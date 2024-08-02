- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|506
|EURGBP
|227
|AUDCAD
|72
|AUDNZD
|9
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSD
|4.4K
|EURGBP
|-1.7K
|AUDCAD
|721
|AUDNZD
|110
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSD
|8.8K
|EURGBP
|3.8K
|AUDCAD
|5.4K
|AUDNZD
|282
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.11 × 19
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.29 × 87
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.33 × 12
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.66 × 1769
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.88 × 65
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.01 × 87
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|1.03 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.33 × 2247
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.43 × 101
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.43 × 7
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|1.50 × 2
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|1.50 × 107
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|1.56 × 156
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.00 × 43
|
itexsys-Platform
|2.00 × 3
Discover Eurotrap and achieve up to 180% annual returns!
Our strategy was strategically developed by 5 experienced Brazilian traders and is based on the theory of probabilities. This statistical approach, combined with our expertise, allows us to make informed decisions based on precise and objective analyses.
Additionally, this strategy has been rigorously tested and validated since July 2020, with tests conducted under different market conditions, further reinforcing the robustness of our technique.
- Returns: 150% to 180% per year – 10% to 15% average monthly
- Initial investment: $400.00
- Leverage: 1:500
- Trading pairs: EURUSD, EURGBP, AUDCAD
No prior trading experience is required. Simply follow our solid and reliable strategy to see results in your account!
cTrade copy: https://ct.spotware.com/copy/strategy/94473
myfxbook meta trader: since 04/08/2024
myfxbook cTrader: desde 01/14/2025
Current and past results are not a guarantee of future performance.
Tem algum grupo, para os assinantes participarem ?