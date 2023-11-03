SinyallerBölümler
Leon Hans Morten Voige

Bonanza by Voige Investments

Leon Hans Morten Voige
0 inceleme
99 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 -2%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 652
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 240 (75.06%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
412 (24.94%)
En iyi işlem:
1 520.89 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-7 389.28 EUR
Brüt kâr:
79 545.42 EUR (220 753 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-83 617.16 EUR (134 481 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
115 (515.90 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
3 383.49 EUR (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.01
Alım-satım etkinliği:
72.38%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
18.28%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
13
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.13
Alış işlemleri:
870 (52.66%)
Satış işlemleri:
782 (47.34%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.95
Beklenen getiri:
-2.46 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
64.15 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-202.95 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-13 132.20 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-21 444.24 EUR (7)
Aylık büyüme:
-15.18%
Yıllık tahmin:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
74%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
15 626.75 EUR
Maksimum:
31 718.07 EUR (175.32%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
41.87% (13 685.03 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
38.71% (12 652.79 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 603
NZDCAD 592
AUDNZD 359
EURUSD 36
EURCHF 26
XAUUSD 11
USDCAD 10
GBPUSD 7
NVDA.NAS 5
BTCUSD 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD -13K
NZDCAD 19K
AUDNZD -11K
EURUSD 6
EURCHF 1.3K
XAUUSD 40
USDCAD -49
GBPUSD -5
NVDA.NAS 62
BTCUSD 0
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD -2.6K
NZDCAD 5.8K
AUDNZD -7.1K
EURUSD 188
EURCHF 889
XAUUSD 32
USDCAD -619
GBPUSD -182
NVDA.NAS 1.1K
BTCUSD -2.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 520.89 EUR
En kötü işlem: -7 389 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +515.90 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -13 132.20 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 7
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.55 × 33
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
OxSecurities-Live
0.75 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.96 × 109
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
1.29 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.49 × 10601
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
Opogroup-Server1
1.92 × 26
Forex.com-Live 536
1.99 × 161
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.07 × 315
81 daha fazla...
💰 Bonanza Signal – Voige Investments

Momentum. Focus. Capturing Opportunities.

Strategy Overview:
The Bonanza Signal represents dynamic, opportunity-driven trading with a clear focus on growth phases. Unlike the more conservative Sanitas Signal, this approach aims to capitalize on technical market impulses, especially rebounds following corrective phases. The strategy specifically targets the currency pairs AUD/CAD and NZD/CAD, which offer a favorable volatility profile for recurring market movements.

Trading decisions are based on an extensive backtest analysis, ensuring well-defined entry and exit signals grounded in historical performance. Despite the higher-return objective, the system operates under strict risk management and clearly outlined exit strategies.

Monthly Target:
📈 +6% to +9% profit per month
– achieved through targeted rebound entries, active position management, and a focused selection of stable currency pairs.

Risk Limitation:
📉 Maximum drawdown: 20%
– even with a more aggressive setup, risk exposure is clearly defined. 

Target Return & Minimum Capital:
💼 Target annual return: at least 50%
💰 Minimum capital: €800
– the strategy is accessible with relatively low starting capital and is ideal for traders with growth ambitions who are comfortable with temporary volatility.

Best suited for:
Traders who seek performance over passive growth, aim to position themselves during market recovery phases, and trust in data-backed strategies within well-defined markets.

İnceleme yok
2025.09.09 21:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.15 14:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.16% of days out of 618 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.04 15:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.10 16:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.10 15:44
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.06 20:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.17 16:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.25 19:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.28% of days out of 355 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.01.15 21:15
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.01.08 15:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.01.06 16:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.12.31 15:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.26 20:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.12.12 21:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.06 20:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.11.09 06:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2023.11.08 08:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2023.11.08 07:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2023.11.08 06:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2023.11.06 20:46
Share of trading days is too low
