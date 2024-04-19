SegnaliSezioni
Adeel Rafique

Invisible Shadow

Adeel Rafique
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
75 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 526%
Exness-MT5Real2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
498
Profit Trade:
477 (95.78%)
Loss Trade:
21 (4.22%)
Best Trade:
46.40 USD
Worst Trade:
-18.20 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 466.50 USD (230 213 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-99.64 USD (3 009 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
162 (914.63 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
914.63 USD (162)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.83
Attività di trading:
97.99%
Massimo carico di deposito:
20.37%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
58.25
Long Trade:
313 (62.85%)
Short Trade:
185 (37.15%)
Fattore di profitto:
34.79
Profitto previsto:
6.76 USD
Profitto medio:
7.27 USD
Perdita media:
-4.74 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-57.80 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-57.80 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
6.81%
Previsione annuale:
82.60%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
57.80 USD (2.18%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.59% (3.44 USD)
Per equità:
73.48% (4 859.75 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USOILm 497
BTCUSDm 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USOILm 3.4K
BTCUSDm 0
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USOILm 225K
BTCUSDm 2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +46.40 USD
Worst Trade: -18 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 162
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +914.63 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -57.80 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Thanks for your interest in "Invisible Shadow"

"JACK OF ALL TRADES, MASTER ON NONE" (FOCUSED ON ONE INSTEAD OF MANY)

  • "REQUIRED A BRAVE HEART TO FOLLOW MY SIGNAL, IT CAN BE HIGH DRAWDOWN"

I usually trade on reversal patterns on a Daily and Weekly basis. I typically don't use 'Stop Loss' or 'Take Profit' on my trades but I take losses when my initial trading reason has changed. Some trades will be held for long periods of time like weeks or even months. Don't worry it's part of my trading system.

I don't use martingale or grid or any dangerous system but sometimes I do use Averaging technic that's why sometimes I take multiple entries in the same direction.

I don't use EA (Robot), this is 100% manual trading.

Remember, every day is not going to be profitable. To get accurate results copy my trades for at least 30 days.

Profit Target: Monthly average profit target is 25% +/- Draw-down: The average drawdown is 25%/40% (I KNOW ITS HIGH DRAWDOWN BUT IT IS PART OF STRETERGY)

NOTE:

1. Invest only those funds that you are ready to lose. There is no guarantee for future results by subscribing to the signal you take all the risks.

2. This is a Swap Free account, no swap will be charged to this account.

3. Minimum equity should be US$ 500 (maintain it accordingly)

4. Maximum lot size is 0.01 

For suggestion and more information click to chat https://wa.me/+923334535147


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.23 09:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 09:12
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 01:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 15:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 11:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 10:45
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 01:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 17:05
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 11:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 12:55
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 10:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 09:40
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 08:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 07:40
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 02:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 15:33
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 13:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 09:40
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 08:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.08 13:22
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
