Kiarash Ghorbani Sarikhanbegloo

Hydrogen Investor

Kiarash Ghorbani Sarikhanbegloo
3 recensioni
Affidabilità
94 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 500 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 1 070%
FortunaMarkets-Server
1:5
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
25 176
Profit Trade:
12 429 (49.36%)
Loss Trade:
12 747 (50.63%)
Best Trade:
442.56 USD
Worst Trade:
-361.72 USD
Profitto lordo:
175 299.18 USD (1 332 144 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-158 685.72 USD (1 151 925 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (40.61 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
442.56 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
60.33%
Massimo carico di deposito:
79.81%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
142
Tempo di attesa medio:
35 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
27.44
Long Trade:
13 092 (52.00%)
Short Trade:
12 084 (48.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.10
Profitto previsto:
0.66 USD
Profitto medio:
14.10 USD
Perdita media:
-12.45 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-150.97 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-479.79 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
3.95%
Previsione annuale:
44.76%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
32.39 USD
Massimale:
605.53 USD (9.37%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
11.30% (605.32 USD)
Per equità:
5.79% (327.01 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY.Fortuna 17581
USDJPY.Inv1 4095
USDJPY.Inv 3500
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY.Fortuna 11K
USDJPY.Inv1 2.6K
USDJPY.Inv 3.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY.Fortuna 112K
USDJPY.Inv1 39K
USDJPY.Inv 30K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +442.56 USD
Worst Trade: -362 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +40.61 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -150.97 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FortunaMarkets-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Hello,
Please note that the accounts connected to MQL are based on Volume Trading and utilize Level 2 and Level 3 market data. The strategy involves high-frequency and fast scalping techniques, which require precise and real-time execution.

Copying these trades via the MQL5 platform is strongly discouraged, as some positions are extremely fast and may result in delays, execution errors, or mismatches during the copy process.

Additionally, the slippage rate of the broker you intend to use for copying plays a critical role in performance and should be carefully evaluated.

Currently, this system is compatible with four specific brokers.
If you need guidance on how to use it or which broker to choose, feel free to contact me directly.

Best regards,

Valutazione media:
tamosius1
442
tamosius1 2024.12.10 23:15  (modificato 2024.12.10 23:16) 
 

Signal can't be copied on raw accounts at 2 brokers I have. Signal trading on account with 0.8-1.5 pips spread generating loss. Signal provider do not respond to messages. Overall bad signal generating loss instead of profit.

Nhut Anh Phan
1356
Nhut Anh Phan 2024.11.28 11:31 
 

not enough to cover the fee

Agung Budi Hartanto M Eng
2534
Agung Budi Hartanto M Eng 2024.09.25 00:31   

Slippage

2025.06.23 07:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.23 00:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.19 09:33
No swaps are charged
2025.06.19 09:33
No swaps are charged
2025.06.18 12:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.17 12:03
No swaps are charged
2025.06.17 12:03
No swaps are charged
2025.06.14 20:46
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.14 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.06.14 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.06.13 22:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.12 10:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.11 20:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:5 - 1:10
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:5 - 1:10
2025.01.06 16:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.06 05:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.03 07:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.02 15:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.21 09:41
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:5 - 1:10
