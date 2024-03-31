The following is the trading method that I use,

Pair: XAUUSD

XAUUSD Methode: Seasonality

Seasonality Time Frame: D1

D1 Types of Trading: 100% Manual Intraday to Swing

100% Manual Intraday to Swing Holding Periode: 1-5 Day

1-5 Day Risk & Reward: 1:1

1:1 SL: 2000 Points/ 200 Pip

2000 Points/ 200 Pip TP: 2000 Points/ 200 Pip

The trading method is carried out according to backtest data,

Backtest Pair: XAUUSD

XAUUSD Backtest Period: 2014 - 2023 (10 years)

2014 - 2023 (10 years) Methode: Seasonality

Seasonality Time Frame: D1

D1 Trading Average: 129 Trade/ Years

129 Trade/ Years Types of Backtest: Naked Chart (No Indicator)

Holding Periode: 1-5 Day

1-5 Day Risk & Reward: 1:1

1:1 SL: 2000 Points/ 200 Pip

2000 Points/ 200 Pip TP: 2000 Points/ 200 Pip

Max Consecutive Loss: 7 For 10 Years

7 For 10 Years Max Consecutive Profit: 13 For 10 Years



13 Average Trading Wins: 75R/ Years

75R/ Years Average Trading Loss: 54R/ Years



54R/ Years Average Net Profit: 20R/Years

20R/Years Average Win Rate: 58%/Years

The following is a table of annual backtest data,

Years Cons Loss Cons Profit Total Trading Total Win Total Loss Net Profit Winrate 2014 6 6 135 73R 62R 11R 54% 2015 5 13 127 72R 55R 17R 57 % 2016 5 11 134 77R 57R 20R 57 % 2017 6 11 128 82R 46R 36R 64% 2018 6 7 127 70R 57R 13R 55% 2019 7 9 140 80R 60R 20R 57% 2020 6

6 123 67R 56R 11R 54% 2021 5 9 119 72R 47R 25R 61% 2022 6 8 136 82R 54R 28R 60% 2023 5 11 127 76R 51R 25R 60%

Investment Assumptions,

The following is an illustration if you invest your money in trading XAUUSD based on the backtest table above,

Balance: 10.000 USD

10.000 USD Risk/Trade: 2%

2% Risk & Reward: 1:1

1:1 Potential Losses/Trade: 200 USD

200 USD Potential Profit/Trade: 200 USD

So the potential profits you can get each year are as follows, Years Risk/Trade Net Profit R Total 2014 200 USD 11 2200 USD 2015 200 USD

17 3400 USD 2016 200 USD

20 4000 USD 2017 200 USD

36 7200 USD 2018 200 USD

13 2600 USD 2019 200 USD

20 4000 USD 2020 200 USD

11 2200 USD 2021 200 USD

25 5000 USD 2022 200 USD

28 5600 USD 2023 200 USD

25 5000 USD

By Journal Backtest App:

Click ==> https://drive.google.com/file/d/1H80TlnduwQEV3vuUJnOpTJFHKG8RrwSz/view?usp=share_link

Conclusion:

So if you invest 10,000 USD in 2014 - 2023, based on the backtest data above, you will get an average profit of 40% per year.

However, if you do compounding with an average interest of 39%/year, and you don't take any profits at all for 10 years, your money from 10,000 USD will become 464,000 USD.



