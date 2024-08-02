SegnaliSezioni
Mateus Bordin Lucas

Eurotrap exhaustion

Mateus Bordin Lucas
1 recensione
Affidabilità
77 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 999 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 248%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
814
Profit Trade:
583 (71.62%)
Loss Trade:
231 (28.38%)
Best Trade:
657.60 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 127.88 USD
Profitto lordo:
11 422.25 USD (47 653 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-7 825.08 USD (29 464 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
20 (11.47 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
720.80 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.11
Attività di trading:
24.47%
Massimo carico di deposito:
50.72%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.02
Long Trade:
236 (28.99%)
Short Trade:
578 (71.01%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.46
Profitto previsto:
4.42 USD
Profitto medio:
19.59 USD
Perdita media:
-33.87 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-3 513.59 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-3 513.59 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
8.93%
Previsione annuale:
110.51%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.04 USD
Massimale:
3 539.75 USD (47.46%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
53.02% (3 538.84 USD)
Per equità:
51.39% (3 429.94 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 506
EURGBP 227
AUDCAD 72
AUDNZD 9
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 4.4K
EURGBP -1.7K
AUDCAD 721
AUDNZD 110
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 8.8K
EURGBP 3.8K
AUDCAD 5.4K
AUDNZD 282
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +657.60 USD
Worst Trade: -1 128 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +11.47 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -3 513.59 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-Server
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-Server
0.00 × 4
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.11 × 19
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.29 × 87
Exness-MT5Real7
0.33 × 12
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.66 × 1769
FusionMarkets-Live
0.88 × 65
Hankotrade-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.01 × 87
Exness-MT5Real5
1.03 × 34
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.33 × 2247
RoboForex-ECN
1.43 × 101
Exness-MT5Real2
1.43 × 7
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
Exness-MT5Real10
1.50 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
1.50 × 107
Forex.com-Live 536
1.56 × 156
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
2.00 × 43
itexsys-Platform
2.00 × 3
28 più
Discover Eurotrap and achieve up to 180% annual returns!

Our strategy was strategically developed by 5 experienced Brazilian traders and is based on the theory of probabilities. This statistical approach, combined with our expertise, allows us to make informed decisions based on precise and objective analyses.

Additionally, this strategy has been rigorously tested and validated since July 2020, with tests conducted under different market conditions, further reinforcing the robustness of our technique.

  • Returns: 150% to 180% per year – 10% to 15% average monthly
  • Initial investment: $400.00
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Trading pairs: EURUSD, EURGBP, AUDCAD

No prior trading experience is required. Simply follow our solid and reliable strategy to see results in your account!

Whatsapp

cTrade copy: https://ct.spotware.com/copy/strategy/94473

myfxbook meta trader:  since  04/08/2024
myfxbook cTrader:  desde 01/14/2025

Current and past results are not a guarantee of future performance.

Valutazione media:
Renan Silva
163
Renan Silva 2024.08.02 02:09 
 

Tem algum grupo, para os assinantes participarem ?

