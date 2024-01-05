This Algo system uses the mild martingale strategy for speedy recovery. Fully back tested on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, AUCAD, EURGBP since 01-01-2017.

Initial capital start balance must be $ 5,000 or higher

Use only leverage 1:500

Use broker with swap free, It can be long holding position sometimes

Lots are calculated 0.01 per $ 2,000

Monthly gain is expected to be 04% to 10%.

Drawdown is expected to be 20% and below.

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:

DONT FOLLOW this signal if your balance below $5K

DONT FOLLOW this signal if you don't understand the RISK, you maybe blown your account

Please note, I uploaded signals here in order to track record my account activity. If it anyway help and satisfy your understanding do follow the signals at your own cost.

This system is not suitable for those of you who want quick profits, because to get consistent results you need patience.

if you want a sustainable safe investment for the long term, then it is expected profit of 50% and above per year.

