Heinz Sigmar Rennert

Step by Step

Heinz Sigmar Rennert
73 semaines
croissance depuis 2024 -42%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
204
Bénéfice trades:
69 (33.82%)
Perte trades:
135 (66.18%)
Meilleure transaction:
954.66 EUR
Pire transaction:
-202.02 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
8 057.70 EUR (180 600 pips)
Perte brute:
-12 263.90 EUR (351 804 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (207.01 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 146.77 EUR (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.14
Activité de trading:
28.14%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
21.26%
Dernier trade:
14 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
2
Temps de détention moyen:
24 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.82
Longs trades:
138 (67.65%)
Courts trades:
66 (32.35%)
Facteur de profit:
0.66
Rendement attendu:
-20.62 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
116.78 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-90.84 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
12 (-1 169.66 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 273.08 EUR (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.79%
Prévision annuelle:
-9.53%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
4 234.23 EUR
Maximal:
5 126.66 EUR (47.07%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
47.14% (5 145.16 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
2.17% (155.72 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
US30 49
USDJPY 40
EURJPY 30
GBPUSD 22
USDCAD 19
AUDJPY 16
EURGBP 6
EURUSD 5
CADJPY 5
AUDUSD 4
NZDUSD 4
JP225 4
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
US30 -1.9K
USDJPY 534
EURJPY -245
GBPUSD -79
USDCAD -965
AUDJPY -1.3K
EURGBP -366
EURUSD -247
CADJPY -522
AUDUSD -364
NZDUSD 731
JP225 -10
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
US30 -176K
USDJPY -826
EURJPY -2.1K
GBPUSD 251
USDCAD -2.8K
AUDJPY -3.9K
EURGBP -620
EURUSD -479
CADJPY -2.3K
AUDUSD -1.2K
NZDUSD 1.3K
JP225 17K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 24
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 28
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 3
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.30 × 10
Exness-MT5Real7
0.33 × 12
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
Exness-MT5Real10
0.41 × 17
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.42 × 148
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.43 × 30
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 4
itexsys-Platform
0.63 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.84 × 100
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.87 × 5371
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.11 × 133
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.11 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.13 × 8755
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.26 × 34
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
Exness-MT5Real5
1.32 × 37
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
39 plus...
The EA has been tested with real money since 2022. The EA is 100% algo-trading.

There is ALWAYS a STOPP-LOSS in place limiting the loss. My risk per trade is about 1% to 1.5% of the account balance. The win ratio is about 30 - 40% which means in average only 1 out of 3 trades will be profitable. However, the winning trades will be by far outperform the loss and should let the account steadily grow.

These are the 10 FOREX pairs currently trading with this Step-by Step EA: AUDJPY, AUDUSD, CADJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY

Please expect 1 - 2 trades per week in average. If the trading preconditions are not met, there could be also a week with no trade at all. There is also no trading at days of planned FED meetings/release and US bank holidays.


If you have any more questions about the EA, you are welcome contact me.

