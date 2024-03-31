SinyallerBölümler
Dodi Atmaja

Dodi Atmaja

Dodi Atmaja
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
78 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 1000 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 80%
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
199
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
113 (56.78%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
86 (43.22%)
En iyi işlem:
343.52 USD
En kötü işlem:
-514.28 USD
Brüt kâr:
25 926.13 USD (229 776 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-20 960.84 USD (177 254 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
7 (1 812.72 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 812.72 USD (7)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.10
Alım-satım etkinliği:
38.79%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.55%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
2
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
2.55
Alış işlemleri:
124 (62.31%)
Satış işlemleri:
75 (37.69%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.24
Beklenen getiri:
24.95 USD
Ortalama kâr:
229.43 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-243.73 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-1 461.24 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 461.24 USD (6)
Aylık büyüme:
-4.21%
Yıllık tahmin:
-51.13%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1 368.14 USD
Maksimum:
1 943.40 USD (179.42%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
15.09% (1 943.28 USD)
Varlığa göre:
5.44% (25.21 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 199
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 5K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 53K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +343.52 USD
En kötü işlem: -514 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 6
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 812.72 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1 461.24 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FinexBisnisSolusi-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
14.32 × 38
The following is the trading method that I use,

  • Pair: XAUUSD
  • Methode: Seasonality
  • Time Frame: D1
  • Types of Trading: 100% Manual Intraday to Swing
  • Holding Periode: 1-5 Day
  • Risk & Reward: 1:1
  • SL: 2000 Points/ 200 Pip
  • TP: 2000 Points/ 200 Pip

The trading method is carried out according to backtest data,

  • Backtest Pair: XAUUSD
  • Backtest Period: 2014 - 2023 (10 years)
  • Methode: Seasonality
  • Time Frame: D1
  • Trading Average: 129 Trade/ Years
  • Types of Backtest: Naked Chart (No Indicator)
  • Holding Periode: 1-5 Day
  • Risk & Reward: 1:1
  • SL: 2000 Points/ 200 Pip
  • TP: 2000 Points/ 200 Pip
  • Max Consecutive Loss: 7 For 10 Years
  • Max Consecutive Profit: 13  For 10 Years
  • Average Trading Wins: 75R/ Years
  • Average Trading Loss: 54R/ Years
  • Average Net Profit: 20R/Years
  • Average Win Rate: 58%/Years

    The following is a table of annual backtest data,

    Years Cons Loss Cons Profit Total Trading Total Win Total Loss Net Profit Winrate
    2014 6 6 135 73R 62R 11R 54%
    2015 5 13 127 72R 55R 17R 57%
    2016 5 11 134 77R 57R 20R 57%
    2017 6 11 128 82R 46R 36R 64%
    2018 6 7 127 70R 57R 13R 55%
    2019 7 9 140 80R 60R 20R 57%
    2020 6
    		 6 123 67R 56R 11R 54%
    2021 5 9 119 72R 47R 25R 61%
    2022 6 8 136 82R 54R 28R 60%
    2023 5 11 127 76R 51R 25R 60%

    Investment Assumptions,

    The following is an illustration if you invest your money in trading XAUUSD based on the backtest table above,

    • Balance: 10.000 USD
    • Risk/Trade: 2%
    • Risk & Reward: 1:1
    • Potential Losses/Trade: 200 USD
    • Potential Profit/Trade: 200 USD

    So the potential profits you can get each year are as follows,

    Years Risk/Trade Net Profit R Total
    2014 200 USD 11 2200 USD
    2015 200 USD
    		17 3400 USD
    2016 200 USD
    		20 4000 USD
    2017 200 USD
    		36 7200 USD
    2018 200 USD
    		13 2600 USD
    2019 200 USD
    		20 4000 USD
    2020 200 USD
    		11 2200 USD
    2021 200 USD
    		25 5000 USD
    2022 200 USD
    		28 5600 USD
    2023 200 USD
    		25 5000 USD

    By Journal Backtest App:

    Click ==> https://drive.google.com/file/d/1H80TlnduwQEV3vuUJnOpTJFHKG8RrwSz/view?usp=share_link

    Conclusion:

    So if you invest 10,000 USD in 2014 - 2023, based on the backtest data above, you will get an average profit of 40% per year.

    However, if you do compounding with an average interest of 39%/year, and you don't take any profits at all for 10 years, your money from 10,000 USD will become 464,000 USD.


    İnceleme yok
    2025.07.16 15:48
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.07.13 00:13
    Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
    2025.07.11 00:54
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.07.10 01:34
    Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
    2025.07.09 23:27
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.07.06 05:19
    Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
    2025.06.25 21:45
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.06.24 22:54
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.01.30 13:11
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.01.29 22:32
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.01.29 16:06
    Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
    2025.01.29 16:06
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.01.08 09:19
    No swaps are charged
    2025.01.08 09:19
    No swaps are charged
    2024.12.28 01:42
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2024.12.14 17:00
    No swaps are charged
    2024.12.14 17:00
    No swaps are charged
    2024.12.13 12:36
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2024.11.20 23:21
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.11.20 09:17
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    Kopyala

