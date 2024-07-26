SignauxSections
Janduir Medeiros De Morais

GoldWin

Janduir Medeiros De Morais
0 avis
Fiabilité
87 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 40 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 566%
FBS-Real
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
603
Bénéfice trades:
410 (67.99%)
Perte trades:
193 (32.01%)
Meilleure transaction:
535.41 USD
Pire transaction:
-667.68 USD
Bénéfice brut:
27 199.00 USD (1 387 923 pips)
Perte brute:
-13 640.85 USD (461 528 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (548.32 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
999.95 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.09
Activité de trading:
84.96%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
18.88%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
7
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
18.67
Longs trades:
341 (56.55%)
Courts trades:
262 (43.45%)
Facteur de profit:
1.99
Rendement attendu:
22.48 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
66.34 USD
Perte moyenne:
-70.68 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-726.36 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-726.36 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
13.75%
Prévision annuelle:
166.89%
Algo trading:
7%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
184.85 USD
Maximal:
726.36 USD (11.05%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
17.48% (622.11 USD)
Par fonds propres:
83.57% (4 049.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 594
EURUSD 3
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 14K
EURUSD -3
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 133K
EURUSD 19
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +535.41 USD
Pire transaction: -668 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +548.32 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -726.36 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 1
SCFMLimited-Live2
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 2
StriforLtd-Live
0.00 × 9
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
PurpleTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 1
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 4
AxenBroker-Live
0.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
StriforSVG-Live
0.00 × 43
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 3
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 10
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Conotoxia-Server
0.00 × 1
SUSHIGlobalInvesting-Live
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-MT5
0.00 × 1
243 plus...
Account operates purchases and sales with its own indicator, making an automated average price in the gold asset.

Better use broker with swap free, It can be long holding position sometimes

StartLot: 0.01 per 2000$/Example: I can open a sale with a 0.01 lot and a purchase with a 0.02 lot for 2000 US dollars, that is, the purchase lot is always larger than the sale lot, as historically gold rises more than it falls.

My strategy can handle a drop of up to 3000 points in the asset.

Remember that the forex market has high risk, so only trade the money that you won't need.

I've been trading Forex since 2017, I've used several strategies, several assets and only in gold is where I've managed not to go broke.

Aucun avis
2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.22 16:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.19 16:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 15:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 21:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.01 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.07.29 18:28
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.15 08:59
No swaps are charged
2025.07.15 08:59
No swaps are charged
2025.06.23 08:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.02 11:03
No swaps are charged
2025.06.02 11:03
No swaps are charged
2025.05.20 09:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.20 02:26
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.20 01:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.19 23:20
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.19 08:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.19 01:53
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.19 00:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
