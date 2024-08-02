SignauxSections
Mateus Bordin Lucas

Eurotrap exhaustion

Mateus Bordin Lucas
1 avis
Fiabilité
77 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 999 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 248%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
814
Bénéfice trades:
583 (71.62%)
Perte trades:
231 (28.38%)
Meilleure transaction:
657.60 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 127.88 USD
Bénéfice brut:
11 422.25 USD (47 653 pips)
Perte brute:
-7 825.08 USD (29 464 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
20 (11.47 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
720.80 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.11
Activité de trading:
24.47%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
50.72%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
2
Temps de détention moyen:
7 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.02
Longs trades:
236 (28.99%)
Courts trades:
578 (71.01%)
Facteur de profit:
1.46
Rendement attendu:
4.42 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
19.59 USD
Perte moyenne:
-33.87 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-3 513.59 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-3 513.59 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
9.84%
Prévision annuelle:
120.58%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
3 539.75 USD (47.46%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
53.02% (3 538.84 USD)
Par fonds propres:
51.39% (3 429.94 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 506
EURGBP 227
AUDCAD 72
AUDNZD 9
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 4.4K
EURGBP -1.7K
AUDCAD 721
AUDNZD 110
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 8.8K
EURGBP 3.8K
AUDCAD 5.4K
AUDNZD 282
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +657.60 USD
Pire transaction: -1 128 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +11.47 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -3 513.59 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-Server
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-Server
0.00 × 4
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.11 × 19
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.29 × 87
Exness-MT5Real7
0.33 × 12
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.65 × 1764
FusionMarkets-Live
0.88 × 65
Hankotrade-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.01 × 87
Exness-MT5Real5
1.03 × 34
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.33 × 2247
RoboForex-ECN
1.43 × 101
Exness-MT5Real2
1.43 × 7
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
Exness-MT5Real10
1.50 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
1.50 × 107
Forex.com-Live 536
1.56 × 156
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
2.00 × 43
itexsys-Platform
2.00 × 3
28 plus...
Discover Eurotrap and achieve up to 180% annual returns!

Our strategy was strategically developed by 5 experienced Brazilian traders and is based on the theory of probabilities. This statistical approach, combined with our expertise, allows us to make informed decisions based on precise and objective analyses.

Additionally, this strategy has been rigorously tested and validated since July 2020, with tests conducted under different market conditions, further reinforcing the robustness of our technique.

  • Returns: 150% to 180% per year – 10% to 15% average monthly
  • Initial investment: $400.00
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Trading pairs: EURUSD, EURGBP, AUDCAD

No prior trading experience is required. Simply follow our solid and reliable strategy to see results in your account!

Whatsapp

cTrade copy: https://ct.spotware.com/copy/strategy/94473

myfxbook meta trader:  since  04/08/2024
myfxbook cTrader:  desde 01/14/2025

Current and past results are not a guarantee of future performance.

Note moyenne:
Renan Silva
163
Renan Silva 2024.08.02 02:09 
 

Tem algum grupo, para os assinantes participarem ?

2025.09.16 04:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.05 13:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.07 04:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.05 15:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.30 12:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 12:27
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.30 09:50
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.04.22 21:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.22 09:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.09 18:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.09 12:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.02.11 20:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.11 17:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.13 23:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.13 13:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.27 13:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.25 12:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.18 20:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
