accounts and it seems to work just as good, so take this into account.
Every single trade has a maximum risk of 1% of the account and it has a win rate of around 35%.
Be mindful of not investing money you can not afford to lose, this is a profitable system, but not all days/months are profitable, so keep that in mind. Trading is a game of patience and discipline.
Other than what is already said, I hope to see you onboard and that it brings you the success that it has already given me.
