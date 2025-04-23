- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2339
|USDJPY
|806
|EURUSD
|218
|USDCHF
|192
|GBPUSD
|155
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|6K
|USDJPY
|3.3K
|EURUSD
|-2.4K
|USDCHF
|-1.4K
|GBPUSD
|522
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|231K
|USDJPY
|46K
|EURUSD
|-15K
|USDCHF
|-1.8K
|GBPUSD
|3.3K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 4
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 12
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.29 × 75
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.33 × 9
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 32
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.75 × 4
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.27 × 12469
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|1.29 × 246
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|1.71 × 157
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.08 × 599
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.10 × 314
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.17 × 523
朋友们，您好！我的账号接下来一年左右，不安排出金，我已经把交易手数调成原来的1.5倍，接下来就以8000多的金额继续跑EA。如果以后再有盈利，也会阶段性地把手数适当调大。等一年以后，再看情况决定是否出金。以上计划，给大家做个参考，可以让大家对自己跟单资金做更好的规划。 Hello friends, my account will not arrange any withdrawals for the next year or so. I have already increased the trading volume to 1.5 times the original amount, and will continue to run EA with an amount of over 8000. If there is any profit in the future, I will also periodically increase the trading volume appropriately. Wait for a year and then decide whether to withdraw the funds based on the situation. The above plan is provided as a reference for everyone to better plan their follow-up funds.
Glad I found this signal two months ago.. Rational, consistent, and profitable. Lin is an expert.
I’m satisfied with this signal. It performs best in trending markets and is highly volatile, so the risk should be adjusted accordingly.
unfortunately not compatible with my broker