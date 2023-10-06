SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Jayanthi EA MT4
Ida Ayu Eka Jayanth

Jayanthi EA MT4

Ida Ayu Eka Jayanth
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
100 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 68%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
229
Profit Trade:
112 (48.90%)
Loss Trade:
117 (51.09%)
Best Trade:
217.62 USD
Worst Trade:
-185.69 USD
Profitto lordo:
14 810.37 USD (142 129 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-12 735.47 USD (118 026 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (1 048.31 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 048.31 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
8.27%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.26%
Ultimo trade:
31 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.12
Long Trade:
152 (66.38%)
Short Trade:
77 (33.62%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.16
Profitto previsto:
9.06 USD
Profitto medio:
132.24 USD
Perdita media:
-108.85 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-762.63 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-762.63 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
8.24%
Previsione annuale:
99.95%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
332.93 USD
Massimale:
1 851.11 USD (40.97%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
40.73% (1 851.11 USD)
Per equità:
3.21% (151.62 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 229
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 2.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 24K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +217.62 USD
Worst Trade: -186 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 048.31 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -762.63 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
192 più
Jayanthi EA

Single Order with TP and SL , With risk per trade 3%

Minimum 3 Months subscription is recommended to get profit, 


✅ Every order is protected with SL and TP 

✅ Intraday Trading with Maximum Lost Per day 3% 

✅ Maximum Lost Per Month 15% ( EA will deactivated manually)

✅ Calculated max DD: between 30-40%

NO Dangerous strategies such as grid, martingale, hedging.


Low latency VPS recommended

For questions and suggestions, please contact me via PM.

it's Now or Never - Change your Life !

Non ci sono recensioni
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.