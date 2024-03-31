SignauxSections
0 avis
Fiabilité
77 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 1000 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 83%
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
198
Bénéfice trades:
113 (57.07%)
Perte trades:
85 (42.93%)
Meilleure transaction:
343.52 USD
Pire transaction:
-514.28 USD
Bénéfice brut:
25 926.13 USD (229 776 pips)
Perte brute:
-20 636.68 USD (175 229 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (1 812.72 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 812.72 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.10
Activité de trading:
38.79%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.55%
Dernier trade:
12 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
3
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
2.72
Longs trades:
124 (62.63%)
Courts trades:
74 (37.37%)
Facteur de profit:
1.26
Rendement attendu:
26.71 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
229.43 USD
Perte moyenne:
-242.78 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-1 461.24 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 461.24 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.35%
Prévision annuelle:
16.42%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1 368.14 USD
Maximal:
1 943.40 USD (179.42%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
15.09% (1 943.28 USD)
Par fonds propres:
5.44% (25.21 USD)

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
14.54 × 35
The following is the trading method that I use,

  • Pair: XAUUSD
  • Methode: Seasonality
  • Time Frame: D1
  • Types of Trading: 100% Manual Intraday to Swing
  • Holding Periode: 1-5 Day
  • Risk & Reward: 1:1
  • SL: 2000 Points/ 200 Pip
  • TP: 2000 Points/ 200 Pip

The trading method is carried out according to backtest data,

  • Backtest Pair: XAUUSD
  • Backtest Period: 2014 - 2023 (10 years)
  • Methode: Seasonality
  • Time Frame: D1
  • Trading Average: 129 Trade/ Years
  • Types of Backtest: Naked Chart (No Indicator)
  • Holding Periode: 1-5 Day
  • Risk & Reward: 1:1
  • SL: 2000 Points/ 200 Pip
  • TP: 2000 Points/ 200 Pip
  • Max Consecutive Loss: 7 For 10 Years
  • Max Consecutive Profit: 13  For 10 Years
  • Average Trading Wins: 75R/ Years
  • Average Trading Loss: 54R/ Years
  • Average Net Profit: 20R/Years
  • Average Win Rate: 58%/Years

    The following is a table of annual backtest data,

    Years Cons Loss Cons Profit Total Trading Total Win Total Loss Net Profit Winrate
    2014 6 6 135 73R 62R 11R 54%
    2015 5 13 127 72R 55R 17R 57%
    2016 5 11 134 77R 57R 20R 57%
    2017 6 11 128 82R 46R 36R 64%
    2018 6 7 127 70R 57R 13R 55%
    2019 7 9 140 80R 60R 20R 57%
    2020 6
    		 6 123 67R 56R 11R 54%
    2021 5 9 119 72R 47R 25R 61%
    2022 6 8 136 82R 54R 28R 60%
    2023 5 11 127 76R 51R 25R 60%

    Investment Assumptions,

    The following is an illustration if you invest your money in trading XAUUSD based on the backtest table above,

    • Balance: 10.000 USD
    • Risk/Trade: 2%
    • Risk & Reward: 1:1
    • Potential Losses/Trade: 200 USD
    • Potential Profit/Trade: 200 USD

    So the potential profits you can get each year are as follows,

    Years Risk/Trade Net Profit R Total
    2014 200 USD 11 2200 USD
    2015 200 USD
    		17 3400 USD
    2016 200 USD
    		20 4000 USD
    2017 200 USD
    		36 7200 USD
    2018 200 USD
    		13 2600 USD
    2019 200 USD
    		20 4000 USD
    2020 200 USD
    		11 2200 USD
    2021 200 USD
    		25 5000 USD
    2022 200 USD
    		28 5600 USD
    2023 200 USD
    		25 5000 USD

    By Journal Backtest App:

    Click ==> https://drive.google.com/file/d/1H80TlnduwQEV3vuUJnOpTJFHKG8RrwSz/view?usp=share_link

    Conclusion:

    So if you invest 10,000 USD in 2014 - 2023, based on the backtest data above, you will get an average profit of 40% per year.

    However, if you do compounding with an average interest of 39%/year, and you don't take any profits at all for 10 years, your money from 10,000 USD will become 464,000 USD.


