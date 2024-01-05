SegnaliSezioni
Mudassar Rasool

Big Account

Mudassar Rasool
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
91 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 61%
Exness-MT5Real2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
5 041
Profit Trade:
4 562 (90.49%)
Loss Trade:
479 (9.50%)
Best Trade:
4 128.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 956.48 USD
Profitto lordo:
90 222.11 USD (386 592 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-71 848.31 USD (374 456 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
89 (597.32 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
4 128.00 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.01
Attività di trading:
98.71%
Massimo carico di deposito:
40.71%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
54
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
1.27
Long Trade:
2 493 (49.45%)
Short Trade:
2 548 (50.55%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.26
Profitto previsto:
3.64 USD
Profitto medio:
19.78 USD
Perdita media:
-150.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
27 (-14 340.36 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-14 340.36 USD (27)
Crescita mensile:
3.23%
Previsione annuale:
42.08%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
6 683.53 USD
Massimale:
14 507.13 USD (124.08%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
58.03% (14 596.68 USD)
Per equità:
74.12% (18 507.04 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 2294
GBPUSD 1841
AUDCAD 402
AUDUSD 310
EURGBP 192
XAUUSD 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 13K
GBPUSD 13K
AUDCAD 3.4K
AUDUSD -13K
EURGBP 1.4K
XAUUSD 4
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 31K
GBPUSD -16K
AUDCAD 28K
AUDUSD -35K
EURGBP -26
XAUUSD 3.8K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +4 128.00 USD
Worst Trade: -1 956 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 27
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +597.32 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -14 340.36 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.80 × 20
Exness-MT5Real3
1.93 × 29
Exness-MT5Real8
2.78 × 390
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.00 × 3
Darwinex-Live
3.17 × 6
AmanaCapital-Live
3.96 × 25
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
4.40 × 10
VantageInternational-Live
5.00 × 4
XMTrading-MT5 3
5.62 × 42
Exness-MT5Real
5.64 × 360
Exness-MT5Real2
5.89 × 3962
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
6.35 × 20
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
6.40 × 10
Exness-MT5Real7
8.64 × 11
FxPro-MT5
9.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
13.50 × 4
AdmiralMarkets-Live
14.16 × 55
RoboForex-Pro
15.50 × 2
FBS-Real
17.40 × 10
This Algo system uses the mild martingale strategy for speedy recovery. Fully back tested on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, AUCAD, EURGBP since 01-01-2017. 

____________________________________________________

Initial capital start balance must be $ 5,000 or higher 

Use only leverage 1:500

Use broker with swap free, It can be long holding position sometimes 

Lots are calculated 0.01 per $ 2,000

____________________________________________________

Monthly gain is expected to be 04% to 10%.

Drawdown is expected to be 20% and below.

____________________________________________________

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:

DONT FOLLOW this signal if your balance below $5K

DONT FOLLOW this signal if you don't understand the RISK, you maybe blown your account

____________________________________________________

Please note, I uploaded signals here in order to track record my account activity. If it anyway help and satisfy your understanding do follow the signals at your own cost.

This system is not suitable for those of you who want quick profits, because to get consistent results you need patience.

if you want a sustainable safe investment for the long term, then it is expected profit of 50% and above per year.

================================================================


