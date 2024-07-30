SegnaliSezioni
Daniel Agustin Dalo De La Oliva

Momentum Trader EA

0 recensioni
Affidabilità
61 settimane
1 / 3.6K USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 54%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 037
Profit Trade:
482 (46.48%)
Loss Trade:
555 (53.52%)
Best Trade:
108.72 EUR
Worst Trade:
-54.25 EUR
Profitto lordo:
10 942.34 EUR (31 409 774 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-9 700.37 EUR (28 700 667 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (185.43 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
415.80 EUR (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
48.88%
Massimo carico di deposito:
12.21%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.96
Long Trade:
549 (52.94%)
Short Trade:
488 (47.06%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.13
Profitto previsto:
1.20 EUR
Profitto medio:
22.70 EUR
Perdita media:
-17.48 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-254.74 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-257.74 EUR (10)
Crescita mensile:
31.47%
Previsione annuale:
381.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
9.84 EUR
Massimale:
633.39 EUR (36.45%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
18.42% (633.36 EUR)
Per equità:
3.08% (87.34 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 620
XAUUSD 281
US500 101
USDJPY 21
EURUSD 12
AUDUSD 2
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD -53
XAUUSD 2.1K
US500 -480
USDJPY -206
EURUSD 112
AUDUSD -31
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 2.6M
XAUUSD 91K
US500 -21K
USDJPY -1.6K
EURUSD 1.1K
AUDUSD -212
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +108.72 EUR
Worst Trade: -54 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +185.43 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -254.74 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.15 × 661
FPMarkets-Live
0.31 × 113
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.57 × 7
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
Exness-MT5Real3
0.89 × 54
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.95 × 19
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real2
1.18 × 11
Exness-MT5Real8
1.30 × 476
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.43 × 157
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.43 × 8627
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
105 più
I am thankful for your interest in the "Muti Strategy Trend Trader EA".

I have been actively learning and experimenting with trading since 2013, but it was recently about a year ago that I invested myself fully into automated trading. This was a mindset shifter for me as I had the ability to really get deep into exploring strategies, learning what works and what not. This allowed me to develop 4 very good strategies for 4 different assets, specifically XAUUSD, AUDUSD, US500 and BTCUSD.

All the strategies are deeply connected with concepts like trend trading and momentum identification. I believe the most powerful concept I have discovered through the years is significant high/low breaks, and this is because there is where the major players leave clues of where the market is going. Liquidity in the market is the key to adding fuel to trades and the strategies I developed use this as an advantage. I use dynamic take profit and stoploss for all my trades and I do not trail stops, it either hit the target or the stop. This multi strategy system operates only on the 1h timeframe.

This EA is fully tested on the IC Markets broker on a raw spread account, although I have tested on other raw accounts and it seems to work just as good, so take this into account.

Every single trade has a maximum risk of 1% of the account and it has a win rate of around 35%.

Be mindful of not investing money you can not afford to lose, this is a profitable system, but not all days/months are profitable, so keep that in mind. Trading is a game of patience and discipline.

Other than what is already said, I hope to see you onboard and that it brings you the success that it has already given me.
Non ci sono recensioni
2024.10.08 20:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.09.23 03:18
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.09.19 19:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.09.18 21:13
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.92% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.09.13 18:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.09.11 17:18
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.09.11 15:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.09.07 17:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.21 23:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.08.02 00:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.08.01 22:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.07.31 06:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.07.30 21:17
Share of trading days is too low
2024.07.30 21:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.07.30 21:17
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.07.30 19:52
Share of trading days is too low
2024.07.30 19:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.07.30 19:52
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.07.30 00:28
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.07.30 00:28
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
