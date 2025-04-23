SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Give Me Five
Jinguo Lin

Give Me Five

Jinguo Lin
3 inceleme
122 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 -60%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
Alım-satım stili değişti. Geçmişin bir kısmı istatistiklerden çıkarıldı. Sinyallerde büyüme nasıl hesaplanmaktadır?
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
3 714
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 485 (39.98%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 229 (60.02%)
En iyi işlem:
425.71 USD
En kötü işlem:
-474.84 USD
Brüt kâr:
102 308.56 USD (2 532 623 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-96 097.99 USD (2 266 114 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (1 065.12 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 409.89 USD (7)
Sharpe oranı:
0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
96.79%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
8.24%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
31
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
1.05
Alış işlemleri:
1 865 (50.22%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 849 (49.78%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.06
Beklenen getiri:
1.67 USD
Ortalama kâr:
68.89 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-43.11 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
17 (-1 195.55 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 195.55 USD (17)
Aylık büyüme:
-17.39%
Yıllık tahmin:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
97%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
281.64 USD
Maksimum:
5 939.41 USD (42.56%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
66.31% (5 939.51 USD)
Varlığa göre:
10.86% (374.63 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2343
USDJPY 806
EURUSD 218
USDCHF 192
GBPUSD 155
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 6.2K
USDJPY 3.3K
EURUSD -2.4K
USDCHF -1.4K
GBPUSD 522
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 234K
USDJPY 46K
EURUSD -15K
USDCHF -1.8K
GBPUSD 3.3K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +425.71 USD
En kötü işlem: -475 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 17
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 065.12 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1 195.55 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 4
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 12
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.29 × 75
Exness-MT5Real10
0.33 × 9
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
OxSecurities-Live
0.75 × 4
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.27 × 12480
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.29 × 246
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
Forex.com-Live 536
1.71 × 157
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.08 × 599
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.10 × 314
FusionMarkets-Live
2.17 × 523
76 daha fazla...
2211-Hot Time EA (Give Me Five),  automatically captures the "hot Time" of rapid market fluctuations, determines the direction to place an order, and then waits for the arrival of profits.

I will not beautify the profit margin by frequently deposit and withdrawal, everything is initial and real.


Ortalama derecelendirme:
Milldoku
752
Milldoku 2025.04.23 02:46 
 

Glad I found this signal two months ago.. Rational, consistent, and profitable. Lin is an expert.

gregor_h
1404
gregor_h 2025.04.16 08:51 
 

I’m satisfied with this signal. It performs best in trending markets and is highly volatile, so the risk should be adjusted accordingly.

mv.hub.trd
14
mv.hub.trd 2025.03.28 13:09   

unfortunately not compatible with my broker

2025.08.11 00:13
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.05.10 15:46
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.10 12:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.10 03:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.07 15:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.06 17:05
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 1.84% of days out of 706 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.06 15:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.06 13:59
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 1.84% of days out of 706 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.05 11:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.05 09:28
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 1.84% of days out of 705 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.02 18:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.02 17:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.02 04:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.01 22:46
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.01 00:42
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 1.85% of days out of 701 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.30 22:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.28 13:59 2025.04.28 13:59:25  

朋友们，您好！我的账号接下来一年左右，不安排出金，我已经把交易手数调成原来的1.5倍，接下来就以8000多的金额继续跑EA。如果以后再有盈利，也会阶段性地把手数适当调大。等一年以后，再看情况决定是否出金。以上计划，给大家做个参考，可以让大家对自己跟单资金做更好的规划。 Hello friends, my account will not arrange any withdrawals for the next year or so. I have already increased the trading volume to 1.5 times the original amount, and will continue to run EA with an amount of over 8000. If there is any profit in the future, I will also periodically increase the trading volume appropriately. Wait for a year and then decide whether to withdraw the funds based on the situation. The above plan is provided as a reference for everyone to better plan their follow-up funds.

2025.04.25 03:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.23 15:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.23 10:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Give Me Five
Ayda 30 USD
-60%
0
0
USD
3.2K
USD
122
97%
3 714
39%
97%
1.06
1.67
USD
66%
1:500
Kopyala

