Leon Hans Morten Voige

Bonanza by Voige Investments

Leon Hans Morten Voige
0 avis
99 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 -2%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 652
Bénéfice trades:
1 240 (75.06%)
Perte trades:
412 (24.94%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 520.89 EUR
Pire transaction:
-7 389.28 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
79 545.42 EUR (220 753 pips)
Perte brute:
-83 617.16 EUR (134 481 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
115 (515.90 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
3 383.49 EUR (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Activité de trading:
72.38%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
18.28%
Dernier trade:
16 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
14
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
-0.13
Longs trades:
870 (52.66%)
Courts trades:
782 (47.34%)
Facteur de profit:
0.95
Rendement attendu:
-2.46 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
64.15 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-202.95 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-13 132.20 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-21 444.24 EUR (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
-14.55%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
74%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
15 626.75 EUR
Maximal:
31 718.07 EUR (175.32%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
41.87% (13 685.03 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
38.71% (12 652.79 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 603
NZDCAD 592
AUDNZD 359
EURUSD 36
EURCHF 26
XAUUSD 11
USDCAD 10
GBPUSD 7
NVDA.NAS 5
BTCUSD 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD -13K
NZDCAD 19K
AUDNZD -11K
EURUSD 6
EURCHF 1.3K
XAUUSD 40
USDCAD -49
GBPUSD -5
NVDA.NAS 62
BTCUSD 0
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD -2.6K
NZDCAD 5.8K
AUDNZD -7.1K
EURUSD 188
EURCHF 889
XAUUSD 32
USDCAD -619
GBPUSD -182
NVDA.NAS 1.1K
BTCUSD -2.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 520.89 EUR
Pire transaction: -7 389 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +515.90 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -13 132.20 EUR

💰 Bonanza Signal – Voige Investments

Momentum. Focus. Capturing Opportunities.

Strategy Overview:
The Bonanza Signal represents dynamic, opportunity-driven trading with a clear focus on growth phases. Unlike the more conservative Sanitas Signal, this approach aims to capitalize on technical market impulses, especially rebounds following corrective phases. The strategy specifically targets the currency pairs AUD/CAD and NZD/CAD, which offer a favorable volatility profile for recurring market movements.

Trading decisions are based on an extensive backtest analysis, ensuring well-defined entry and exit signals grounded in historical performance. Despite the higher-return objective, the system operates under strict risk management and clearly outlined exit strategies.

Monthly Target:
📈 +6% to +9% profit per month
– achieved through targeted rebound entries, active position management, and a focused selection of stable currency pairs.

Risk Limitation:
📉 Maximum drawdown: 20%
– even with a more aggressive setup, risk exposure is clearly defined. 

Target Return & Minimum Capital:
💼 Target annual return: at least 50%
💰 Minimum capital: €800
– the strategy is accessible with relatively low starting capital and is ideal for traders with growth ambitions who are comfortable with temporary volatility.

Best suited for:
Traders who seek performance over passive growth, aim to position themselves during market recovery phases, and trust in data-backed strategies within well-defined markets.

