Account operates purchases and sales with its own indicator, making an automated average price in the gold asset.

Better use broker with swap free, It can be long holding position sometimes

StartLot: 0.01 per 2000$/Example: I can open a sale with a 0.01 lot and a purchase with a 0.02 lot for 2000 US dollars, that is, the purchase lot is always larger than the sale lot, as historically gold rises more than it falls.

My strategy can handle a drop of up to 3000 points in the asset.

Remember that the forex market has high risk, so only trade the money that you won't need.

I've been trading Forex since 2017, I've used several strategies, several assets and only in gold is where I've managed not to go broke.

