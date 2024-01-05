SinyallerBölümler
Mudassar Rasool

Big Account

Mudassar Rasool
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
91 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 61%
Exness-MT5Real2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
5 041
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
4 562 (90.49%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
479 (9.50%)
En iyi işlem:
4 128.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1 956.48 USD
Brüt kâr:
90 222.11 USD (386 592 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-71 848.31 USD (374 456 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
89 (597.32 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
4 128.00 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.01
Alım-satım etkinliği:
98.71%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
40.71%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
54
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
1.27
Alış işlemleri:
2 493 (49.45%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 548 (50.55%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.26
Beklenen getiri:
3.64 USD
Ortalama kâr:
19.78 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-150.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
27 (-14 340.36 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-14 340.36 USD (27)
Aylık büyüme:
3.08%
Yıllık tahmin:
38.27%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
6 683.53 USD
Maksimum:
14 507.13 USD (124.08%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
58.03% (14 596.68 USD)
Varlığa göre:
74.12% (18 507.04 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 2294
GBPUSD 1841
AUDCAD 402
AUDUSD 310
EURGBP 192
XAUUSD 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 13K
GBPUSD 13K
AUDCAD 3.4K
AUDUSD -13K
EURGBP 1.4K
XAUUSD 4
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 31K
GBPUSD -16K
AUDCAD 28K
AUDUSD -35K
EURGBP -26
XAUUSD 3.8K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +4 128.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 956 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 27
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +597.32 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -14 340.36 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.80 × 20
Exness-MT5Real3
1.93 × 29
Exness-MT5Real8
2.78 × 390
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.00 × 3
Darwinex-Live
3.17 × 6
AmanaCapital-Live
3.96 × 25
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
4.40 × 10
VantageInternational-Live
5.00 × 4
XMTrading-MT5 3
5.62 × 42
Exness-MT5Real
5.64 × 360
Exness-MT5Real2
5.89 × 3962
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
6.35 × 20
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
6.40 × 10
Exness-MT5Real7
8.64 × 11
FxPro-MT5
9.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
13.50 × 4
AdmiralMarkets-Live
14.16 × 55
RoboForex-Pro
15.50 × 2
FBS-Real
17.40 × 10
This Algo system uses the mild martingale strategy for speedy recovery. Fully back tested on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, AUCAD, EURGBP since 01-01-2017. 

____________________________________________________

Initial capital start balance must be $ 5,000 or higher 

Use only leverage 1:500

Use broker with swap free, It can be long holding position sometimes 

Lots are calculated 0.01 per $ 2,000

____________________________________________________

Monthly gain is expected to be 04% to 10%.

Drawdown is expected to be 20% and below.

____________________________________________________

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:

DONT FOLLOW this signal if your balance below $5K

DONT FOLLOW this signal if you don't understand the RISK, you maybe blown your account

____________________________________________________

Please note, I uploaded signals here in order to track record my account activity. If it anyway help and satisfy your understanding do follow the signals at your own cost.

This system is not suitable for those of you who want quick profits, because to get consistent results you need patience.

if you want a sustainable safe investment for the long term, then it is expected profit of 50% and above per year.

================================================================


İnceleme yok
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Big Account
Ayda 30 USD
61%
0
0
USD
41K
USD
91
99%
5 041
90%
99%
1.25
3.64
USD
74%
1:500
Kopyala

