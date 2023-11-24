- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD#
|610
|EURGBP#
|469
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|GBPUSD#
|937
|EURGBP#
|-430
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|GBPUSD#
|-92K
|EURGBP#
|-42K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XM.COM-MT5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
Trading strategy on GBP.
Every day it will check some precondition on a 1 hour timeframe like minimum and maximum prices, market spread and current open position in order to define if and how much volume trade to open.
Profit are managed with trailing stop
Overnight positions are scaled out with subsequent profits
Position may be take overnight, it is suggested to use with broker with no swap charge.
EURGBP and GBPUSD
I am developing and changing the strategy over time, some operation or setting is manually changed day by day
