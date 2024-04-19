SinyallerBölümler
Adeel Rafique

Invisible Shadow

Adeel Rafique
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
75 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 526%
Exness-MT5Real2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
498
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
477 (95.78%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
21 (4.22%)
En iyi işlem:
46.40 USD
En kötü işlem:
-18.20 USD
Brüt kâr:
3 466.50 USD (230 213 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-99.64 USD (3 009 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
162 (914.63 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
914.63 USD (162)
Sharpe oranı:
0.83
Alım-satım etkinliği:
97.99%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
20.37%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
58.25
Alış işlemleri:
313 (62.85%)
Satış işlemleri:
185 (37.15%)
Kâr faktörü:
34.79
Beklenen getiri:
6.76 USD
Ortalama kâr:
7.27 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-4.74 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-57.80 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-57.80 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
6.67%
Yıllık tahmin:
82.60%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
57.80 USD (2.18%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.59% (3.44 USD)
Varlığa göre:
73.48% (4 859.75 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USOILm 497
BTCUSDm 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USOILm 3.4K
BTCUSDm 0
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USOILm 225K
BTCUSDm 2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +46.40 USD
En kötü işlem: -18 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 162
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +914.63 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -57.80 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Thanks for your interest in "Invisible Shadow"

"JACK OF ALL TRADES, MASTER ON NONE" (FOCUSED ON ONE INSTEAD OF MANY)

  • "REQUIRED A BRAVE HEART TO FOLLOW MY SIGNAL, IT CAN BE HIGH DRAWDOWN"

I usually trade on reversal patterns on a Daily and Weekly basis. I typically don't use 'Stop Loss' or 'Take Profit' on my trades but I take losses when my initial trading reason has changed. Some trades will be held for long periods of time like weeks or even months. Don't worry it's part of my trading system.

I don't use martingale or grid or any dangerous system but sometimes I do use Averaging technic that's why sometimes I take multiple entries in the same direction.

I don't use EA (Robot), this is 100% manual trading.

Remember, every day is not going to be profitable. To get accurate results copy my trades for at least 30 days.

Profit Target: Monthly average profit target is 25% +/- Draw-down: The average drawdown is 25%/40% (I KNOW ITS HIGH DRAWDOWN BUT IT IS PART OF STRETERGY)

NOTE:

1. Invest only those funds that you are ready to lose. There is no guarantee for future results by subscribing to the signal you take all the risks.

2. This is a Swap Free account, no swap will be charged to this account.

3. Minimum equity should be US$ 500 (maintain it accordingly)

4. Maximum lot size is 0.01 

For suggestion and more information click to chat https://wa.me/+923334535147


İnceleme yok
