Valerio Riggi

GBP Daily Trade V1

Valerio Riggi
0 avis
Fiabilité
97 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 7%
XM.COM-MT5
1:30
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 079
Bénéfice trades:
677 (62.74%)
Perte trades:
402 (37.26%)
Meilleure transaction:
52.67 EUR
Pire transaction:
-350.64 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
5 234.36 EUR (62 112 pips)
Perte brute:
-4 789.59 EUR (195 928 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
12 (30.69 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
163.43 EUR (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
72.37%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
70.41%
Dernier trade:
17 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.94
Longs trades:
570 (52.83%)
Courts trades:
509 (47.17%)
Facteur de profit:
1.09
Rendement attendu:
0.41 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
7.73 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-11.91 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-22.88 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-350.64 EUR (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.41%
Prévision annuelle:
53.51%
Algo trading:
93%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
381.17 EUR
Maximal:
474.56 EUR (43.40%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
25.59% (473.72 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
16.76% (339.45 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSD# 610
EURGBP# 469
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD# 937
EURGBP# -430
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD# -92K
EURGBP# -42K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +52.67 EUR
Pire transaction: -351 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +30.69 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -22.88 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XM.COM-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Trading strategy on GBP.

Every day it will check some precondition on a 1 hour timeframe like minimum and maximum prices, market spread and current open position in order to define if and how much volume trade to open.

Profit are managed with trailing stop 

Overnight positions are scaled out with subsequent profits 

Position may be take overnight, it is suggested to use with broker with no swap charge.


EURGBP and GBPUSD


I am developing and changing the strategy over time, some operation or setting is manually changed day by day

Aucun avis
