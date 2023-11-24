Trading strategy on GBP.

Every day it will check some precondition on a 1 hour timeframe like minimum and maximum prices, market spread and current open position in order to define if and how much volume trade to open.

Profit are managed with trailing stop

Overnight positions are scaled out with subsequent profits

Position may be take overnight, it is suggested to use with broker with no swap charge.





EURGBP and GBPUSD





I am developing and changing the strategy over time, some operation or setting is manually changed day by day