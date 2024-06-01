SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Step by Step
Heinz Sigmar Rennert

Step by Step

Heinz Sigmar Rennert
0 inceleme
73 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 -42%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
205
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
70 (34.14%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
135 (65.85%)
En iyi işlem:
954.66 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-202.02 EUR
Brüt kâr:
8 075.71 EUR (184 109 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-12 263.90 EUR (351 804 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (207.01 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 146.77 EUR (4)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.14
Alım-satım etkinliği:
28.14%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
21.26%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
3
Ort. tutma süresi:
23 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.82
Alış işlemleri:
139 (67.80%)
Satış işlemleri:
66 (32.20%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.66
Beklenen getiri:
-20.43 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
115.37 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-90.84 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
12 (-1 169.66 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 273.08 EUR (10)
Aylık büyüme:
-0.48%
Yıllık tahmin:
-5.81%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
4 234.23 EUR
Maksimum:
5 126.66 EUR (47.07%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
47.14% (5 145.16 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
2.17% (155.72 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
US30 50
USDJPY 40
EURJPY 30
GBPUSD 22
USDCAD 19
AUDJPY 16
EURGBP 6
EURUSD 5
CADJPY 5
AUDUSD 4
NZDUSD 4
JP225 4
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
US30 -1.9K
USDJPY 534
EURJPY -245
GBPUSD -79
USDCAD -965
AUDJPY -1.3K
EURGBP -366
EURUSD -247
CADJPY -522
AUDUSD -364
NZDUSD 731
JP225 -10
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
US30 -172K
USDJPY -826
EURJPY -2.1K
GBPUSD 251
USDCAD -2.8K
AUDJPY -3.9K
EURGBP -620
EURUSD -479
CADJPY -2.3K
AUDUSD -1.2K
NZDUSD 1.3K
JP225 17K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +954.66 EUR
En kötü işlem: -202 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 10
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +207.01 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1 169.66 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 24
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 28
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 3
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.30 × 10
Exness-MT5Real7
0.33 × 12
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
Exness-MT5Real10
0.41 × 17
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.42 × 148
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.43 × 30
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 4
itexsys-Platform
0.63 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.84 × 100
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.87 × 5379
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.11 × 133
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.11 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.14 × 8756
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.26 × 34
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
Exness-MT5Real5
1.32 × 37
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
39 daha fazla...
The EA has been tested with real money since 2022. The EA is 100% algo-trading.

There is ALWAYS a STOPP-LOSS in place limiting the loss. My risk per trade is about 1% to 1.5% of the account balance. The win ratio is about 30 - 40% which means in average only 1 out of 3 trades will be profitable. However, the winning trades will be by far outperform the loss and should let the account steadily grow.

These are the 10 FOREX pairs currently trading with this Step-by Step EA: AUDJPY, AUDUSD, CADJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY

Please expect 1 - 2 trades per week in average. If the trading preconditions are not met, there could be also a week with no trade at all. There is also no trading at days of planned FED meetings/release and US bank holidays.


If you have any more questions about the EA, you are welcome contact me.

İnceleme yok
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.