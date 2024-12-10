- Crescita
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY.Fortuna
|17581
|USDJPY.Inv1
|4095
|USDJPY.Inv
|3500
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDJPY.Fortuna
|11K
|USDJPY.Inv1
|2.6K
|USDJPY.Inv
|3.3K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDJPY.Fortuna
|112K
|USDJPY.Inv1
|39K
|USDJPY.Inv
|30K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FortunaMarkets-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Hello,
Please note that the accounts connected to MQL are based on Volume Trading and utilize Level 2 and Level 3 market data. The strategy involves high-frequency and fast scalping techniques, which require precise and real-time execution.
Copying these trades via the MQL5 platform is strongly discouraged, as some positions are extremely fast and may result in delays, execution errors, or mismatches during the copy process.
Additionally, the slippage rate of the broker you intend to use for copying plays a critical role in performance and should be carefully evaluated.
Currently, this system is compatible with four specific brokers.
If you need guidance on how to use it or which broker to choose, feel free to contact me directly.
Best regards,
USD
USD
USD
Signal can't be copied on raw accounts at 2 brokers I have. Signal trading on account with 0.8-1.5 pips spread generating loss. Signal provider do not respond to messages. Overall bad signal generating loss instead of profit.
not enough to cover the fee
