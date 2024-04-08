SignauxSections
Kerwin Catapang

Dual Momentum Swing Strategy

Kerwin Catapang
0 avis
Fiabilité
88 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 5000 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 20%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
792
Bénéfice trades:
276 (34.84%)
Perte trades:
516 (65.15%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 484.71 USD
Pire transaction:
-269.68 USD
Bénéfice brut:
24 170.80 USD (1 149 619 pips)
Perte brute:
-23 207.87 USD (997 794 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (230.50 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 484.71 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
16.26%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
44.09%
Dernier trade:
18 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.24
Longs trades:
428 (54.04%)
Courts trades:
364 (45.96%)
Facteur de profit:
1.04
Rendement attendu:
1.22 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
87.58 USD
Perte moyenne:
-44.98 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
26 (-1 184.84 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 184.84 USD (26)
Croissance mensuelle:
40.23%
Prévision annuelle:
488.11%
Algo trading:
94%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
522.97 USD
Maximal:
3 933.23 USD (75.70%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
53.00% (3 932.84 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.99% (98.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
US30 359
EURUSD 229
GBPJPY 106
XAUUSD 98
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
US30 1.7K
EURUSD 254
GBPJPY -483
XAUUSD -465
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
US30 152K
EURUSD 3.2K
GBPJPY -911
XAUUSD -2.9K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 484.71 USD
Pire transaction: -270 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 26
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +230.50 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 184.84 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.31 × 113
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.48 × 94
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real3
0.89 × 54
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.09 × 5035
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.12 × 17
Exness-MT5Real8
1.27 × 463
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
MarketEquityInc-Live
1.56 × 54
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.66 × 135
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.70 × 600
FusionMarkets-Live
1.73 × 579
101 plus...
The Dual Momentum Swing Strategy is designed for swing trading in the Forex markets, specifically focusing on the EURUSD and GBPJPY pairs. This strategy leverages momentum indicators on multiple timeframes to identify high-probability swing trading opportunities. It combines short-term and long-term momentum analysis to capture significant price moves while minimizing risk. By aligning trades with the prevailing trend and utilizing precise entry and exit points, this strategy aims to maximize profits during market swings while maintaining a balanced risk-reward ratio. Perfect for traders who prefer holding positions for several days to weeks, this strategy is tailored to capitalize on the flow of these major currency pairs.

Risk Management: Each trade carries a controlled risk of only 1% of the account balance, ensuring capital preservation even during periods of market volatility.

Trading Balance: To utilize this strategy effectively, a minimum trading balance of $3,000 is required. This ensures that the strategy can be executed with the appropriate risk management and position sizing.

Leverage: The strategy is optimized for a leverage of 1:100, allowing for enhanced position sizing while managing risk efficiently.

Recommended Broker: For optimal performance, it is recommended to use the ICMarkets Raw Spread account. This account type offers tight spreads and competitive trading conditions, which are crucial for executing this strategy with precision.

https://icmarkets.com/?camp=80326





Aucun avis
