The EA has been tested with real money since 2022. The EA is 100% algo-trading.

There is ALWAYS a STOPP-LOSS in place limiting the loss. My risk per trade is about 1% to 1.5% of the account balance. The win ratio is about 30 - 40% which means in average only 1 out of 3 trades will be profitable. However, the winning trades will be by far outperform the loss and should let the account steadily grow.

These are the 10 FOREX pairs currently trading with this Step-by Step EA: AUDJPY, AUDUSD, CADJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY

Please expect 1 - 2 trades per week in average. If the trading preconditions are not met, there could be also a week with no trade at all. There is also no trading at days of planned FED meetings/release and US bank holidays.





If you have any more questions about the EA, you are welcome contact me.