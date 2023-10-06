SinyallerBölümler
Jayanthi EA MT4
Ida Ayu Eka Jayanth

Jayanthi EA MT4

Ida Ayu Eka Jayanth
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 68%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
229
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
112 (48.90%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
117 (51.09%)
En iyi işlem:
217.62 USD
En kötü işlem:
-185.69 USD
Brüt kâr:
14 810.37 USD (142 129 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-12 735.47 USD (118 026 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
6 (1 048.31 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 048.31 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.09
Alım-satım etkinliği:
8.27%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.26%
En son işlem:
31 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
0
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.12
Alış işlemleri:
152 (66.38%)
Satış işlemleri:
77 (33.62%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.16
Beklenen getiri:
9.06 USD
Ortalama kâr:
132.24 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-108.85 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-762.63 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-762.63 USD (8)
Aylık büyüme:
8.24%
Yıllık tahmin:
99.95%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
332.93 USD
Maksimum:
1 851.11 USD (40.97%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
40.73% (1 851.11 USD)
Varlığa göre:
3.21% (151.62 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 229
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 2.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 24K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +217.62 USD
En kötü işlem: -186 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 048.31 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -762.63 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "MaxrichGroup-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
192 daha fazla...
Jayanthi EA

Single Order with TP and SL , With risk per trade 3%

Minimum 3 Months subscription is recommended to get profit, 


✅ Every order is protected with SL and TP 

✅ Intraday Trading with Maximum Lost Per day 3% 

✅ Maximum Lost Per Month 15% ( EA will deactivated manually)

✅ Calculated max DD: between 30-40%

NO Dangerous strategies such as grid, martingale, hedging.


Low latency VPS recommended

For questions and suggestions, please contact me via PM.

it's Now or Never - Change your Life !

2025.10.02 03:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.08 04:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.24 01:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.22 16:17
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.20 04:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.19 16:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.13 00:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.12 10:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.11 08:14
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.22 10:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.21 19:59
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.20 15:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.16 08:42
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.01 00:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.29 11:31
No swaps are charged
2025.04.29 11:31
No swaps are charged
2025.04.29 11:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.27 15:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.27 11:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.26 07:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
