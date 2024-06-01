SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Step by Step
Heinz Sigmar Rennert

Step by Step

Heinz Sigmar Rennert
0 recensioni
73 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 -42%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
205
Profit Trade:
70 (34.14%)
Loss Trade:
135 (65.85%)
Best Trade:
954.66 EUR
Worst Trade:
-202.02 EUR
Profitto lordo:
8 075.71 EUR (184 109 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-12 263.90 EUR (351 804 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (207.01 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 146.77 EUR (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.14
Attività di trading:
28.14%
Massimo carico di deposito:
21.26%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
23 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.82
Long Trade:
139 (67.80%)
Short Trade:
66 (32.20%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.66
Profitto previsto:
-20.43 EUR
Profitto medio:
115.37 EUR
Perdita media:
-90.84 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-1 169.66 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 273.08 EUR (10)
Crescita mensile:
-0.48%
Previsione annuale:
-5.81%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
4 234.23 EUR
Massimale:
5 126.66 EUR (47.07%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
47.14% (5 145.16 EUR)
Per equità:
2.17% (155.72 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
US30 50
USDJPY 40
EURJPY 30
GBPUSD 22
USDCAD 19
AUDJPY 16
EURGBP 6
EURUSD 5
CADJPY 5
AUDUSD 4
NZDUSD 4
JP225 4
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
US30 -1.9K
USDJPY 534
EURJPY -245
GBPUSD -79
USDCAD -965
AUDJPY -1.3K
EURGBP -366
EURUSD -247
CADJPY -522
AUDUSD -364
NZDUSD 731
JP225 -10
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
US30 -172K
USDJPY -826
EURJPY -2.1K
GBPUSD 251
USDCAD -2.8K
AUDJPY -3.9K
EURGBP -620
EURUSD -479
CADJPY -2.3K
AUDUSD -1.2K
NZDUSD 1.3K
JP225 17K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +954.66 EUR
Worst Trade: -202 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +207.01 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 169.66 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 24
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 28
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 3
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.30 × 10
Exness-MT5Real7
0.33 × 12
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
Exness-MT5Real10
0.41 × 17
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.42 × 148
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.43 × 30
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 4
itexsys-Platform
0.63 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.84 × 100
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.87 × 5379
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.11 × 133
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.11 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.14 × 8756
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.26 × 34
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
Exness-MT5Real5
1.32 × 37
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
39 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

The EA has been tested with real money since 2022. The EA is 100% algo-trading.

There is ALWAYS a STOPP-LOSS in place limiting the loss. My risk per trade is about 1% to 1.5% of the account balance. The win ratio is about 30 - 40% which means in average only 1 out of 3 trades will be profitable. However, the winning trades will be by far outperform the loss and should let the account steadily grow.

These are the 10 FOREX pairs currently trading with this Step-by Step EA: AUDJPY, AUDUSD, CADJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY

Please expect 1 - 2 trades per week in average. If the trading preconditions are not met, there could be also a week with no trade at all. There is also no trading at days of planned FED meetings/release and US bank holidays.


If you have any more questions about the EA, you are welcome contact me.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.23 14:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.23 09:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.22 09:12
No swaps are charged
2025.09.22 09:12
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.29 13:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.17 20:21
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.12 01:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.30 14:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.28 07:28
No swaps are charged
2025.07.28 07:28
No swaps are charged
2025.07.25 07:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.15 13:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.15 12:05
No swaps are charged
2025.07.15 12:05
No swaps are charged
2025.07.15 08:59
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.03 12:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.28 13:33
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.16 18:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.14 13:29
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Step by Step
30USD al mese
-42%
0
0
USD
5.8K
EUR
73
100%
205
34%
28%
0.65
-20.43
EUR
47%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.