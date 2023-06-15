Thanks for your interest in "Third Eye"

Greetings!

My name is "Roknuzzaman Nayan" and my main field of interest is trading on the Gold (XAU/USD). I’ve been a trader since 2014, I guess that’s quite a long time.

Remember, taking a loss is a fact of trading. If you trade to make profits, you may face many losses even more losing trades than winners. But just because you lose more than you win, doesn’t mean that you won’t trade profitably over the long run. The fact that your losing trades is not an issue. The issue is how you cope with losses.

Do you open hedge? YES.

Please don't subscribe if your account not open hedge or buy and sell in the same time to protect balance in some case.

I don't use EA (Robot), this is 100% manual trading.

**To get the same result,

Open Raw Ecn Account MT5, with leverage 1:500, from the following brokers under my affiliation (referral) by following link and confirm me the details by WhatsApp.

1. Vantage -Raw Ecn Account MT5 (who wants to deposit currency as UDS ( $ Dollar account)

( https://vigco.co/Eb2IFb )

2. Vantage -Raw Ecn Account MT5 (who wants to deposit currency as EUR ( € EURO account)

( https://vigco.co/jmmeUn )

3. Vantage -Raw Ecn Account MT5 (who wants to deposit currency as GBP ( £ Pound account)

( https://vigco.co/uu2YVr )

N.B:

Forex and CFDs are leveraged products which carry a high level of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable or appropriate for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary. This should not be considered financial advice or a recommendation to trade or invest in any financial product. Your personal financial circumstances and risk limits have not been taken into consideration.





So, please-

1. Invest only those funds that you are ready to lose. None can predict the market accurately so there is no guarantee for future results by subscribing to the signal you take all the risks.

2. If you cannot handle the pressure of drawdown, then this signal is not for you.





*Please feel free to contact for any trading purpose and if anyone have enough fund to manage by direct hedging then we can talk. Thanks.

Personal Contacts:

WhatsApp: +8801745579357