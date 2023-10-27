- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|205
|AUDCAD
|198
|EURGBP
|190
|NZDCAD
|187
|GBPCAD
|170
|GBPUSD
|45
|EURCAD
|17
|USDCAD
|16
|EURUSD
|12
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|AUDNZD
|651
|AUDCAD
|896
|EURGBP
|238
|NZDCAD
|841
|GBPCAD
|575
|GBPUSD
|147
|EURCAD
|57
|USDCAD
|45
|EURUSD
|53
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|AUDNZD
|7.3K
|AUDCAD
|23K
|EURGBP
|5.5K
|NZDCAD
|21K
|GBPCAD
|41K
|GBPUSD
|11K
|EURCAD
|6.2K
|USDCAD
|4.1K
|EURUSD
|5.5K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 32
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.33 × 12
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.37 × 43
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.42 × 148
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.50 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.50 × 6
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.62 × 177
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.82 × 4701
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.97 × 4921
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.04 × 54
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.05 × 101
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.10 × 162
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.27 × 33
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.28 × 36
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|1.28 × 36
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
FPMarkets-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|1.50 × 107
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.67 × 6
|
Opogroup-Server1
|1.92 × 26
5. **Compound Interest Growth**: Through the reinvestment of earnings, the system can achieve compound interest and accelerate wealth accumulation.
Historical performance
The growth of the quantitative trading system from 2010 to 2024 is as follows:
- ** 2010 ** : $10,000
- ** 2011 ** : $18,043.77
- ** 2012 ** : $30,170.79
- ** 2013 ** : $41,857.85
- ** 2014 ** : $47,740.34
- ** 2015 ** : $67,260.17
- ** 2016 ** : $136,088.87
- ** 2017 ** : $227,022.08
- ** 2018 ** : $323,966.31
- ** 2019 ** : $457,892.51
- ** 2020 ** : $602,315.85
- ** 2021 ** : $849,830.91
- ** 2022 ** : $1,204,348.90
- ** 2023 ** : $1,629,713.64
- ** 2024 ** : $2,113,703.16
Annual growth rate analysis
By calculating the annual growth rate of funds, it is possible to get a more intuitive picture of the performance of the system. Here are the growth rates for each year:
- ** 2011: 80.44%
- ** 2012 ** : 67.23%
- ** 2013 ** : 38.69%
- ** 2014 ** : 14.05%
- ** 2015 ** : 40.95%
- ** 2016 ** : 102.36%
- ** 2017 ** : 66.84%
- ** 2018 ** : 42.67%
- ** 2019 ** : 41.40%
- ** 2020 ** : 31.53%
- ** 2021 ** : 41.09%
- ** 2022 ** : 41.69%
- ** 2023 ** : 35.28%
- ** 2024 ** : 6.93% (until June 18)
The average annualized rate is 34.78%
Average monthly rate of 2.5%
Real performance
I was on EX for more than half a year, but because EX had no inventory fees, as well as spreads and slippage problems, I went to IC to continue, and the real-time record can be viewed at the following website
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2109515
Please note that the annualized return of the real market can be matched with the backtest, which is very important!!
Analysis of the current economic environment
Deposit interest rates
With the uncertainty of the global economy and the low interest rate policies of central banks, traditional deposit rates can no longer meet the income needs of investors. In contrast, Xuanji Technology's quantitative trading system provides significantly higher returns than the market average.
Delay retirement
As the retirement age is delayed, there is a need to pay more attention to long-term financial planning. Our quantitative trading system helps investors accumulate sufficient wealth before retirement and ensure the quality of life after retirement through continuous and stable income.
Market volatility
In the current situation of increasing market volatility, the strict risk control measures and diversified investment strategies of Xuanji Technology's quantitative trading system enable it to maintain stable performance in different market environments.
conclusion
Through its excellent performance, security and high returns, Xuanji Technology's quantitative trading system provides investors with a reliable investment tool. In the current economic environment, the system not only meets investors' demand for returns, but also effectively manages risk, making it ideal for long-term financial planning.
---
If you have any questions or need further details, please do not hesitate to contact our dedicated team.
