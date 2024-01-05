- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|2294
|GBPUSD
|1841
|AUDCAD
|402
|AUDUSD
|310
|EURGBP
|192
|XAUUSD
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|13K
|GBPUSD
|13K
|AUDCAD
|3.4K
|AUDUSD
|-13K
|EURGBP
|1.4K
|XAUUSD
|4
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|31K
|GBPUSD
|-16K
|AUDCAD
|28K
|AUDUSD
|-35K
|EURGBP
|-26
|XAUUSD
|3.8K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.80 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.93 × 29
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.78 × 390
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.00 × 3
|
Darwinex-Live
|3.17 × 6
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|3.96 × 25
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|4.40 × 10
|
VantageInternational-Live
|5.00 × 4
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|5.62 × 42
|
Exness-MT5Real
|5.64 × 360
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|5.89 × 3962
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|6.35 × 20
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|6.40 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|8.64 × 11
|
FxPro-MT5
|9.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|13.50 × 4
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|14.16 × 55
|
RoboForex-Pro
|15.50 × 2
|
FBS-Real
|17.40 × 10
This Algo system uses the mild martingale strategy for speedy recovery. Fully back tested on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, AUCAD, EURGBP since 01-01-2017.
____________________________________________________
Initial capital start balance must be $ 5,000 or higher
Use only leverage 1:500
Use broker with swap free, It can be long holding position sometimes
Lots are calculated 0.01 per $ 2,000
____________________________________________________
Monthly gain is expected to be 04% to 10%.
Drawdown is expected to be 20% and below.
____________________________________________________
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:
DONT FOLLOW this signal if your balance below $5K
DONT FOLLOW this signal if you don't understand the RISK, you maybe blown your account
____________________________________________________
Please note, I uploaded signals here in order to track record my account activity. If it anyway help and satisfy your understanding do follow the signals at your own cost.
This system is not suitable for those of you who want quick profits, because to get consistent results you need patience.
if you want a sustainable safe investment for the long term, then it is expected profit of 50% and above per year.
================================================================
