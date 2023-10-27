Brief introduction





The purpose of this report is to provide a detailed analysis of the MT5 EA Quantitative Trading System. After fifteen years of rigorous backtesting and more than a year of real testing, the system has proven its stability and profitability in different market conditions. This article will detail the characteristics of the system, its historical performance, and its advantages in the current economic environment.





System features:





1. **Security and Stability**: Xuanji Technology's quantitative trading system has passed the fifteen-year historical data backtest, showing a stable return curve and low drawdown characteristics.





2. **High Yield**: The average annualized return of the system is over 30%, providing investors with significant wealth growth opportunities.





3. **Strict risk control measures**: The system has a built-in multi-level risk management mechanism to ensure that risks can be effectively controlled under different market conditions.





4. **Automated Trading**: The system is fully automated, without manual intervention, so that investors can spend more time on life and work.





5. **Compound Interest Growth**: Through the reinvestment of earnings, the system can achieve compound interest and accelerate wealth accumulation. Historical performance

The growth of the quantitative trading system from 2010 to 2024 is as follows: - ** 2010 ** : $10,000 - ** 2011 ** : $18,043.77 - ** 2012 ** : $30,170.79 - ** 2013 ** : $41,857.85 - ** 2014 ** : $47,740.34 - ** 2015 ** : $67,260.17 - ** 2016 ** : $136,088.87 - ** 2017 ** : $227,022.08 - ** 2018 ** : $323,966.31 - ** 2019 ** : $457,892.51 - ** 2020 ** : $602,315.85 - ** 2021 ** : $849,830.91 - ** 2022 ** : $1,204,348.90 - ** 2023 ** : $1,629,713.64 - ** 2024 ** : $2,113,703.16

Annual growth rate analysis

By calculating the annual growth rate of funds, it is possible to get a more intuitive picture of the performance of the system. Here are the growth rates for each year:

- ** 2011: 80.44%

- ** 2012 ** : 67.23%

- ** 2013 ** : 38.69%

- ** 2014 ** : 14.05%

- ** 2015 ** : 40.95%

- ** 2016 ** : 102.36%

- ** 2017 ** : 66.84%

- ** 2018 ** : 42.67%

- ** 2019 ** : 41.40%

- ** 2020 ** : 31.53%

- ** 2021 ** : 41.09%

- ** 2022 ** : 41.69%

- ** 2023 ** : 35.28%

- ** 2024 ** : 6.93% (until June 18)

The average annualized rate is 34.78%

Average monthly rate of 2.5%





Real performance

I was on EX for more than half a year, but because EX had no inventory fees, as well as spreads and slippage problems, I went to IC to continue, and the real-time record can be viewed at the following website

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2109515

Please note that the annualized return of the real market can be matched with the backtest, which is very important!!





Analysis of the current economic environment





Deposit interest rates

With the uncertainty of the global economy and the low interest rate policies of central banks, traditional deposit rates can no longer meet the income needs of investors. In contrast, Xuanji Technology's quantitative trading system provides significantly higher returns than the market average.





Delay retirement

As the retirement age is delayed, there is a need to pay more attention to long-term financial planning. Our quantitative trading system helps investors accumulate sufficient wealth before retirement and ensure the quality of life after retirement through continuous and stable income.





Market volatility

In the current situation of increasing market volatility, the strict risk control measures and diversified investment strategies of Xuanji Technology's quantitative trading system enable it to maintain stable performance in different market environments.





conclusion

Through its excellent performance, security and high returns, Xuanji Technology's quantitative trading system provides investors with a reliable investment tool. In the current economic environment, the system not only meets investors' demand for returns, but also effectively manages risk, making it ideal for long-term financial planning.

