Leon Hans Morten Voige

Bonanza by Voige Investments

Leon Hans Morten Voige
0 recensioni
99 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2023 -2%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 652
Profit Trade:
1 240 (75.06%)
Loss Trade:
412 (24.94%)
Best Trade:
1 520.89 EUR
Worst Trade:
-7 389.28 EUR
Profitto lordo:
79 545.42 EUR (220 753 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-83 617.16 EUR (134 481 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
115 (515.90 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3 383.49 EUR (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.01
Attività di trading:
72.38%
Massimo carico di deposito:
18.28%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
-0.13
Long Trade:
870 (52.66%)
Short Trade:
782 (47.34%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.95
Profitto previsto:
-2.46 EUR
Profitto medio:
64.15 EUR
Perdita media:
-202.95 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-13 132.20 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-21 444.24 EUR (7)
Crescita mensile:
-14.86%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
74%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
15 626.75 EUR
Massimale:
31 718.07 EUR (175.32%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
41.87% (13 685.03 EUR)
Per equità:
38.71% (12 652.79 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 603
NZDCAD 592
AUDNZD 359
EURUSD 36
EURCHF 26
XAUUSD 11
USDCAD 10
GBPUSD 7
NVDA.NAS 5
BTCUSD 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD -13K
NZDCAD 19K
AUDNZD -11K
EURUSD 6
EURCHF 1.3K
XAUUSD 40
USDCAD -49
GBPUSD -5
NVDA.NAS 62
BTCUSD 0
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD -2.6K
NZDCAD 5.8K
AUDNZD -7.1K
EURUSD 188
EURCHF 889
XAUUSD 32
USDCAD -619
GBPUSD -182
NVDA.NAS 1.1K
BTCUSD -2.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 520.89 EUR
Worst Trade: -7 389 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +515.90 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -13 132.20 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 7
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.55 × 33
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
OxSecurities-Live
0.75 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.96 × 109
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
1.29 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.49 × 10601
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
Opogroup-Server1
1.92 × 26
Forex.com-Live 536
1.99 × 161
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.07 × 315
81 più
💰 Bonanza Signal – Voige Investments

Momentum. Focus. Capturing Opportunities.

Strategy Overview:
The Bonanza Signal represents dynamic, opportunity-driven trading with a clear focus on growth phases. Unlike the more conservative Sanitas Signal, this approach aims to capitalize on technical market impulses, especially rebounds following corrective phases. The strategy specifically targets the currency pairs AUD/CAD and NZD/CAD, which offer a favorable volatility profile for recurring market movements.

Trading decisions are based on an extensive backtest analysis, ensuring well-defined entry and exit signals grounded in historical performance. Despite the higher-return objective, the system operates under strict risk management and clearly outlined exit strategies.

Monthly Target:
📈 +6% to +9% profit per month
– achieved through targeted rebound entries, active position management, and a focused selection of stable currency pairs.

Risk Limitation:
📉 Maximum drawdown: 20%
– even with a more aggressive setup, risk exposure is clearly defined. 

Target Return & Minimum Capital:
💼 Target annual return: at least 50%
💰 Minimum capital: €800
– the strategy is accessible with relatively low starting capital and is ideal for traders with growth ambitions who are comfortable with temporary volatility.

Best suited for:
Traders who seek performance over passive growth, aim to position themselves during market recovery phases, and trust in data-backed strategies within well-defined markets.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.09 21:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.15 14:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.16% of days out of 618 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.04 15:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.10 16:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.10 15:44
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.06 20:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.17 16:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.25 19:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.28% of days out of 355 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.01.15 21:15
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.01.08 15:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.01.06 16:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.12.31 15:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.26 20:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.12.12 21:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.06 20:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.11.09 06:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2023.11.08 08:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2023.11.08 07:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2023.11.08 06:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2023.11.06 20:46
Share of trading days is too low
