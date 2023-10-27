SignauxSections
Hai Liu

QQ23760858

Hai Liu
0 avis
Fiabilité
100 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 33 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 78%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 037
Bénéfice trades:
812 (78.30%)
Perte trades:
225 (21.70%)
Meilleure transaction:
148.27 USD
Pire transaction:
-59.36 USD
Bénéfice brut:
5 354.19 USD (201 561 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 851.92 USD (76 624 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
46 (209.07 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
234.49 USD (31)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.28
Activité de trading:
52.63%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
48.41%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
38
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
26.86
Longs trades:
506 (48.79%)
Courts trades:
531 (51.21%)
Facteur de profit:
2.89
Rendement attendu:
3.38 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
6.59 USD
Perte moyenne:
-8.23 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-34.85 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-130.41 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.27%
Prévision annuelle:
39.64%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.08 USD
Maximal:
130.41 USD (1.26%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.63% (131.78 USD)
Par fonds propres:
88.31% (988.79 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDNZD 202
AUDCAD 198
EURGBP 190
NZDCAD 187
GBPCAD 170
GBPUSD 45
EURCAD 17
USDCAD 16
EURUSD 12
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD 651
AUDCAD 896
EURGBP 238
NZDCAD 841
GBPCAD 575
GBPUSD 147
EURCAD 57
USDCAD 45
EURUSD 53
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD 7.3K
AUDCAD 23K
EURGBP 5.5K
NZDCAD 21K
GBPCAD 41K
GBPUSD 11K
EURCAD 6.2K
USDCAD 4.1K
EURUSD 5.5K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +148.27 USD
Pire transaction: -59 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 31
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +209.07 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -34.85 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
Exness-MT5Real7
0.33 × 12
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.37 × 43
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.42 × 148
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.50 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.62 × 177
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.81 × 4694
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.97 × 4921
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.05 × 101
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.10 × 162
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.27 × 33
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
Exness-MT5Real5
1.28 × 36
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
FPMarkets-Live
1.50 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
1.50 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
1.50 × 107
itexsys-Platform
1.67 × 6
Opogroup-Server1
1.92 × 26
38 plus...
Brief introduction

The purpose of this report is to provide a detailed analysis of the MT5 EA Quantitative Trading System. After fifteen years of rigorous backtesting and more than a year of real testing, the system has proven its stability and profitability in different market conditions. This article will detail the characteristics of the system, its historical performance, and its advantages in the current economic environment.

System features:

1. **Security and Stability**: Xuanji Technology's quantitative trading system has passed the fifteen-year historical data backtest, showing a stable return curve and low drawdown characteristics.

2. **High Yield**: The average annualized return of the system is over 30%, providing investors with significant wealth growth opportunities.

3. **Strict risk control measures**: The system has a built-in multi-level risk management mechanism to ensure that risks can be effectively controlled under different market conditions.

4. **Automated Trading**: The system is fully automated, without manual intervention, so that investors can spend more time on life and work.

5. **Compound Interest Growth**: Through the reinvestment of earnings, the system can achieve compound interest and accelerate wealth accumulation.

Historical performance


The growth of the quantitative trading system from 2010 to 2024 is as follows:

- ** 2010 ** : $10,000

- ** 2011 ** : $18,043.77

- ** 2012 ** : $30,170.79

- ** 2013 ** : $41,857.85

- ** 2014 ** : $47,740.34

- ** 2015 ** : $67,260.17

- ** 2016 ** : $136,088.87

- ** 2017 ** : $227,022.08

- ** 2018 ** : $323,966.31

- ** 2019 ** : $457,892.51

- ** 2020 ** : $602,315.85

- ** 2021 ** : $849,830.91

- ** 2022 ** : $1,204,348.90

- ** 2023 ** : $1,629,713.64

- ** 2024 ** : $2,113,703.16

Annual growth rate analysis

By calculating the annual growth rate of funds, it is possible to get a more intuitive picture of the performance of the system. Here are the growth rates for each year:

- ** 2011: 80.44%

- ** 2012 ** : 67.23%

- ** 2013 ** : 38.69%

- ** 2014 ** : 14.05%

- ** 2015 ** : 40.95%

- ** 2016 ** : 102.36%

- ** 2017 ** : 66.84%

- ** 2018 ** : 42.67%

- ** 2019 ** : 41.40%

- ** 2020 ** : 31.53%

- ** 2021 ** : 41.09%

- ** 2022 ** : 41.69%

- ** 2023 ** : 35.28%

- ** 2024 ** : 6.93% (until June 18)

The average annualized rate is 34.78%

Average monthly rate of 2.5%


Real performance

I was on EX for more than half a year, but because EX had no inventory fees, as well as spreads and slippage problems, I went to IC to continue, and the real-time record can be viewed at the following website

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2109515

Please note that the annualized return of the real market can be matched with the backtest, which is very important!!


Analysis of the current economic environment


Deposit interest rates

With the uncertainty of the global economy and the low interest rate policies of central banks, traditional deposit rates can no longer meet the income needs of investors. In contrast, Xuanji Technology's quantitative trading system provides significantly higher returns than the market average.


Delay retirement

As the retirement age is delayed, there is a need to pay more attention to long-term financial planning. Our quantitative trading system helps investors accumulate sufficient wealth before retirement and ensure the quality of life after retirement through continuous and stable income.


Market volatility

In the current situation of increasing market volatility, the strict risk control measures and diversified investment strategies of Xuanji Technology's quantitative trading system enable it to maintain stable performance in different market environments.


conclusion

Through its excellent performance, security and high returns, Xuanji Technology's quantitative trading system provides investors with a reliable investment tool. In the current economic environment, the system not only meets investors' demand for returns, but also effectively manages risk, making it ideal for long-term financial planning.

---


If you have any questions or need further details, please do not hesitate to contact our dedicated team.

https://www.toutiao.com/article/7405210025792242228/



Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
QQ23760858
33 USD par mois
78%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
100
99%
1 037
78%
53%
2.89
3.38
USD
88%
1:500
