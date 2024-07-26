SinyallerBölümler
Janduir Medeiros De Morais

GoldWin

Janduir Medeiros De Morais
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
87 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 40 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 566%
FBS-Real
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
603
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
410 (67.99%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
193 (32.01%)
En iyi işlem:
535.41 USD
En kötü işlem:
-667.68 USD
Brüt kâr:
27 199.00 USD (1 387 923 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-13 640.85 USD (461 528 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (548.32 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
999.95 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.09
Alım-satım etkinliği:
84.96%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
18.88%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
3
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
18.67
Alış işlemleri:
341 (56.55%)
Satış işlemleri:
262 (43.45%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.99
Beklenen getiri:
22.48 USD
Ortalama kâr:
66.34 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-70.68 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-726.36 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-726.36 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
12.99%
Yıllık tahmin:
160.27%
Algo alım-satım:
7%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
184.85 USD
Maksimum:
726.36 USD (11.05%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
17.48% (622.11 USD)
Varlığa göre:
83.57% (4 049.28 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 594
EURUSD 3
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 14K
EURUSD -3
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 133K
EURUSD 19
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +535.41 USD
En kötü işlem: -668 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +548.32 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -726.36 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 1
SCFMLimited-Live2
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 2
StriforLtd-Live
0.00 × 9
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
PurpleTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 1
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 4
AxenBroker-Live
0.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
StriforSVG-Live
0.00 × 43
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 3
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 10
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Conotoxia-Server
0.00 × 1
SUSHIGlobalInvesting-Live
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-MT5
0.00 × 1
243 daha fazla...
Account operates purchases and sales with its own indicator, making an automated average price in the gold asset.

Better use broker with swap free, It can be long holding position sometimes

StartLot: 0.01 per 2000$/Example: I can open a sale with a 0.01 lot and a purchase with a 0.02 lot for 2000 US dollars, that is, the purchase lot is always larger than the sale lot, as historically gold rises more than it falls.

My strategy can handle a drop of up to 3000 points in the asset.

Remember that the forex market has high risk, so only trade the money that you won't need.

I've been trading Forex since 2017, I've used several strategies, several assets and only in gold is where I've managed not to go broke.

İnceleme yok
2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.22 16:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.19 16:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 15:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 21:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 10:42
2025.09.01 10:42
2025.07.29 18:28
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.15 08:59
2025.07.15 08:59
2025.06.23 08:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.02 11:03
2025.06.02 11:03
2025.05.20 09:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.20 02:26
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.20 01:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.19 23:20
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.19 08:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.19 01:53
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.19 00:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
