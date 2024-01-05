SignauxSections
Mudassar Rasool

Big Account

Mudassar Rasool
0 avis
Fiabilité
91 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 61%
Exness-MT5Real2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
5 038
Bénéfice trades:
4 559 (90.49%)
Perte trades:
479 (9.51%)
Meilleure transaction:
4 128.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 956.48 USD
Bénéfice brut:
90 200.33 USD (386 429 pips)
Perte brute:
-71 846.63 USD (374 456 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
89 (597.32 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
4 128.00 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Activité de trading:
98.71%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
40.71%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
52
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
1.27
Longs trades:
2 491 (49.44%)
Courts trades:
2 547 (50.56%)
Facteur de profit:
1.26
Rendement attendu:
3.64 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
19.79 USD
Perte moyenne:
-149.99 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
27 (-14 340.36 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-14 340.36 USD (27)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.44%
Prévision annuelle:
41.71%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
6 683.53 USD
Maximal:
14 507.13 USD (124.08%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
58.03% (14 596.68 USD)
Par fonds propres:
74.12% (18 507.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 2292
GBPUSD 1841
AUDCAD 402
AUDUSD 310
EURGBP 191
XAUUSD 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 13K
GBPUSD 13K
AUDCAD 3.4K
AUDUSD -13K
EURGBP 1.4K
XAUUSD 4
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 31K
GBPUSD -16K
AUDCAD 28K
AUDUSD -35K
EURGBP -75
XAUUSD 3.8K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +4 128.00 USD
Pire transaction: -1 956 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 27
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +597.32 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -14 340.36 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.80 × 20
Exness-MT5Real3
1.93 × 29
Exness-MT5Real8
2.78 × 390
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.00 × 3
Darwinex-Live
3.17 × 6
AmanaCapital-Live
3.96 × 25
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
4.40 × 10
VantageInternational-Live
5.00 × 4
XMTrading-MT5 3
5.62 × 42
Exness-MT5Real
5.64 × 360
Exness-MT5Real2
5.89 × 3962
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
6.35 × 20
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
6.40 × 10
Exness-MT5Real7
8.64 × 11
FxPro-MT5
9.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
13.50 × 4
AdmiralMarkets-Live
14.16 × 55
RoboForex-Pro
15.50 × 2
FBS-Real
17.40 × 10
This Algo system uses the mild martingale strategy for speedy recovery. Fully back tested on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, AUCAD, EURGBP since 01-01-2017. 

____________________________________________________

Initial capital start balance must be $ 5,000 or higher 

Use only leverage 1:500

Use broker with swap free, It can be long holding position sometimes 

Lots are calculated 0.01 per $ 2,000

____________________________________________________

Monthly gain is expected to be 04% to 10%.

Drawdown is expected to be 20% and below.

____________________________________________________

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:

DONT FOLLOW this signal if your balance below $5K

DONT FOLLOW this signal if you don't understand the RISK, you maybe blown your account

____________________________________________________

Please note, I uploaded signals here in order to track record my account activity. If it anyway help and satisfy your understanding do follow the signals at your own cost.

This system is not suitable for those of you who want quick profits, because to get consistent results you need patience.

if you want a sustainable safe investment for the long term, then it is expected profit of 50% and above per year.

================================================================


