Thanks for your interest in "Invisible Shadow" "JACK OF ALL TRADES, MASTER ON NONE" (FOCUSED ON ONE INSTEAD OF MANY) "REQUIRED A BRAVE HEART TO FOLLOW MY SIGNAL, IT CAN BE HIGH DRAWDOWN" I usually trade on reversal patterns on a Daily and Weekly basis. I typically don't use 'Stop Loss' or 'Take Profit' on my trades but I take losses when my initial trading reason has changed. Some trades will be held for long periods of time like weeks or even months. Don't worry it's part of my trading system.

I don't use martingale or grid or any dangerous system but sometimes I do use Averaging technic that's why sometimes I take multiple entries in the same direction.





I don't use EA (Robot), this is 100% manual trading.





Remember, every day is not going to be profitable. To get accurate results copy my trades for at least 30 days.





Profit Target: Monthly average profit target is 25% +/- Draw-down: The average drawdown is 25%/40% (I KNOW ITS HIGH DRAWDOWN BUT IT IS PART OF STRETERGY)





NOTE:





1. Invest only those funds that you are ready to lose. There is no guarantee for future results by subscribing to the signal you take all the risks. 2. This is a Swap Free account, no swap will be charged to this account. 3. Minimum equity should be US$ 500 (maintain it accordingly) 4. Maximum lot size is 0.01 For suggestion and more information click to chat https://wa.me/+923334535147



