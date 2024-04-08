SegnaliSezioni
Kerwin Catapang

Dual Momentum Swing Strategy

Kerwin Catapang
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
89 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 5000 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 25%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
796
Profit Trade:
278 (34.92%)
Loss Trade:
518 (65.08%)
Best Trade:
1 484.71 USD
Worst Trade:
-269.68 USD
Profitto lordo:
24 515.17 USD (1 152 003 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-23 315.44 USD (998 598 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (230.50 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 484.71 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
16.26%
Massimo carico di deposito:
44.09%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.31
Long Trade:
430 (54.02%)
Short Trade:
366 (45.98%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.05
Profitto previsto:
1.51 USD
Profitto medio:
88.18 USD
Perdita media:
-45.01 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
26 (-1 184.84 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 184.84 USD (26)
Crescita mensile:
47.10%
Previsione annuale:
571.49%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
522.97 USD
Massimale:
3 933.23 USD (75.70%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
53.00% (3 932.84 USD)
Per equità:
1.99% (98.80 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
US30 359
EURUSD 231
GBPJPY 106
XAUUSD 100
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
US30 1.7K
EURUSD 459
GBPJPY -483
XAUUSD -436
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
US30 152K
EURUSD 3.5K
GBPJPY -911
XAUUSD -1.6K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 484.71 USD
Worst Trade: -270 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 26
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +230.50 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 184.84 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.31 × 113
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.48 × 94
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real3
0.89 × 54
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.09 × 5035
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.12 × 17
Exness-MT5Real8
1.27 × 463
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
MarketEquityInc-Live
1.56 × 54
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.66 × 135
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.70 × 600
FusionMarkets-Live
1.73 × 579
101 più
The Dual Momentum Swing Strategy is designed for swing trading in the Forex markets, specifically focusing on the EURUSD and GBPJPY pairs. This strategy leverages momentum indicators on multiple timeframes to identify high-probability swing trading opportunities. It combines short-term and long-term momentum analysis to capture significant price moves while minimizing risk. By aligning trades with the prevailing trend and utilizing precise entry and exit points, this strategy aims to maximize profits during market swings while maintaining a balanced risk-reward ratio. Perfect for traders who prefer holding positions for several days to weeks, this strategy is tailored to capitalize on the flow of these major currency pairs.

Risk Management: Each trade carries a controlled risk of only 1% of the account balance, ensuring capital preservation even during periods of market volatility.

Trading Balance: To utilize this strategy effectively, a minimum trading balance of $3,000 is required. This ensures that the strategy can be executed with the appropriate risk management and position sizing.

Leverage: The strategy is optimized for a leverage of 1:100, allowing for enhanced position sizing while managing risk efficiently.

Recommended Broker: For optimal performance, it is recommended to use the ICMarkets Raw Spread account. This account type offers tight spreads and competitive trading conditions, which are crucial for executing this strategy with precision.

https://icmarkets.com/?camp=80326





2025.09.16 13:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.16% of days out of 608 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.09 14:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.02 13:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.17% of days out of 594 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.08 15:00
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.17 14:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.01 13:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.19% of days out of 531 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.26 15:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.12 12:46
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.2% of days out of 512 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.06 14:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.22 08:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.19 19:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.25 09:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.24 19:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.18 10:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.17 11:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.17 16:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.09.16 18:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.05.09 17:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.05.02 16:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.04.08 15:57
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.66% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
