Jinguo Lin

Give Me Five

Jinguo Lin
3 recensioni
122 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2023 -60%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
3 714
Profit Trade:
1 485 (39.98%)
Loss Trade:
2 229 (60.02%)
Best Trade:
425.71 USD
Worst Trade:
-474.84 USD
Profitto lordo:
102 308.56 USD (2 532 623 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-96 097.99 USD (2 266 114 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (1 065.12 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 409.89 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
96.79%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.24%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
31
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
1.05
Long Trade:
1 865 (50.22%)
Short Trade:
1 849 (49.78%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.06
Profitto previsto:
1.67 USD
Profitto medio:
68.89 USD
Perdita media:
-43.11 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
17 (-1 195.55 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 195.55 USD (17)
Crescita mensile:
-17.51%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
281.64 USD
Massimale:
5 939.41 USD (42.56%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
66.31% (5 939.51 USD)
Per equità:
10.86% (374.63 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2343
USDJPY 806
EURUSD 218
USDCHF 192
GBPUSD 155
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 6.2K
USDJPY 3.3K
EURUSD -2.4K
USDCHF -1.4K
GBPUSD 522
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 234K
USDJPY 46K
EURUSD -15K
USDCHF -1.8K
GBPUSD 3.3K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +425.71 USD
Worst Trade: -475 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 17
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 065.12 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 195.55 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 4
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 12
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.29 × 75
Exness-MT5Real10
0.33 × 9
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
OxSecurities-Live
0.75 × 4
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.27 × 12480
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.29 × 246
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
Forex.com-Live 536
1.71 × 157
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.08 × 599
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.10 × 314
FusionMarkets-Live
2.17 × 523
76 più
2211-Hot Time EA (Give Me Five),  automatically captures the "hot Time" of rapid market fluctuations, determines the direction to place an order, and then waits for the arrival of profits.

I will not beautify the profit margin by frequently deposit and withdrawal, everything is initial and real.


Valutazione media:
Milldoku
707
Milldoku 2025.04.23 02:46 
 

Glad I found this signal two months ago.. Rational, consistent, and profitable. Lin is an expert.

gregor_h
1404
gregor_h 2025.04.16 08:51 
 

I’m satisfied with this signal. It performs best in trending markets and is highly volatile, so the risk should be adjusted accordingly.

mv.hub.trd
14
mv.hub.trd 2025.03.28 13:09   

unfortunately not compatible with my broker

2025.08.11 00:13
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.05.10 15:46
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.10 12:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.10 03:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.07 15:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.06 17:05
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 1.84% of days out of 706 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.06 15:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.06 13:59
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 1.84% of days out of 706 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.05 11:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.05 09:28
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 1.84% of days out of 705 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.02 18:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.02 17:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.02 04:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.01 22:46
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.01 00:42
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 1.85% of days out of 701 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.30 22:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.28 13:59 2025.04.28 13:59:25  

朋友们，您好！我的账号接下来一年左右，不安排出金，我已经把交易手数调成原来的1.5倍，接下来就以8000多的金额继续跑EA。如果以后再有盈利，也会阶段性地把手数适当调大。等一年以后，再看情况决定是否出金。以上计划，给大家做个参考，可以让大家对自己跟单资金做更好的规划。 Hello friends, my account will not arrange any withdrawals for the next year or so. I have already increased the trading volume to 1.5 times the original amount, and will continue to run EA with an amount of over 8000. If there is any profit in the future, I will also periodically increase the trading volume appropriately. Wait for a year and then decide whether to withdraw the funds based on the situation. The above plan is provided as a reference for everyone to better plan their follow-up funds.

2025.04.25 03:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.23 15:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.23 10:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Give Me Five
30USD al mese
-60%
0
0
USD
3.2K
USD
122
97%
3 714
39%
97%
1.06
1.67
USD
66%
1:500
