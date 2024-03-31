SegnaliSezioni
Dodi Atmaja
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
78 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 1000 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 80%
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
199
Profit Trade:
113 (56.78%)
Loss Trade:
86 (43.22%)
Best Trade:
343.52 USD
Worst Trade:
-514.28 USD
Profitto lordo:
25 926.13 USD (229 776 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-20 960.84 USD (177 254 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (1 812.72 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 812.72 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.10
Attività di trading:
38.79%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.55%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
2.55
Long Trade:
124 (62.31%)
Short Trade:
75 (37.69%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.24
Profitto previsto:
24.95 USD
Profitto medio:
229.43 USD
Perdita media:
-243.73 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-1 461.24 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 461.24 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
-0.75%
Previsione annuale:
-9.05%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 368.14 USD
Massimale:
1 943.40 USD (179.42%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
15.09% (1 943.28 USD)
Per equità:
5.44% (25.21 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 199
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 5K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 53K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +343.52 USD
Worst Trade: -514 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 812.72 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 461.24 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FinexBisnisSolusi-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
14.32 × 38
The following is the trading method that I use,

  • Pair: XAUUSD
  • Methode: Seasonality
  • Time Frame: D1
  • Types of Trading: 100% Manual Intraday to Swing
  • Holding Periode: 1-5 Day
  • Risk & Reward: 1:1
  • SL: 2000 Points/ 200 Pip
  • TP: 2000 Points/ 200 Pip

The trading method is carried out according to backtest data,

  • Backtest Pair: XAUUSD
  • Backtest Period: 2014 - 2023 (10 years)
  • Methode: Seasonality
  • Time Frame: D1
  • Trading Average: 129 Trade/ Years
  • Types of Backtest: Naked Chart (No Indicator)
  • Holding Periode: 1-5 Day
  • Risk & Reward: 1:1
  • SL: 2000 Points/ 200 Pip
  • TP: 2000 Points/ 200 Pip
  • Max Consecutive Loss: 7 For 10 Years
  • Max Consecutive Profit: 13  For 10 Years
  • Average Trading Wins: 75R/ Years
  • Average Trading Loss: 54R/ Years
  • Average Net Profit: 20R/Years
  • Average Win Rate: 58%/Years

    The following is a table of annual backtest data,

    Years Cons Loss Cons Profit Total Trading Total Win Total Loss Net Profit Winrate
    2014 6 6 135 73R 62R 11R 54%
    2015 5 13 127 72R 55R 17R 57%
    2016 5 11 134 77R 57R 20R 57%
    2017 6 11 128 82R 46R 36R 64%
    2018 6 7 127 70R 57R 13R 55%
    2019 7 9 140 80R 60R 20R 57%
    2020 6
    		 6 123 67R 56R 11R 54%
    2021 5 9 119 72R 47R 25R 61%
    2022 6 8 136 82R 54R 28R 60%
    2023 5 11 127 76R 51R 25R 60%

    Investment Assumptions,

    The following is an illustration if you invest your money in trading XAUUSD based on the backtest table above,

    • Balance: 10.000 USD
    • Risk/Trade: 2%
    • Risk & Reward: 1:1
    • Potential Losses/Trade: 200 USD
    • Potential Profit/Trade: 200 USD

    So the potential profits you can get each year are as follows,

    Years Risk/Trade Net Profit R Total
    2014 200 USD 11 2200 USD
    2015 200 USD
    		17 3400 USD
    2016 200 USD
    		20 4000 USD
    2017 200 USD
    		36 7200 USD
    2018 200 USD
    		13 2600 USD
    2019 200 USD
    		20 4000 USD
    2020 200 USD
    		11 2200 USD
    2021 200 USD
    		25 5000 USD
    2022 200 USD
    		28 5600 USD
    2023 200 USD
    		25 5000 USD

    By Journal Backtest App:

    Click ==> https://drive.google.com/file/d/1H80TlnduwQEV3vuUJnOpTJFHKG8RrwSz/view?usp=share_link

    Conclusion:

    So if you invest 10,000 USD in 2014 - 2023, based on the backtest data above, you will get an average profit of 40% per year.

    However, if you do compounding with an average interest of 39%/year, and you don't take any profits at all for 10 years, your money from 10,000 USD will become 464,000 USD.


    Non ci sono recensioni
    2025.07.16 15:48
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.07.13 00:13
    Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
    2025.07.11 00:54
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.07.10 01:34
    Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
    2025.07.09 23:27
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.07.06 05:19
    Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
    2025.06.25 21:45
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.06.24 22:54
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.01.30 13:11
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.01.29 22:32
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.01.29 16:06
    Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
    2025.01.29 16:06
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.01.08 09:19
    No swaps are charged
    2025.01.08 09:19
    No swaps are charged
    2024.12.28 01:42
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2024.12.14 17:00
    No swaps are charged
    2024.12.14 17:00
    No swaps are charged
    2024.12.13 12:36
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2024.11.20 23:21
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.11.20 09:17
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
