Jinguo Lin

Give Me Five

Jinguo Lin
3 avis
122 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 -62%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
Le style de trading a changé. Une partie de l'histoire n'est pas incluse dans les statistiques. Comment la croissance des signaux est-elle calculée ?
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
3 710
Bénéfice trades:
1 482 (39.94%)
Perte trades:
2 228 (60.05%)
Meilleure transaction:
425.71 USD
Pire transaction:
-474.84 USD
Bénéfice brut:
102 077.70 USD (2 527 098 pips)
Perte brute:
-96 028.60 USD (2 263 677 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (1 065.12 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 409.89 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
96.79%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.24%
Dernier trade:
9 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
30
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
1.02
Longs trades:
1 862 (50.19%)
Courts trades:
1 848 (49.81%)
Facteur de profit:
1.06
Rendement attendu:
1.63 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
68.88 USD
Perte moyenne:
-43.10 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
17 (-1 195.55 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 195.55 USD (17)
Croissance mensuelle:
-23.70%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
97%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
281.64 USD
Maximal:
5 939.41 USD (42.56%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
66.31% (5 939.51 USD)
Par fonds propres:
10.86% (374.63 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2339
USDJPY 806
EURUSD 218
USDCHF 192
GBPUSD 155
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6K
USDJPY 3.3K
EURUSD -2.4K
USDCHF -1.4K
GBPUSD 522
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 231K
USDJPY 46K
EURUSD -15K
USDCHF -1.8K
GBPUSD 3.3K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +425.71 USD
Pire transaction: -475 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 17
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 065.12 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 195.55 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 4
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 12
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.29 × 75
Exness-MT5Real10
0.33 × 9
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
OxSecurities-Live
0.75 × 4
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.27 × 12469
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.29 × 246
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
Forex.com-Live 536
1.71 × 157
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.08 × 599
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.10 × 314
FusionMarkets-Live
2.17 × 523
76 plus...
2211-Hot Time EA (Give Me Five),  automatically captures the "hot Time" of rapid market fluctuations, determines the direction to place an order, and then waits for the arrival of profits.

I will not beautify the profit margin by frequently deposit and withdrawal, everything is initial and real.


Note moyenne:
Milldoku
707
Milldoku 2025.04.23 02:46 
 

Glad I found this signal two months ago.. Rational, consistent, and profitable. Lin is an expert.

gregor_h
1404
gregor_h 2025.04.16 08:51 
 

I’m satisfied with this signal. It performs best in trending markets and is highly volatile, so the risk should be adjusted accordingly.

mv.hub.trd
14
mv.hub.trd 2025.03.28 13:09   

unfortunately not compatible with my broker

2025.08.11 00:13
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.05.10 15:46
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.10 12:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.10 03:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.07 15:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.06 17:05
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 1.84% of days out of 706 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.06 15:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.06 13:59
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 1.84% of days out of 706 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.05 11:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.05 09:28
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 1.84% of days out of 705 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.02 18:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.02 17:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.02 04:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.01 22:46
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.01 00:42
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 1.85% of days out of 701 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.30 22:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.28 13:59 2025.04.28 13:59:25  

朋友们，您好！我的账号接下来一年左右，不安排出金，我已经把交易手数调成原来的1.5倍，接下来就以8000多的金额继续跑EA。如果以后再有盈利，也会阶段性地把手数适当调大。等一年以后，再看情况决定是否出金。以上计划，给大家做个参考，可以让大家对自己跟单资金做更好的规划。 Hello friends, my account will not arrange any withdrawals for the next year or so. I have already increased the trading volume to 1.5 times the original amount, and will continue to run EA with an amount of over 8000. If there is any profit in the future, I will also periodically increase the trading volume appropriately. Wait for a year and then decide whether to withdraw the funds based on the situation. The above plan is provided as a reference for everyone to better plan their follow-up funds.

2025.04.25 03:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.23 15:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.23 10:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
