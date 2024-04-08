SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Dual Momentum Swing Strategy
Kerwin Catapang

Dual Momentum Swing Strategy

Kerwin Catapang
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
89 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 25%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
796
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
278 (34.92%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
518 (65.08%)
En iyi işlem:
1 484.71 USD
En kötü işlem:
-269.68 USD
Brüt kâr:
24 515.17 USD (1 152 003 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-23 315.44 USD (998 598 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
6 (230.50 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 484.71 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
16.26%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
44.09%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
7
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.31
Alış işlemleri:
430 (54.02%)
Satış işlemleri:
366 (45.98%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.05
Beklenen getiri:
1.51 USD
Ortalama kâr:
88.18 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-45.01 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
26 (-1 184.84 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 184.84 USD (26)
Aylık büyüme:
48.54%
Yıllık tahmin:
588.92%
Algo alım-satım:
94%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
522.97 USD
Maksimum:
3 933.23 USD (75.70%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
53.00% (3 932.84 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.99% (98.80 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
US30 359
EURUSD 231
GBPJPY 106
XAUUSD 100
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
US30 1.7K
EURUSD 459
GBPJPY -483
XAUUSD -436
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
US30 152K
EURUSD 3.5K
GBPJPY -911
XAUUSD -1.6K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 484.71 USD
En kötü işlem: -270 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 26
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +230.50 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1 184.84 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.31 × 113
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.48 × 94
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real3
0.89 × 54
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.09 × 5035
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.12 × 17
Exness-MT5Real8
1.27 × 463
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
MarketEquityInc-Live
1.56 × 54
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.66 × 135
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.70 × 600
FusionMarkets-Live
1.73 × 579
101 daha fazla...
The Dual Momentum Swing Strategy is designed for swing trading in the Forex markets, specifically focusing on the EURUSD and GBPJPY pairs. This strategy leverages momentum indicators on multiple timeframes to identify high-probability swing trading opportunities. It combines short-term and long-term momentum analysis to capture significant price moves while minimizing risk. By aligning trades with the prevailing trend and utilizing precise entry and exit points, this strategy aims to maximize profits during market swings while maintaining a balanced risk-reward ratio. Perfect for traders who prefer holding positions for several days to weeks, this strategy is tailored to capitalize on the flow of these major currency pairs.

Risk Management: Each trade carries a controlled risk of only 1% of the account balance, ensuring capital preservation even during periods of market volatility.

Trading Balance: To utilize this strategy effectively, a minimum trading balance of $3,000 is required. This ensures that the strategy can be executed with the appropriate risk management and position sizing.

Leverage: The strategy is optimized for a leverage of 1:100, allowing for enhanced position sizing while managing risk efficiently.

Recommended Broker: For optimal performance, it is recommended to use the ICMarkets Raw Spread account. This account type offers tight spreads and competitive trading conditions, which are crucial for executing this strategy with precision.

https://icmarkets.com/?camp=80326





İnceleme yok
2025.09.16 13:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.16% of days out of 608 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.09 14:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.02 13:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.17% of days out of 594 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.08 15:00
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.17 14:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.01 13:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.19% of days out of 531 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.26 15:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.12 12:46
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.2% of days out of 512 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.06 14:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.22 08:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.19 19:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.25 09:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.24 19:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.18 10:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.17 11:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.17 16:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.09.16 18:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.05.09 17:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.05.02 16:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.04.08 15:57
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.66% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
