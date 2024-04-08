The Dual Momentum Swing Strategy is designed for swing trading in the Forex markets, specifically focusing on the EURUSD and GBPJPY pairs. This strategy leverages momentum indicators on multiple timeframes to identify high-probability swing trading opportunities. It combines short-term and long-term momentum analysis to capture significant price moves while minimizing risk. By aligning trades with the prevailing trend and utilizing precise entry and exit points, this strategy aims to maximize profits during market swings while maintaining a balanced risk-reward ratio. Perfect for traders who prefer holding positions for several days to weeks, this strategy is tailored to capitalize on the flow of these major currency pairs.

Risk Management: Each trade carries a controlled risk of only 1% of the account balance, ensuring capital preservation even during periods of market volatility.

Trading Balance: To utilize this strategy effectively, a minimum trading balance of $3,000 is required. This ensures that the strategy can be executed with the appropriate risk management and position sizing.

Leverage: The strategy is optimized for a leverage of 1:100, allowing for enhanced position sizing while managing risk efficiently.

Recommended Broker: For optimal performance, it is recommended to use the ICMarkets Raw Spread account. This account type offers tight spreads and competitive trading conditions, which are crucial for executing this strategy with precision.

