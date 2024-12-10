SignauxSections
Kiarash Ghorbani Sarikhanbegloo

Hydrogen Investor

Kiarash Ghorbani Sarikhanbegloo
3 avis
Fiabilité
94 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 500 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 1 071%
FortunaMarkets-Server
1:5
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
25 164
Bénéfice trades:
12 423 (49.36%)
Perte trades:
12 741 (50.63%)
Meilleure transaction:
442.56 USD
Pire transaction:
-361.72 USD
Bénéfice brut:
175 248.65 USD (1 331 769 pips)
Perte brute:
-158 635.45 USD (1 151 598 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (40.61 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
442.56 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
60.33%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
79.81%
Dernier trade:
15 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
151
Temps de détention moyen:
35 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
27.44
Longs trades:
13 082 (51.99%)
Courts trades:
12 082 (48.01%)
Facteur de profit:
1.10
Rendement attendu:
0.66 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
14.11 USD
Perte moyenne:
-12.45 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
13 (-150.97 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-479.79 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.03%
Prévision annuelle:
48.88%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
32.39 USD
Maximal:
605.53 USD (9.37%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
11.30% (605.32 USD)
Par fonds propres:
5.79% (327.01 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPY.Fortuna 17581
USDJPY.Inv1 4083
USDJPY.Inv 3500
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY.Fortuna 11K
USDJPY.Inv1 2.6K
USDJPY.Inv 3.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY.Fortuna 112K
USDJPY.Inv1 38K
USDJPY.Inv 30K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +442.56 USD
Pire transaction: -362 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +40.61 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -150.97 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FortunaMarkets-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Hello,
Please note that the accounts connected to MQL are based on Volume Trading and utilize Level 2 and Level 3 market data. The strategy involves high-frequency and fast scalping techniques, which require precise and real-time execution.

Copying these trades via the MQL5 platform is strongly discouraged, as some positions are extremely fast and may result in delays, execution errors, or mismatches during the copy process.

Additionally, the slippage rate of the broker you intend to use for copying plays a critical role in performance and should be carefully evaluated.

Currently, this system is compatible with four specific brokers.
If you need guidance on how to use it or which broker to choose, feel free to contact me directly.

Best regards,

Note moyenne:
tamosius1
442
tamosius1 2024.12.10 23:15  (modifié 2024.12.10 23:16) 
 

Signal can't be copied on raw accounts at 2 brokers I have. Signal trading on account with 0.8-1.5 pips spread generating loss. Signal provider do not respond to messages. Overall bad signal generating loss instead of profit.

Nhut Anh Phan
1356
Nhut Anh Phan 2024.11.28 11:31 
 

not enough to cover the fee

Agung Budi Hartanto M Eng
2534
Agung Budi Hartanto M Eng 2024.09.25 00:31   

Slippage

2025.06.23 07:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.23 00:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.19 09:33
No swaps are charged
2025.06.19 09:33
No swaps are charged
2025.06.18 12:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.17 12:03
No swaps are charged
2025.06.17 12:03
No swaps are charged
2025.06.14 20:46
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.14 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.06.14 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.06.13 22:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.12 10:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.11 20:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:5 - 1:10
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:5 - 1:10
2025.01.06 16:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.06 05:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.03 07:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.02 15:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.21 09:41
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:5 - 1:10
