|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|594
|EURUSD
|3
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|14K
|EURUSD
|-3
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|133K
|EURUSD
|19
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|0.00 × 1
|
SCFMLimited-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
StriforLtd-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
CudraniaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
PurpleTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
AxenBroker-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
StriforSVG-Live
|0.00 × 43
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 10
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Conotoxia-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
SUSHIGlobalInvesting-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTime-MT5
|0.00 × 1
Account operates purchases and sales with its own indicator, making an automated average price in the gold asset.
Better use broker with swap free, It can be long holding position sometimes
StartLot: 0.01 per 2000$/Example: I can open a sale with a 0.01 lot and a purchase with a 0.02 lot for 2000 US dollars, that is, the purchase lot is always larger than the sale lot, as historically gold rises more than it falls.
My strategy can handle a drop of up to 3000 points in the asset.
Remember that the forex market has high risk, so only trade the money that you won't need.
I've been trading Forex since 2017, I've used several strategies, several assets and only in gold is where I've managed not to go broke.
