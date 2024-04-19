- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USOILm
|497
|BTCUSDm
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USOILm
|3.4K
|BTCUSDm
|0
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USOILm
|225K
|BTCUSDm
|2K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
Thanks for your interest in "Invisible Shadow"
"JACK OF ALL TRADES, MASTER ON NONE" (FOCUSED ON ONE INSTEAD OF MANY)
- "REQUIRED A BRAVE HEART TO FOLLOW MY SIGNAL, IT CAN BE HIGH DRAWDOWN"
I usually trade on reversal patterns on a Daily and Weekly basis. I typically don't use 'Stop Loss' or 'Take Profit' on my trades but I take losses when my initial trading reason has changed. Some trades will be held for long periods of time like weeks or even months. Don't worry it's part of my trading system.
1. Invest only those funds that you are ready to lose. There is no guarantee for future results by subscribing to the signal you take all the risks.
2. This is a Swap Free account, no swap will be charged to this account.
3. Minimum equity should be US$ 500 (maintain it accordingly)
4. Maximum lot size is 0.01
For suggestion and more information click to chat https://wa.me/+923334535147
