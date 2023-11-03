💰 Bonanza Signal – Voige Investments

Momentum. Focus. Capturing Opportunities.

Strategy Overview:

The Bonanza Signal represents dynamic, opportunity-driven trading with a clear focus on growth phases. Unlike the more conservative Sanitas Signal, this approach aims to capitalize on technical market impulses, especially rebounds following corrective phases. The strategy specifically targets the currency pairs AUD/CAD and NZD/CAD, which offer a favorable volatility profile for recurring market movements.

Trading decisions are based on an extensive backtest analysis, ensuring well-defined entry and exit signals grounded in historical performance. Despite the higher-return objective, the system operates under strict risk management and clearly outlined exit strategies.

Monthly Target:

📈 +6% to +9% profit per month

– achieved through targeted rebound entries, active position management, and a focused selection of stable currency pairs.

Risk Limitation:

📉 Maximum drawdown: 20%

– even with a more aggressive setup, risk exposure is clearly defined.

Target Return & Minimum Capital:

💼 Target annual return: at least 50%

💰 Minimum capital: €800

– the strategy is accessible with relatively low starting capital and is ideal for traders with growth ambitions who are comfortable with temporary volatility.

Best suited for:

Traders who seek performance over passive growth, aim to position themselves during market recovery phases, and trust in data-backed strategies within well-defined markets.