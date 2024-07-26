SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / GoldWin
Janduir Medeiros De Morais

GoldWin

Janduir Medeiros De Morais
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
87 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 40 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 566%
FBS-Real
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
603
Profit Trade:
410 (67.99%)
Loss Trade:
193 (32.01%)
Best Trade:
535.41 USD
Worst Trade:
-667.68 USD
Profitto lordo:
27 199.00 USD (1 387 923 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-13 640.85 USD (461 528 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (548.32 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
999.95 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.09
Attività di trading:
84.96%
Massimo carico di deposito:
18.88%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
18.67
Long Trade:
341 (56.55%)
Short Trade:
262 (43.45%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.99
Profitto previsto:
22.48 USD
Profitto medio:
66.34 USD
Perdita media:
-70.68 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-726.36 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-726.36 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
13.91%
Previsione annuale:
166.89%
Algo trading:
7%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
184.85 USD
Massimale:
726.36 USD (11.05%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
17.48% (622.11 USD)
Per equità:
83.57% (4 049.28 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 594
EURUSD 3
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 14K
EURUSD -3
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 133K
EURUSD 19
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +535.41 USD
Worst Trade: -668 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +548.32 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -726.36 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 1
SCFMLimited-Live2
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 2
StriforLtd-Live
0.00 × 9
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
PurpleTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 1
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 4
AxenBroker-Live
0.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
StriforSVG-Live
0.00 × 43
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 3
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 10
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Conotoxia-Server
0.00 × 1
SUSHIGlobalInvesting-Live
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-MT5
0.00 × 1
243 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Account operates purchases and sales with its own indicator, making an automated average price in the gold asset.

Better use broker with swap free, It can be long holding position sometimes

StartLot: 0.01 per 2000$/Example: I can open a sale with a 0.01 lot and a purchase with a 0.02 lot for 2000 US dollars, that is, the purchase lot is always larger than the sale lot, as historically gold rises more than it falls.

My strategy can handle a drop of up to 3000 points in the asset.

Remember that the forex market has high risk, so only trade the money that you won't need.

I've been trading Forex since 2017, I've used several strategies, several assets and only in gold is where I've managed not to go broke.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.22 16:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.19 16:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 15:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 21:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.01 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.07.29 18:28
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.15 08:59
No swaps are charged
2025.07.15 08:59
No swaps are charged
2025.06.23 08:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.02 11:03
No swaps are charged
2025.06.02 11:03
No swaps are charged
2025.05.20 09:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.20 02:26
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.20 01:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.19 23:20
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.19 08:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.19 01:53
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.19 00:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
GoldWin
40USD al mese
566%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
87
7%
603
67%
85%
1.99
22.48
USD
84%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.