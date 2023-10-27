SegnaliSezioni
Hai Liu

QQ23760858

Hai Liu
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
100 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 33 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 78%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 040
Profit Trade:
814 (78.26%)
Loss Trade:
226 (21.73%)
Best Trade:
148.27 USD
Worst Trade:
-59.36 USD
Profitto lordo:
5 355.98 USD (201 770 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 853.01 USD (76 787 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
46 (209.07 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
234.49 USD (31)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.28
Attività di trading:
52.63%
Massimo carico di deposito:
48.41%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
35
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
26.86
Long Trade:
506 (48.65%)
Short Trade:
534 (51.35%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.89
Profitto previsto:
3.37 USD
Profitto medio:
6.58 USD
Perdita media:
-8.20 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-34.85 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-130.41 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
3.31%
Previsione annuale:
40.20%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.08 USD
Massimale:
130.41 USD (1.26%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.63% (131.78 USD)
Per equità:
88.31% (988.79 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDNZD 205
AUDCAD 198
EURGBP 190
NZDCAD 187
GBPCAD 170
GBPUSD 45
EURCAD 17
USDCAD 16
EURUSD 12
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDNZD 651
AUDCAD 896
EURGBP 238
NZDCAD 841
GBPCAD 575
GBPUSD 147
EURCAD 57
USDCAD 45
EURUSD 53
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDNZD 7.3K
AUDCAD 23K
EURGBP 5.5K
NZDCAD 21K
GBPCAD 41K
GBPUSD 11K
EURCAD 6.2K
USDCAD 4.1K
EURUSD 5.5K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +148.27 USD
Worst Trade: -59 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 31
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +209.07 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -34.85 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
Exness-MT5Real7
0.33 × 12
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.37 × 43
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.42 × 148
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.50 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.62 × 177
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.82 × 4701
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.97 × 4921
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.05 × 101
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.10 × 162
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.27 × 33
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
Exness-MT5Real5
1.28 × 36
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
FPMarkets-Live
1.50 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
1.50 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
1.50 × 107
itexsys-Platform
1.67 × 6
Opogroup-Server1
1.92 × 26
38 più
Brief introduction

The purpose of this report is to provide a detailed analysis of the MT5 EA Quantitative Trading System. After fifteen years of rigorous backtesting and more than a year of real testing, the system has proven its stability and profitability in different market conditions. This article will detail the characteristics of the system, its historical performance, and its advantages in the current economic environment.

System features:

1. **Security and Stability**: Xuanji Technology's quantitative trading system has passed the fifteen-year historical data backtest, showing a stable return curve and low drawdown characteristics.

2. **High Yield**: The average annualized return of the system is over 30%, providing investors with significant wealth growth opportunities.

3. **Strict risk control measures**: The system has a built-in multi-level risk management mechanism to ensure that risks can be effectively controlled under different market conditions.

4. **Automated Trading**: The system is fully automated, without manual intervention, so that investors can spend more time on life and work.

5. **Compound Interest Growth**: Through the reinvestment of earnings, the system can achieve compound interest and accelerate wealth accumulation.

Historical performance


The growth of the quantitative trading system from 2010 to 2024 is as follows:

- ** 2010 ** : $10,000

- ** 2011 ** : $18,043.77

- ** 2012 ** : $30,170.79

- ** 2013 ** : $41,857.85

- ** 2014 ** : $47,740.34

- ** 2015 ** : $67,260.17

- ** 2016 ** : $136,088.87

- ** 2017 ** : $227,022.08

- ** 2018 ** : $323,966.31

- ** 2019 ** : $457,892.51

- ** 2020 ** : $602,315.85

- ** 2021 ** : $849,830.91

- ** 2022 ** : $1,204,348.90

- ** 2023 ** : $1,629,713.64

- ** 2024 ** : $2,113,703.16

Annual growth rate analysis

By calculating the annual growth rate of funds, it is possible to get a more intuitive picture of the performance of the system. Here are the growth rates for each year:

- ** 2011: 80.44%

- ** 2012 ** : 67.23%

- ** 2013 ** : 38.69%

- ** 2014 ** : 14.05%

- ** 2015 ** : 40.95%

- ** 2016 ** : 102.36%

- ** 2017 ** : 66.84%

- ** 2018 ** : 42.67%

- ** 2019 ** : 41.40%

- ** 2020 ** : 31.53%

- ** 2021 ** : 41.09%

- ** 2022 ** : 41.69%

- ** 2023 ** : 35.28%

- ** 2024 ** : 6.93% (until June 18)

The average annualized rate is 34.78%

Average monthly rate of 2.5%


Real performance

I was on EX for more than half a year, but because EX had no inventory fees, as well as spreads and slippage problems, I went to IC to continue, and the real-time record can be viewed at the following website

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2109515

Please note that the annualized return of the real market can be matched with the backtest, which is very important!!


Analysis of the current economic environment


Deposit interest rates

With the uncertainty of the global economy and the low interest rate policies of central banks, traditional deposit rates can no longer meet the income needs of investors. In contrast, Xuanji Technology's quantitative trading system provides significantly higher returns than the market average.


Delay retirement

As the retirement age is delayed, there is a need to pay more attention to long-term financial planning. Our quantitative trading system helps investors accumulate sufficient wealth before retirement and ensure the quality of life after retirement through continuous and stable income.


Market volatility

In the current situation of increasing market volatility, the strict risk control measures and diversified investment strategies of Xuanji Technology's quantitative trading system enable it to maintain stable performance in different market environments.


conclusion

Through its excellent performance, security and high returns, Xuanji Technology's quantitative trading system provides investors with a reliable investment tool. In the current economic environment, the system not only meets investors' demand for returns, but also effectively manages risk, making it ideal for long-term financial planning.

---


If you have any questions or need further details, please do not hesitate to contact our dedicated team.

https://www.toutiao.com/article/7405210025792242228/



Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
QQ23760858
33USD al mese
78%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
100
99%
1 040
78%
53%
2.89
3.37
USD
88%
1:500
Copia

