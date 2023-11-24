SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / GBP Daily Trade V1
Valerio Riggi

GBP Daily Trade V1

Valerio Riggi
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
97 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 7%
XM.COM-MT5
1:30
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 079
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
677 (62.74%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
402 (37.26%)
En iyi işlem:
52.67 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-350.64 EUR
Brüt kâr:
5 234.36 EUR (62 112 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-4 789.59 EUR (195 928 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
12 (30.69 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
163.43 EUR (8)
Sharpe oranı:
0.03
Alım-satım etkinliği:
72.37%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
70.41%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
0.94
Alış işlemleri:
570 (52.83%)
Satış işlemleri:
509 (47.17%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.09
Beklenen getiri:
0.41 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
7.73 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-11.91 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-22.88 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-350.64 EUR (1)
Aylık büyüme:
3.82%
Yıllık tahmin:
46.39%
Algo alım-satım:
93%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
381.17 EUR
Maksimum:
474.56 EUR (43.40%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
25.59% (473.72 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
16.76% (339.45 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPUSD# 610
EURGBP# 469
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPUSD# 937
EURGBP# -430
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPUSD# -92K
EURGBP# -42K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +52.67 EUR
En kötü işlem: -351 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 8
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +30.69 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -22.88 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XM.COM-MT5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Trading strategy on GBP.

Every day it will check some precondition on a 1 hour timeframe like minimum and maximum prices, market spread and current open position in order to define if and how much volume trade to open.

Profit are managed with trailing stop 

Overnight positions are scaled out with subsequent profits 

Position may be take overnight, it is suggested to use with broker with no swap charge.


EURGBP and GBPUSD


I am developing and changing the strategy over time, some operation or setting is manually changed day by day

İnceleme yok
2025.09.22 09:12
No swaps are charged
2025.09.22 09:12
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 13:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.15 14:15
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.16% of days out of 634 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.13 08:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.16 13:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.17% of days out of 604 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.15 12:05
No swaps are charged
2025.07.15 12:05
No swaps are charged
2025.07.14 19:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.10 12:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.02 09:47
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.17% of days out of 590 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.23 11:48
No swaps are charged
2025.06.23 11:48
No swaps are charged
2025.05.28 12:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.26 03:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.29 08:03
No swaps are charged
2025.04.29 08:03
No swaps are charged
2025.04.28 11:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.24 09:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.19% of days out of 521 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.21 13:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
