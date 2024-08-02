SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Eurotrap exhaustion
Mateus Bordin Lucas

Eurotrap exhaustion

Mateus Bordin Lucas
1 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
77 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 999 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 248%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
814
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
583 (71.62%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
231 (28.38%)
En iyi işlem:
657.60 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1 127.88 USD
Brüt kâr:
11 422.25 USD (47 653 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-7 825.08 USD (29 464 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
20 (11.47 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
720.80 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.11
Alım-satım etkinliği:
24.47%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
50.72%
En son işlem:
4 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
2
Ort. tutma süresi:
7 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.02
Alış işlemleri:
236 (28.99%)
Satış işlemleri:
578 (71.01%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.46
Beklenen getiri:
4.42 USD
Ortalama kâr:
19.59 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-33.87 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-3 513.59 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-3 513.59 USD (6)
Aylık büyüme:
8.63%
Yıllık tahmin:
106.21%
Algo alım-satım:
98%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.04 USD
Maksimum:
3 539.75 USD (47.46%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
53.02% (3 538.84 USD)
Varlığa göre:
51.39% (3 429.94 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 506
EURGBP 227
AUDCAD 72
AUDNZD 9
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 4.4K
EURGBP -1.7K
AUDCAD 721
AUDNZD 110
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 8.8K
EURGBP 3.8K
AUDCAD 5.4K
AUDNZD 282
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +657.60 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 128 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 6
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +11.47 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -3 513.59 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-Server
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-Server
0.00 × 4
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.11 × 19
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.29 × 87
Exness-MT5Real7
0.33 × 12
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.66 × 1769
FusionMarkets-Live
0.88 × 65
Hankotrade-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.01 × 87
Exness-MT5Real5
1.03 × 34
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.33 × 2247
RoboForex-ECN
1.43 × 101
Exness-MT5Real2
1.43 × 7
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
Exness-MT5Real10
1.50 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
1.50 × 107
Forex.com-Live 536
1.56 × 156
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
2.00 × 43
itexsys-Platform
2.00 × 3
28 daha fazla...
Discover Eurotrap and achieve up to 180% annual returns!

Our strategy was strategically developed by 5 experienced Brazilian traders and is based on the theory of probabilities. This statistical approach, combined with our expertise, allows us to make informed decisions based on precise and objective analyses.

Additionally, this strategy has been rigorously tested and validated since July 2020, with tests conducted under different market conditions, further reinforcing the robustness of our technique.

  • Returns: 150% to 180% per year – 10% to 15% average monthly
  • Initial investment: $400.00
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Trading pairs: EURUSD, EURGBP, AUDCAD

No prior trading experience is required. Simply follow our solid and reliable strategy to see results in your account!

Whatsapp

cTrade copy: https://ct.spotware.com/copy/strategy/94473

myfxbook meta trader:  since  04/08/2024
myfxbook cTrader:  desde 01/14/2025

Current and past results are not a guarantee of future performance.

Ortalama derecelendirme:
Renan Silva
163
Renan Silva 2024.08.02 02:09 
 

Tem algum grupo, para os assinantes participarem ?

2025.09.16 04:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.05 13:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.07 04:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.05 15:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.30 12:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 12:27
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.30 09:50
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.04.22 21:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.22 09:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.09 18:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.09 12:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.02.11 20:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.11 17:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.13 23:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.13 13:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.27 13:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.25 12:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.18 20:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
