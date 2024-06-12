SinyallerBölümler
Salvatore Novello

Trusted 2024

Salvatore Novello
67 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 199 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 -44%
ActivTradesEU-Server
1:30
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
440
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
237 (53.86%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
203 (46.14%)
En iyi işlem:
26.18 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-36.70 EUR
Brüt kâr:
593.30 EUR (167 042 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-672.77 EUR (56 668 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (19.59 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
30.62 EUR (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.03
Alım-satım etkinliği:
32.40%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
105.39%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
35
Ort. tutma süresi:
11 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.42
Alış işlemleri:
217 (49.32%)
Satış işlemleri:
223 (50.68%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.88
Beklenen getiri:
-0.18 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
2.50 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-3.31 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-26.17 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-53.32 EUR (4)
Aylık büyüme:
7.38%
Yıllık tahmin:
87.49%
Algo alım-satım:
97%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
162.69 EUR
Maksimum:
190.87 EUR (148.91%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
53.35% (87.03 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
22.11% (17.96 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 436
ETHUSD 2
GOLD 1
GBPJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD -79
ETHUSD 30
GOLD -42
GBPJPY 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD -515
ETHUSD 115K
GOLD -3.9K
GBPJPY 16
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +26.18 EUR
En kötü işlem: -37 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +19.59 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -26.17 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ActivTradesEU-Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

MT5 Expert Advisor Signal: Exceptional Performance Throughout 2024



Overview


Introducing our MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) Signals, a state-of-the-art trading solution designed to consistently generate positive results throughout 2024. Our EA is built with sophisticated algorithms and advanced risk management techniques, ensuring steady and reliable financial growth. With a monthly payment, you gain access to a robust trading system that prioritizes calculated risk and long-term profitability.



Key Features


1. **Proven Performance**: 
   - Our MT5 Expert Advisor has demonstrated exceptional performance, delivering positive results month after month in 2024. The EA is rigorously tested and optimized to adapt to various market conditions, ensuring consistent gains.

2. **Advanced Money Management**:
   - Good money management is at the core of our EA. It employs strategies such as proper position sizing, stop-loss adjustments, and profit-taking mechanisms to protect your investment and maximize returns. This ensures that your trading capital is preserved while allowing for substantial growth.

3. **Calculated Risk Approach**:
   - The main strength of our Expert Advisor is its calculated risk strategy. The EA evaluates potential trades based on a comprehensive risk-reward analysis, only entering positions that offer favorable outcomes. This minimizes exposure to high-risk scenarios and enhances the overall safety of your investment.

4. **User-Friendly Interface**:
   - The MT5 platform is known for its user-friendly interface, and our EA seamlessly integrates with it. Whether you are a novice trader or an experienced investor, you will find the system easy to navigate and manage.

5. **Comprehensive Support**:
   - Our dedicated support team is available to assist you with any queries or technical issues. We provide comprehensive tutorials and continuous updates to ensure that your trading experience is smooth and profitable.

Benefits

- **Consistent Profitability**: Enjoy reliable and steady income with our EA, designed to perform well in various market conditions.
- **Peace of Mind**: With advanced risk management and a calculated risk approach, you can trade confidently, knowing that your capital is safeguarded.
- **Expert Insights**: Benefit from professional financial advice and insights, helping you stay ahead of market trends.
- **Value for Money**: A monthly payment gives you access to our high-performing EA and expert financial guidance, making it a cost-effective investment.

Conclusion


Our MT5 Expert Advisor Signals offer a comprehensive trading solution for anyone looking to achieve positive financial results in 2024.

With a focus on calculated risk and excellent money management, you can expect steady growth and reliable performance.

Invest in your financial future today with our top-tier Expert Advisor and gain access to unparalleled financial expertise and support.


2025.09.26 19:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.22 09:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.19 19:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 17:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.11 22:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.11 08:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.28 08:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.21 02:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.11 11:07
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.09 12:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.01 18:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.24 20:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.10 22:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.10 00:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.27 21:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.27 01:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.21 21:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.14 23:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.14 05:14
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.02.28 13:51
No swaps are charged
