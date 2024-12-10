SinyallerBölümler
Kiarash Ghorbani Sarikhanbegloo

Hydrogen Investor

Kiarash Ghorbani Sarikhanbegloo
3 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
94 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 500 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 1 070%
FortunaMarkets-Server
1:5
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
25 176
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
12 429 (49.36%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
12 747 (50.63%)
En iyi işlem:
442.56 USD
En kötü işlem:
-361.72 USD
Brüt kâr:
175 299.18 USD (1 332 144 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-158 685.72 USD (1 151 925 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
9 (40.61 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
442.56 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
60.33%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
79.81%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
142
Ort. tutma süresi:
35 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
27.44
Alış işlemleri:
13 092 (52.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
12 084 (48.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.10
Beklenen getiri:
0.66 USD
Ortalama kâr:
14.10 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-12.45 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
13 (-150.97 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-479.79 USD (5)
Aylık büyüme:
4.67%
Yıllık tahmin:
57.78%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
32.39 USD
Maksimum:
605.53 USD (9.37%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
11.30% (605.32 USD)
Varlığa göre:
5.79% (327.01 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDJPY.Fortuna 17581
USDJPY.Inv1 4095
USDJPY.Inv 3500
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDJPY.Fortuna 11K
USDJPY.Inv1 2.6K
USDJPY.Inv 3.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDJPY.Fortuna 112K
USDJPY.Inv1 39K
USDJPY.Inv 30K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +442.56 USD
En kötü işlem: -362 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +40.61 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -150.97 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FortunaMarkets-Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Hello,
Please note that the accounts connected to MQL are based on Volume Trading and utilize Level 2 and Level 3 market data. The strategy involves high-frequency and fast scalping techniques, which require precise and real-time execution.

Copying these trades via the MQL5 platform is strongly discouraged, as some positions are extremely fast and may result in delays, execution errors, or mismatches during the copy process.

Additionally, the slippage rate of the broker you intend to use for copying plays a critical role in performance and should be carefully evaluated.

Currently, this system is compatible with four specific brokers.
If you need guidance on how to use it or which broker to choose, feel free to contact me directly.

Best regards,

Ortalama derecelendirme:
tamosius1
442
tamosius1 2024.12.10 23:15  (2024.12.10 23:16 değiştirildi) 
 

Signal can't be copied on raw accounts at 2 brokers I have. Signal trading on account with 0.8-1.5 pips spread generating loss. Signal provider do not respond to messages. Overall bad signal generating loss instead of profit.

Nhut Anh Phan
1356
Nhut Anh Phan 2024.11.28 11:31 
 

not enough to cover the fee

Agung Budi Hartanto M Eng
2534
Agung Budi Hartanto M Eng 2024.09.25 00:31   

Slippage

2025.06.23 07:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.23 00:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.19 09:33
No swaps are charged
2025.06.19 09:33
No swaps are charged
2025.06.18 12:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.17 12:03
No swaps are charged
2025.06.17 12:03
No swaps are charged
2025.06.14 20:46
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.14 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.06.14 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.06.13 22:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.12 10:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.11 20:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:5 - 1:10
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:5 - 1:10
2025.01.06 16:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.06 05:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.03 07:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.02 15:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.21 09:41
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:5 - 1:10
