- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD#
|610
|EURGBP#
|469
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD#
|937
|EURGBP#
|-430
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD#
|-92K
|EURGBP#
|-42K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XM.COM-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Trading strategy on GBP.
Every day it will check some precondition on a 1 hour timeframe like minimum and maximum prices, market spread and current open position in order to define if and how much volume trade to open.
Profit are managed with trailing stop
Overnight positions are scaled out with subsequent profits
Position may be take overnight, it is suggested to use with broker with no swap charge.
EURGBP and GBPUSD
I am developing and changing the strategy over time, some operation or setting is manually changed day by day
USD
EUR
EUR