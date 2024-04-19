SignauxSections
Adeel Rafique

Invisible Shadow

Adeel Rafique
0 avis
Fiabilité
75 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 526%
Exness-MT5Real2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
498
Bénéfice trades:
477 (95.78%)
Perte trades:
21 (4.22%)
Meilleure transaction:
46.40 USD
Pire transaction:
-18.20 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 466.50 USD (230 213 pips)
Perte brute:
-99.64 USD (3 009 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
162 (914.63 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
914.63 USD (162)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.83
Activité de trading:
97.99%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
20.37%
Dernier trade:
18 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
7
Temps de détention moyen:
5 jours
Facteur de récupération:
58.25
Longs trades:
313 (62.85%)
Courts trades:
185 (37.15%)
Facteur de profit:
34.79
Rendement attendu:
6.76 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
7.27 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.74 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-57.80 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-57.80 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
6.81%
Prévision annuelle:
82.60%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
57.80 USD (2.18%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.59% (3.44 USD)
Par fonds propres:
73.48% (4 859.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USOILm 497
BTCUSDm 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USOILm 3.4K
BTCUSDm 0
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USOILm 225K
BTCUSDm 2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +46.40 USD
Pire transaction: -18 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 162
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +914.63 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -57.80 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Thanks for your interest in "Invisible Shadow"

"JACK OF ALL TRADES, MASTER ON NONE" (FOCUSED ON ONE INSTEAD OF MANY)

  • "REQUIRED A BRAVE HEART TO FOLLOW MY SIGNAL, IT CAN BE HIGH DRAWDOWN"

I usually trade on reversal patterns on a Daily and Weekly basis. I typically don't use 'Stop Loss' or 'Take Profit' on my trades but I take losses when my initial trading reason has changed. Some trades will be held for long periods of time like weeks or even months. Don't worry it's part of my trading system.

I don't use martingale or grid or any dangerous system but sometimes I do use Averaging technic that's why sometimes I take multiple entries in the same direction.

I don't use EA (Robot), this is 100% manual trading.

Remember, every day is not going to be profitable. To get accurate results copy my trades for at least 30 days.

Profit Target: Monthly average profit target is 25% +/- Draw-down: The average drawdown is 25%/40% (I KNOW ITS HIGH DRAWDOWN BUT IT IS PART OF STRETERGY)

NOTE:

1. Invest only those funds that you are ready to lose. There is no guarantee for future results by subscribing to the signal you take all the risks.

2. This is a Swap Free account, no swap will be charged to this account.

3. Minimum equity should be US$ 500 (maintain it accordingly)

4. Maximum lot size is 0.01 

For suggestion and more information click to chat https://wa.me/+923334535147


Aucun avis
