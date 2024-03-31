- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|199
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|5K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|53K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FinexBisnisSolusi-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
The following is the trading method that I use,
- Pair: XAUUSD
- Methode: Seasonality
- Time Frame: D1
- Types of Trading: 100% Manual Intraday to Swing
- Holding Periode: 1-5 Day
- Risk & Reward: 1:1
- SL: 2000 Points/ 200 Pip
- TP: 2000 Points/ 200 Pip
The trading method is carried out according to backtest data,
- Backtest Pair: XAUUSD
- Backtest Period: 2014 - 2023 (10 years)
- Methode: Seasonality
- Time Frame: D1
- Trading Average: 129 Trade/ Years
- Types of Backtest: Naked Chart (No Indicator)
- Holding Periode: 1-5 Day
- Risk & Reward: 1:1
- SL: 2000 Points/ 200 Pip
- TP: 2000 Points/ 200 Pip
- Max Consecutive Loss: 7 For 10 Years
- Max Consecutive Profit: 13 For 10 Years
- Average Trading Wins: 75R/ Years
- Average Trading Loss: 54R/ Years
- Average Net Profit: 20R/Years
- Average Win Rate: 58%/Years
The following is a table of annual backtest data,
|Years
|Cons Loss
|Cons Profit
|Total Trading
|Total Win
|Total Loss
|Net Profit
|Winrate
|2014
|6
|6
|135
|73R
|62R
|11R
|54%
|2015
|5
|13
|127
|72R
|55R
|17R
|57%
|2016
|5
|11
|134
|77R
|57R
|20R
|57%
|2017
|6
|11
|128
|82R
|46R
|36R
|64%
|2018
|6
|7
|127
|70R
|57R
|13R
|55%
|2019
|7
|9
|140
|80R
|60R
|20R
|57%
|2020
|6
|6
|123
|67R
|56R
|11R
|54%
|2021
|5
|9
|119
|72R
|47R
|25R
|61%
|2022
|6
|8
|136
|82R
|54R
|28R
|60%
|2023
|5
|11
|127
|76R
|51R
|25R
|60%
Investment Assumptions,
The following is an illustration if you invest your money in trading XAUUSD based on the backtest table above,
- Balance: 10.000 USD
- Risk/Trade: 2%
- Risk & Reward: 1:1
- Potential Losses/Trade: 200 USD
- Potential Profit/Trade: 200 USD
So the potential profits you can get each year are as follows,
|Years
|Risk/Trade
|Net Profit R
|Total
|2014
|200 USD
|11
|2200 USD
|2015
|200 USD
|17
|3400 USD
|2016
|200 USD
|20
|4000 USD
|2017
|200 USD
|36
|7200 USD
|2018
|200 USD
|13
|2600 USD
|2019
|200 USD
|20
|4000 USD
|2020
|200 USD
|11
|2200 USD
|2021
|200 USD
|25
|5000 USD
|2022
|200 USD
|28
|5600 USD
|2023
|200 USD
|25
|5000 USD
By Journal Backtest App:
Click ==> https://drive.google.com/file/d/1H80TlnduwQEV3vuUJnOpTJFHKG8RrwSz/view?usp=share_link
Conclusion:
So if you invest 10,000 USD in 2014 - 2023, based on the backtest data above, you will get an average profit of 40% per year.
However, if you do compounding with an average interest of 39%/year, and you don't take any profits at all for 10 years, your money from 10,000 USD will become 464,000 USD.
USD
USD
USD